HKEX: Securities And Derivatives Markets Delay Open Due To Issuance Of Typhoon Signal No. 9

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) announced that the morning trading in its securities market, including Stock Connect trading, and derivatives market has been delayed due to the issuance of Typhoon Signal No. 9.
If Typhoon Signal No. 8 or above remains issued at 9:00 am, the morning trading sessions for all markets will be cancelled.
If Typhoon Signal No. 8 or above is cancelled at or before 12:00 noon, products of HKEX’s securities and derivatives markets will resume trading in the afternoon. Trading will begin on the first half hour approximately two hours after the discontinuation of the Typhoon Signal No. 8.
If Typhoon No. 8 or above remains issued at 12:00 noon, all trading sessions today will be cancelled.
HKEX will make a further announcement in due course.
For details of the arrangements for trading, and clearing and settlement during typhoons and black rainstorms / extreme conditions, please refer to the rule books and summary table, which can be accessed via the Services section of the HKEX website.
For details of the trading arrangements under Stock Connect during typhoons and black rainstorms / extreme conditions, please refer to the Rules and Regulations section of the HKEX website.
For the latest typhoon news, please refer to the website of the Hong Kong Observatory.