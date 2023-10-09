HKEX: Trading In Securities And Derivatives Markets To Resume After Cancellation Of Typhoon Signal No. 8 And Black Rainstorm Warning

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) confirms that trading in its securities market (including Stock Connect Northbound trading) and derivatives market will commence at 2:00 pm today (Monday), following the cancellation of the Typhoon Signal No. 8 and Black Rainstorm Warning.

When the securities market resumes trading, there will be no pre-opening session. For those futures contracts with a Pre-Market Opening Period (PMOP), the PMOP will commence either 15 or 30 minutes before trading resumes, depending on the specific contract.

For details of the arrangements for trading and clearing and settlement during typhoons and Black rainstorms / Extreme Conditions, please refer to the rule books and summary table, which can be accessed via the Services - Trading Overview-Severe Weather Arrangements section of the HKEX website.

For details of the trading arrangements under Stock Connect Northbound trading during typhoons and Black rainstorms / Extreme Conditions, please refer to the Services - Rules and Regulations section of the HKEX website.

For the latest weather information, please refer to the website of the Hong Kong Observatory.