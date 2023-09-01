HKEX: Securities And Derivatives Markets Delay Open Due To Issuance Of Typhoon Signal No. 8

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) announces that morning trading in its securities market today (Friday), including Stock Connect Northbound trading and derivatives market, has been delayed due to the issuance of Typhoon Signal No. 8.

If Typhoon Signal No. 8 or above, or any announcement of Extreme Conditions, remains issued at 9:00 am Hong Kong time, the morning trading sessions for all markets will be cancelled.

If Typhoon Signal No. 8 or above, or any announcement of Extreme Conditions, is cancelled at or before 12:00 noon, products of HKEX’s securities and derivatives markets will resume trading in the afternoon. Trading will begin on the first half hour approximately two hours after the discontinuation of the Typhoon Signal No. 8 or any Extreme Conditions announcement.

If Typhoon No. 8 or above, or any announcement of Extreme Conditions, remains issued at 12:00 noon, all trading sessions today will be cancelled.

HKEX will make a further announcement in due course.

For details of the arrangements for trading and clearing and settlement during typhoons and Black rainstorms / Extreme Conditions, please refer to the rule books and summary table, which can be accessed via the Services - Trading Overview-Severe Weather Arrangements section of the HKEX website.

For details of the trading arrangements under Stock Connect Northbound trading during typhoons and Black rainstorms / Extreme Conditions, please refer to the Services - Rules and Regulations section of the HKEX website.

For the latest storm-related news, please refer to the website of the Hong Kong Observatory.