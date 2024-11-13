HKEX Severe Weather Trading Arrangements

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) confirms that, as the Typhoon Signal No. 8 warning remains hoisted, its Severe Weather Trading arrangements are in effect. This means that Hong Kong’s securities and derivatives markets, including Stock Connect and After-Hours Trading, will remain fully operational today (Thursday).



Please refer to the HKEX website<https://www.hkex.com.hk/Services/Trading-hours-and-Severe-Weather-Arrangements/Severe-Weather-Trading-Arrangements?sc_lang=en> for more information on the Severe Weather Trading arrangements.