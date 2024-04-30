HKEX To Co-Organise Capital Market Forum Hong Kong With Saudi Tadawul Group On 9 May

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is pleased to be partnering with Saudi Tadawul Group (STG) to co-organise the Capital Markets Forum Hong Kong (CMF Hong Kong), bringing the inaugural international edition of the Saudi Capital Market Forum to Hong Kong on 9 May, at HKEX Connect Hall.



HKEX CEO Bonnie Y Chan said, “We are delighted to be partnering with Saudi Tadawul Group to bring the Capital Markets Forum to Hong Kong, marking the latest collaboration between two world-class exchange groups. This forum will not only bring together investors and issuers from each of our markets, but will also help drive more dialogue and connectivity between the capital-raising hubs in Mainland China, Hong Kong and the Middle East. We look forward to working closely with our friends and business partners in the Middle East to explore opportunities, build investor interest in our respective markets, and shape our shared future together.”



Themed “Powering Connections”, CMF Hong Kong will bring together over 500 financial leaders, regulators, investors and corporates from Saudi Arabia, Mainland China, Hong Kong and beyond. Through connecting investors and corporates, the forum aims to catalyse change and inspire partnership – driving two-way capital flows between the two regions.



CMF Hong Kong marks a significant step in furthering the strategic alliance between HKEX and STG, following the MOU the two exchanges signed in 2023, reflecting HKEX’s ongoing commitment in exchanging insights, mobilising capital, supporting innovation, driving the sustainability agenda and shaping the future of global capital markets. It also reinforces Hong Kong’s status as a leading international financial centre.