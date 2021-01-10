HKEX Statement On Structured Products

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) notes the decision to delist some structured products by some issuers, as a direct result of the US imposed sanctions. We do not believe this will have a material adverse impact on Hong Kong’s structured products market, the largest in the world with over 12,000 listed products.
HKEX is working closely with the relevant issuers to ensure orderly delisting, and facilitate buyback arrangements being arranged by the issuers. HKEX will continue to monitor developments. HKEX’s markets remain robust, resilient and competitive, evidenced by consistently strong market trading volumes and the IPO pipeline. HKEX is fully committed to further enhancing our role as the Global Markets Leader in the Asian time zone.
Further information on HKEX’s structured products market and the delisting can be found on the FAQ here. A list of affected structured products will be available on the HKEX website. Investors are also reminded to monitor issuer announcements on the issuers’ or HKEXnews websites for any further updates.