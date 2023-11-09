HKEX Research Report: Hong Kong’s Role As A Fundraising Hub For International Companies

It is rather common for companies around the world to seek a listing outside their domestic markets. International financial centres (IFCs) are considered the most attractive for offshore listings, regardless of their sizes, sectors and origins. While Mainland China, with its fast-growing economy, is a key source of offshore listings, demand for offshore listings from companies in other parts of the world is also significant.

Companies tend to seek initial public offerings (IPOs) in their domestic markets first. Companies may consider or prefer primary or secondary listings in overseas markets for various reasons, including for widening their investor bases and funding channels, supporting business expansion and cooperation, enhancing their global standings and brand awareness, and pursuing listing regimes and related disclosure and governance requirements that meet investors’ needs.

Hong Kong has been one of the world’s top-ranked IPO venues for many years and is a major offshore equity financing centre for Mainland companies and the most popular overseas listing venue for companies in member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Hong Kong’s listing regime has evolved to welcome companies from around the world, facilitate the primary and secondary listings of diverse types of domestic and overseas companies, including new-economy companies, while upholding strong investor protection.

Click here for full details.