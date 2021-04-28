HKEX Releases First Quarterly Results For 2021

Calvin Tai, Interim Chief Executive said:
“HKEX has had a strong start to 2021, reporting record quarterly revenue and other income, and profit. This was driven by a buoyant IPO market and very robust trading volumes, with headline ADT and Stock Connect having their best quarter ever. Set against a challenging economic and geopolitical backdrop, we continue to execute on our Strategic Plan 2019- 2021, driving performance and delivery, demonstrating our resiliency and remaining responsive to both the needs of our customers and the broader market. We continue to manage our costs and risks and I am confident we remain well-placed to capture future growth opportunities.”