HKEX To Introduce New Stock Futures Contracts And Option Classes

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is pleased to announce today (Friday) the launch of two new stock futures contracts and two new stock option classes on Monday, 25 January 2021.
HKEX recorded strong growth in the trading of stock futures and stock options in 2020, with total turnover of over 1 million contracts and 130 million contracts respectively, both setting new historical records.
The Commission Levy of the new stock futures contracts will be waived for the first 6 months upon the commencement of trading.
New Futures Contracts to be introduced:
|
Underlying Stock Name (Stock Code)
|
Contract Multiplier
(shares)
|
No. of Board Lots
|
Expiry Months Available on 25 January
|
Wu Xi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (2269)
|
500
|
1
|
Jan 21, Feb 21, Mar 21, Jun 21 & Sep 21
|JD Health International Inc. (6618)
|500
|10
|
Underlying Stock Name (Stock Code)
|
Contract Multiplier
(shares)
|
No. of Board Lots
|
Expiry Months Available on 25 January
New Option Classes to be introduced:
|
Underlying Stock Name (Stock Code)
|
Contract Size
(shares)
|
No. of Board Lots
|
Expiry Months Available on 25 January
|
Wu Xi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (2269)
|
500
|
1
|
Jan 21, Feb 21, Mar 21, Apr 21, Jun 21,
|
JD Health International Inc. (6618)
|500
|10
|
|
|
|
Details of the new futures and new options are available in the circulars issued today. General stock futures and stock options contract summaries are posted on the HKEX website.