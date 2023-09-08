HKEX Securities And Derivatives Markets Morning Trading Sessions Cancelled Due To Black Rainstorm Warning And Extreme Conditions

Further to the announcement made at 7:00 am today (Friday), Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) announced that the morning trading sessions of the securities (including Stock Connect Northbound trading) and derivatives markets have been cancelled due to a Black Rainstorm Warning remaining in force and the announcement of Extreme Conditions by the Hong Kong Government.

If the Black Rainstorm Warning and the announcement of Extreme Conditions are cancelled at or before 12:00 noon, major products of HKEX's securities and derivatives markets (including Stock Connect Northbound trading) will resume trading in the afternoon. Trading will begin on the first half hour at least two hours after the cancellation of the Black Rainstorm Warning and the announcement of Extreme Conditions.

If a Black Rainstorm Warning, or any announcement of Extreme Conditions, remains issued at 12:00 noon, all trading sessions (including Stock Connect Northbound trading) of the day will be cancelled.

HKEX will make a further announcement in due course.

For details of the arrangements for trading and clearing and settlement during typhoons and Black rainstorms / Extreme Conditions, please refer to the rule books and summary table, which can be accessed via the Services - Trading Overview-Severe Weather Arrangements section of the HKEX website.

For details of the trading arrangements under Stock Connect Northbound trading during typhoons and Black rainstorms / Extreme Conditions, please refer to the Services - Rules and Regulations section of the HKEX website.

For the latest weather information, please refer to the website of the Hong Kong Observatory.