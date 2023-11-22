HKEX To Introduce New Market Data Subscription Options And Reduce Mobile Market Data Service Fee

HKEX to introduce Enterprise Data Package, offering market participants greater flexibility to meet their business needs in December

From December, monthly mobile market data service fee will be reduced to $10 per user from $38

HKEX to explore further enhancements to its market data offering, with a view to providing greater flexibility and customisation

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is pleased to announce today (Wednesday), new enhancements to its market data suite as a pilot programme, with the introduction of an Enterprise Data Package; and a fee reduction for retail mobile subscribers. Both of these enhancements will be effective from 1 December 2023.

HKEX Co-Chief Operating Officer & Head of Equities Wilfred Yiu said: “HKEX is always looking for ways to support its customers, as well as advancing our commitment to greater market vibrancy and liquidity. As part of this, we are focused on attracting more retail participation in our markets, and we are therefore delighted to be offering two enhancements to our market data suite today. Exchange Participants (EPs) and brokers with retail business will benefit from more flexible, cost-effective market data service choices when selecting a pricing model, helping them to better align with their business needs.”

Under the Enterprise Data Package, EPs and brokers with retail business can access Level 1 real-time streaming Hong Kong securities data for a fixed monthly fee of $400,000 for an unlimited number of clients and end-investors. The Enterprise Data Package is also applicable to Level 1 real-time streaming derivatives market data, at $100,000 per month. With the introduction of the new market data service subscription option, EPs and brokers with retail business will have the flexibility of choosing between a per-user subscription pricing model and a fixed monthly package, for enhanced cost-efficiency.

In addition, as part of HKEX’s commitment to make market data more accessible to retail investors, the monthly fee for mobile market data service – as charged to EPs or information vendors – will be lowered from $38 to $10, or a 74 per cent reduction. This will enable mobile device users to gain access to Level 1 real-time Hong Kong securities market data at a more competitive price as well as encourage broader participation. Individual investors can sign up this service through their brokers or information vendors.

As part of a broader review of its market data offering, HKEX plans to explore with financial regulators and other stakeholders other ways to enhance HKEX’s market data offering, including better differentiation between professional and non-professional data users. This will enable HKEX to offer more customised or bespoke data packages for different users or user groups in the future. Further updates will be provided in due course.

More details of the Enterprise Data Package and the mobile market data service are available on the HKEX website. These enhancements are offered as a pilot programme through the end of 2025, after which they will be subject to further review. Do note that subscription fee may vary among different market data service providers.