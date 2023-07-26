HKEX Signs Cooperation Agreement With Indonesia Stock Exchange

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is today (Wednesday) pleased to announce it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX). The partnership will explore opportunities across a number of strategic areas that seek to support the mutual development of both organisations and their corresponding markets.

Under the terms of the MOU, HKEX and IDX will look to collaborate on opportunities relating to cross-border listings in the Hong Kong and Indonesian markets, joint product development and ESG initiatives, such as the promotion of sustainable finance in Asia.

HKEX Chief Executive Officer Nicolas Aguzin said: “We are delighted to be signing an MOU with IDX, as we continue to build the connectivity between Hong Kong and Southeast Asia, one of the world’s fastest-growing and most exciting regions. HKEX is the home of Asia’s most vibrant international marketplace, offering exclusive connectivity to Mainland China’s onshore markets, while IDX sits at the heart of one of the region's most innovative economies, known for its talent, creativity and new economy pioneers. Working together, we look forward to opening-up new possibilities for deeper collaboration between our markets, as we connect capital with opportunities.”

IDX President Director Iman Rachman said: “Hong Kong is one of the world’s leading international financial centers. The collaboration between the IDX and HKEX aims to strengthen the global position of the Indonesian capital market. Through this MOU, the two parties will cooperate closely towards the common goal of opening up new opportunities and exploring new product development.”

The MOU was signed by Nicolas Aguzin and Iman Rachman, and witnessed by HKEX Board member Cheah Cheng Hye and IDX President Commissioner John A. Prasetio in IDX Main Hall, Jakarta, Indonesia. Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee and Vice Minister of Trade, the Republic of Indonesia Dr Jerry Sambuaga witnessed the exchange of the MOU at a Hong Kong-Indonesia business event during a senior Hong Kong delegation visit to Southeast Asia, led by Mr Lee.

HKEX CEO Nicolas Aguzin (second from left) and IDX President Director Iman Rachman (second from right) signed an MOU at IDX Main Hall, witnessed by HKEX Board member Cheah Cheng Hye (first from left) and IDX President Commissioner John A. Prasetio (first from right).

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee (middle), Vice Minister of Trade, the Republic of Indonesia Dr Jerry Sambuaga (seventh from right), Nicolas Aguzin (fifth from left) and Iman Rachman (fourth from left), together with other delegates, celebrate the MOUs signed between Hong Kong and Indonesian organisations at a Hong Kong-Indonesia business event held in Jakarta, Indonesia.