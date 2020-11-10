HKEX - Update On The Capital Adjustment Of Sunac China Holdings Limited Stock Futures Contracts - Conditional Distribution

Reference is made to the circular dated 30 October 2020 (Ref. No.: MO/DT/233/20). Based on the announcement made by Sunac Services Holdings Limited (“Sunac Services”) on 9 November 2020, Sunac Services will be listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (“SEHK”) on 19 November 2020. Participants are requested to note that capital adjustment to the stock futures contracts below will be made on the first trading day of Sunac Services (i.e. 19 November 2020) if the Conditional Distribution becomes unconditional:
Click here for full details.