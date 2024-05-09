HKEX Successfully Co-Hosted Capital Markets Forum Hong Kong With Saudi Tadawul Group

HKEX was pleased to partner with the Saudi Tadawul Group to host the inaugural international edition of the Capital Markets Forum (CMF) in Hong Kong, at HKEX Connect Hall.



Themed “Powering Connections”, CMF Hong Kong gathered over 650 high-profile financial leaders, regulators, investors, and corporates from Saudi Arabia, Mainland China, and Hong Kong, to discuss investment opportunities in their respective regions. Among the delegates, over 200 have come from Saudi Arabia. In addition to the main conference, the Corporate Access events on 9 May and 10 May have lined up over 300 bilateral meetings to facilitate dialogues and partnerships, with 200 investors and over 40 corporates participating.



The main conference was successfully held today (Thursday), marking the first CMF summit held in Hong Kong, with the attendance of distinguished guests including Michael Wong, Deputy Financial Secretary of the HKSAR Government, Christina Choi, Executive Director of the SFC, Saleh Al-Khabti, Deputy Minister of Investment Transactions of Saudi Arabia; and Fahad Bin Hamdan, Assistant Deputy of Financing and Investment at the Saudi Capital Market Authority. As co-hosts of the forum, Bonnie Y Chan, Chief Executive Officer of HKEX, and Khalid Al Hussan, Chief Executive Officer of Saudi Tadawul Group gave welcome remarks.



HKEX Chief Executive Officer, Bonnie Y Chan, said: “CMF Hong Kong marks a significant step in furthering the strategic alliance between STG and HKEX, following the MOU the two exchanges signed in 2023. This inaugural international edition of CMF therefore not only underscores Hong Kong’s status as a leading international financial centre, but also fully aligns with HKEX’s ongoing commitment in strengthening dialogues, mobilising capital, and supporting innovation. After years of building connections with the Middle East, we are now in a strong position to move exploratory conversations to tangible results, between investors and corporates.”



As Asia becomes a key global economic engine led by China, Hong Kong’s role as a superconnector is more relevant than ever. Sitting at the heart of the city’s financial market, HKEX is uniquely positioned to drive global connectivity through facilitating two-way capital flows, as well as to help investors and corporates capture immense growth opportunities between the Middle East and China.