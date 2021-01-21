HKEX To Launch Mini USD/CNH Futures

- Mini USD/CNH Futures to launch in the first half of 2021, with contract size of US$20,000
- Developed in response to market demand from smaller corporates and individuals, allowing for more precise risk management
- Complements existing HKEX RMB currency products, such as USD/CNH Futures and USD/CNH Options
|
|
Mini USD/CNH Futures
|
Price Quotation
|
RMB per USD
|
Contract Size
|
US$20,000
|
Contract Months
|
Spot, next 3 calendar months and next 6 calendar quarter months
|
Settlement Method
|
Cash-settled in RMB
|
Trading Hours
|
8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (T Session)
5:15 p.m. – 3:00 a.m. (T+1 Session)
|
Last Trading Day (“LTD”)
|
Two Hong Kong Business Days prior to the third Wednesday of the Contract Month
|
LTD Trading Hours
|
8:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
|
Final Settlement Price
|
USD/CNY(HK) Spot Rate published by the Hong Kong Treasury Markets Association (“TMA”) at or around 11:30 a.m. on the LTD
|
Final Settlement Day
|
The first Hong Kong Business Day after the LTD
|
Position Limits
|
Position delta for USD/CNH Futures, Mini USD/CNH Futures, CNH/USD Futures and USD/CNH Options combined of 8,000 long or short in all Contract Months combined
|
Large Open Position
|
2,500 open contracts, in any one Contract Month
|
Trading Fee
(per contract per side)
|
RMB1.60
|
Settlement Fee
(per contract per side)
|
RMB1.60
|
Commission Levy
|
Not applicable
|
|
Mini USD/CNH Futures
Additional information of the Mini USD/CNH Futures is available in a circular issued today.