HKEX: Trading In Securities And Derivatives Markets Will Resume Following Cancellation Of Typhoon Signal No. 8

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) announced that trading in the securities and derivatives markets will resume at 1:30pm, following the cancellation of Typhoon Signal No. 8. Stock Connect trading will resume from 1:30pm according to the Rules of the Exchange.
When the Hong Kong securities market resumes trading, there will be no Pre-opening Session. For those futures contracts with the Pre-Market Opening Period (PMOP), the PMOP will commence 30 minutes before trading resumes.
For the details of arrangements for trading, and clearing and settlement during typhoons and black rainstorms / extreme conditions, please refer to the rule books and summary table, which can be accessed via the Services section of the HKEX website.
For details of the trading arrangements under Stock Connect during typhoons and black rainstorms / extreme conditions, please refer to the Rules and Regulations section of the HKEX website.