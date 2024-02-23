HKEX To Include Currency Futures And Options In Derivatives Holiday Trading From 29 March

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is pleased to announce today (Friday) the inclusion of HKEX’s currency futures and options to the list of eligible products for Derivatives Holiday Trading, effective 29 March 2024.

HKEX Group Head of Emerging Business and FIC Glenda So said: “We are delighted to be announcing the expansion of our Derivatives Holiday Trading offering to include our highly-popular currency futures and options products, supporting investors’ FX risk management needs during Hong Kong holidays.”

Currency products to be included in Derivatives Holiday Trading are:

US Dollar vs Renminbi (Hong Kong) (USD/CNH) Futures Mini US Dollar vs Renminbi (Hong Kong) (Mini USD/CNH) Futures US Dollar vs Renminbi (Hong Kong) (USD/CNH) Options Euro vs Renminbi (Hong Kong) (EUR/CNH) Futures Australian Dollar vs Renminbi (Hong Kong) (AUD/CNH) Futures Japanese Yen vs Renminbi (Hong Kong) (JPY/CNH) Futures Indian Rupee vs Renminbi (Hong Kong) (INR/CNH) Futures Indian Rupee vs US Dollar (INR/USD) Futures Renminbi (Hong Kong) vs US Dollar (CNH/USD) Futures

Ms So added: “The launch of Derivatives Holiday Trading in 2022 has enhanced the attractiveness and robustness of HKEX’s derivatives market ecosystem. HKEX will continue to enrich its product offering and develop its market infrastructure, so as to further strengthen Hong Kong’s position as the world’s leading offshore RMB centre and risk management centre.”

HKEX launched Derivatives Holiday Trading in May 2022, allowing investors to trade non-HKD products during Hong Kong holidays, when the markets of their underlying securities may be open. Currently, all 39 of HKEX’s MSCI index futures and options contracts are available for Derivatives Holiday Trading.

Hong Kong continues to be the world’s leading offshore RMB centre, with almost 40,000 contracts traded daily in HKEX’s RMB futures in 2023, more than doubling the volumes of the previous year. This momentum has continued in January 2024, setting an average daily trading volume record of 77,417 contracts.

More information about the inclusion and Derivatives Holiday Trading is available in a circular published today and on the HKEX website.