HKEX Signs Cooperation Agreement With Beijing Stock Exchange

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is pleased to announce it has today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Beijing Stock Exchange (BSE). The MOU reflects both exchanges’ commitment to building long-term cooperation in support of cross listings; and sharing insight and expertise to promote the growth of capital markets in both Hong Kong and Beijing.





As part of the MOU, HKEX and BSE will support qualified listed companies in each other's market in making their applications for listings. The exchanges will also work together in a number of areas such as joint marketing programmes, joint research projects, investor education and personnel exchanges.



HKEX Chief Executive Officer Nicolas Aguzin said: “We are today delighted to be signing an MOU with BSE, paving the way for the long-term, enhanced cooperation between the two exchanges. The agreement reflects HKEX’s ongoing commitment to connecting China and the world. Together with BSE, we look forward to supporting corporates and investors across the region, matching capital with ideas and driving towards shared, long-term sustainable success.”



BSE CEO Sui Qiang said: “Our support for issuers to list in the Beijing and Hong Kong markets underscores BSE’s commitment to deepening reforms and further opening up its market, responding to the needs of the market. It will allow more companies to leverage both markets as they build their scale and internationalise their profile. The cooperation between BSE and HKEX will support Beijing’s development as an international science and innovation hub, and strengthen Hong Kong’s role as an international financial centre, further contributing to the growth of China’s real economy and its technological development.”



The MOU was signed in Beijing by HKEX Co-Chief Operating Officer Bonnie Y Chan and BSE Deputy CEO Li Yongchun. Other senior HKEX and BSE executives, as well as representatives of BSE’s issuers, also attended the signing ceremony.



HKEX Co-Chief Operating Officer Bonnie Y Chan (Standing left) and BSE Deputy CEO Li Yongchun (Standing right) signed an MOU at the ceremony.