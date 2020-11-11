HKEX Releases Quarterly Results For First 9 Months Of 2020

HKEX announced its quarterly results for the nine months ended 30 September 2020.
Charles Li, Chief Executive said:
“HKEX performed well in the first nine months of 2020, despite a volatile macro backdrop. Revenue and other income, and profit reached record highs in the first nine months of 2020, underpinned by strong Cash Market turnover, Stock Connect and Bond Connect volumes, as well as a buoyant IPO market. Investment income was lower than last year, reflecting global portfolio valuations and the low interest rate environment. We remain on track with the delivery of our Strategic Plan 2019-2021, well-placed to capture future growth opportunities, and fully focused on managing costs and risks. With robust trading volumes, a strong IPO pipeline, and an expanding product portfolio, I am confident that HKEX will play an increasingly important role in global markets.”
