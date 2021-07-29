 Skip to main Content
HKEX: Stock Exchange Participants' Market Share Repo

Date 29/07/2021

 

Category A
(Position 1 to 14)		 Category B
(Position 15 to 65)		 Category C
(Position > 65)
Month/Year Range (%) Total (%) Range (%) Total (%) Range (%) Total (%) Total Turnover
($Bil)		 Average Daily
Turnover ($Mil)
 JUL 20 5.57 - 2.40 56.05 2.21 - 0.20 35.90 0.19 - 0.00 8.05 3,268.92 148,587.11
 AUG 20 6.01 - 2.54 56.89 2.02 - 0.21 35.32 0.21 - 0.00 7.79  2,615.05 124,526.23
SEP 20 6.45 - 2.42 58.40 2.36 - 0.18 34.68 0.17 - 0.00 6.92 2,540.69 115,486.02
OCT  20  6.57 - 2.33 56.98  2.31 - 0.18  35.63   0.18 - 0.00 7.39  1,973.20  109,622.22
 NOV 20 6.28 - 2.22 59.13 2.14 - 0.18 34.01 0.17 - 0.00 6.86 3,106.37 147,922.25
DEC  20   6.10 - 2.37 59.07 1.95 - 0.18 33.77   0.18 - 0.00   7.16  2,835.10  128,868.06
 JAN 21 6.36 - 2.35 57.47 2.23 - 0.19 34.86 0.18 - 0.00 7.67 4,260.86 213,043.14
FEB 21  6.11 - 2.36 57.94  2.31 - 0.20   34.27  0.20 - 0.00  7.79 3,794.81  210,822.59
 MAR 21 6.27 - 2.39 60.34 1.94 - 0.19  32.70 0.18 - 0.00 6.96 4,095.07 178,046.59
 APR 21 7.37 - 2.02 62.05 1.92 - 0.18 31.22 0.18 - 0.00 6.73 2,727.13 143,533.01
 MAY 21  6.14 - 2.34 60.03 2.20 - 0.18 33.00 0.18 - 0.00 6.97 2,776.28 138,813.98
JUN  21 6.34 - 2.12 59.39  2.01 - 0.18 33.36   0.18 - 0.00 7.25 2,741.21 130,533.89
Past 12 Months Total ($ Bil) 36,734.69
Monthly Average ($ Bil) 3,061.22
   

 
   
Note: The market share and turnover data shown in the report above includes all Exchange Participants which had transactions during the period reported but excludes Southbound trading of Special Participants via Stock Connect.
   
For historical data, please refer to the Exchange Participants section of the HKEX Fact Book.

    