HKEX Releases Interim Results For 2020

Strategic Highlights
- Hong Kong’s IPO market ranked second globally by number of IPOs in 1H 2020 (with 64 new company listings, including the secondary listing of NetEase, Inc. and JD.com, Inc.); and third globally by IPO funds raised ($92.8 billion). An innovative virtual IPO ceremony option was introduced for newly listed issuers
- Stock Connect Northbound and Southbound ADT reached record half-yearly highs of RMB74.3 billion and $20.7 billion respectively
- Bond Connect reached its 3rd anniversary in July, with ADT reaching a record half-yearly high of RMB19.9 billion, tripling that of 1H 2019
- ADT of Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) reached $7.1 billion, 34 per cent higher than in 1H 2019. New initiatives, together with stamp duty waiver on stock transfers paid by ETP market makers, will support continued volume growth
- Major agreement signed to license a suite of MSCI indexes in Asia and Emerging Markets for the introduction of 37 futures and options contracts, 33 of which were introduced in July and August 2020
- New product launches included: USD and CNH Silver Futures, the first Iron Ore Futures ETF, the first commodity-based L&I Product, the first active equity ETF, and the first four A share L&I Products
- The LME introduced new rules on optimising its warehouse network on 1 February 2020
- HKEX Foundation and its first flagship charity partnership programme were launched, in celebration of HKEX’s 20th listing anniversary
- HKEX announced plans for its new Sustainable and Green Exchange (STAGE)
