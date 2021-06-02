HKEX Supports Global Vaccine Drive, And Offers Employees Holiday Incentive

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) fully supports the global vaccine drive in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. HKEX today (Wednesday) confirms that it will offer eligible Hong Kong-based HKEX employees who have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, two additional days of annual leave, recognising their commitment to community health and HKEX’s support of the Hong Kong Government’s ongoing vaccination programme.
HKEX Chief Executive Officer Nicolas Aguzin said: “Vaccination is the only way to beat this global pandemic. HKEX plays a critical role in the success of Hong Kong as an international financial centre, and we have sought to actively manage the resiliency and efficiency of our markets throughout this pandemic. We must continue to do our part to help our city and the global financial community to get back to physical connectivity. We must do the right thing. We urge our staff and all those who can to get vaccinated.”
HKEX is committed to ongoing and active risk management of its business and markets in respect of the COVID-19 pandemic, and encourages all its world-wide employees to take the COVID-19 vaccine, to protect themselves, their colleagues, and their families. The health and safety of our staff is a top priority and we will continue to follow all guidelines and will make further adjustments as necessary.