BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad MV 468 x 60 Your Brand Our Audience MV 468 x 60 Your Hard To Reach CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

HKEX: Trading In Securities And Derivatives Markets To Resume After Cancellation Of Typhoon Signal No. 8 And Black Rainstorm Warning

Date 09/10/2023

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) confirms that trading in its securities market (including Stock Connect Northbound trading) and derivatives market will commence at 2:00 pm today (Monday), following the cancellation of the Typhoon Signal No. 8 and Black Rainstorm Warning. 

 

When the securities market resumes trading, there will be no pre-opening session. For those futures contracts with a Pre-Market Opening Period (PMOP), the PMOP will commence either 15 or 30 minutes before trading resumes, depending on the specific contract. 

For details of the arrangements for trading and clearing and settlement during typhoons and Black rainstorms / Extreme Conditions, please refer to the rule books and summary table, which can be accessed via the Services - Trading Overview-Severe Weather Arrangements section of the HKEX website.

For details of the trading arrangements under Stock Connect Northbound trading during typhoons and Black rainstorms / Extreme Conditions, please refer to the Services - Rules and Regulations section of the HKEX website.

For the latest weather information, please refer to the website of the Hong Kong Observatory.

MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg