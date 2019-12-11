HKEX Stock Connect Awards 2019 Celebrates Achievements Of Market Participants

-
Record year on Northbound Stock Connect celebrated by Hong Kong trading community
New award in 2019 for top-performing brokers contributing to A-share index inclusions
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) today (Wednesday) was delighted to present its Stock Connect Awards 2019 to recognise the achievements of top-performing market participants. During 2019 these organisations helped accelerate trade volumes on Northbound Stock Connect, making this another record year for the landmark mutual market access programme linking Hong Kong and Mainland China’s equity markets.
This year’s awards were presented to brokers that contributed the most to Northbound trade flows and Special Segregated Account (SPSA) participation in 2019. Awards were also handed out to brokers with the best improvement in their own ranking during the year, as well as to custodian banks with the largest amount of Stock Connect Northbound trading depository assets.
In addition, a new award was introduced this year to honour the efforts of top-performing brokers that contributed to the smooth transition of A-share inclusions into international indices.
“Stock Connect has become the undisputed platform of choice for international investors seeking exposure to Mainland China’s dynamic equity markets, and the programme’s great success could not have been possible without the ongoing support and dedication of our market participants,” said HKEX Chief Executive Charles Li.
“It has been another record year and on behalf of HKEX, I would like to convey our warmest congratulations, and appreciation, to all award recipients for setting new milestones for Stock Connect.”
Since its establishment in 2014, Stock Connect has been channelling equity market investment flows between Mainland China and the world. As of 31 October 2019, the programme successfully brought net capital inflows of RMB860 billion to the A-share market, with its total Northbound shareholding value reaching RMB1.22 trillion.
Stock Connect Awards 2019
Award recipients (in alphabetical order):
|1.
|Top 3 Brokers of the Year
Top 3 exchange participants, according to their total Northbound turnover from 28 November 2018 to 29 November 2019.
|
|2.
|Top 3 Assets Under Depository of the Year – Custodian Bank
Top 3 custodian participants, according to their total Northbound portfolio value as of 29 November 2019 from HKSCC/CCASS.
|
|3.
|Top 3 SPSA Participation of the Year
Top 3 exchange participants, according to their total number of mapped SPSA since the launch of Stock Connect in 2015. Data as of 29 November 2019.
|
|4.
|Top 3 Breakthrough Brokers of the Year
Top 3 exchange participants, according to their total improvement of ranking in trading Northbound Stock Connect based on total turnover from 28 November 2018 to 29 November 2019.
|
|5.
|Top 3 China A-Share Index Inclusion Brokers of the Year
Top 3 exchange participants, according to their total Northbound trade volume on the inclusion days1 in 2019.
|