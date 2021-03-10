HKEX: Reminder Of Deadline For Applications To The Listing Committee And Listing Review Committee

The Listing Nominating Committee of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the Exchange), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX), wishes to remind potential applicants that the deadline for submitting applications for nomination to the Listing Committee1 or the Listing Review Committee is 6 April 2021. News releases published on 6 January 2021 inviting applications for nomination to the Listing Committee and the Listing Review Committee are available to view on the HKEX website.
Applications must be made by e-mail and accompanied by a resume. They should be headed “Application for Nomination to the Listing Committee” or “Application for Nomination to the Listing Review Committee” (as applicable) and sent to Bonnie Y Chan, Secretary to the Listing Nominating Committee using the email address LNCSecretary@hkex.com.hk. Applications will be treated in strict confidence. Personal data provided will only be used for the purpose of application for appointment.
Note：
- The Exchange’s Listing Committee and the GEM Listing Committee have operated as an integrated committee since 2003. References to the Listing Committee include the GEM Listing Committee.