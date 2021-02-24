HKEX Releases Annual Results For 2020

Total revenue and other income of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2020 reached a record high of $19.2 billion, up 18 per cent from 2019, resulting in a record profit attributable to shareholders of $11,505 million, up 23 per cent.
The Group’s strong financial performance reflected the resilience and adaptability of our businesses during a challenging year. Our securities market in Hong Kong set new trading activity records in 2020, and trading volumes on both Stock Connect and Bond Connect reached new highs. Driven by the strong growth momentum in biotech and new economy company fundraisings, HKEX ranked second globally for IPO fundraisings in 2020, raising a total of $400.2 billion, the highest amount since 2010.
Since March 2020, for only the second time in its 140 year history, the LME has conducted its markets and pricing electronically, seamlessly responding to the challenges of the global pandemic. Whilst the chargeable average daily volume of metals contracts traded on the LME fell by 7 per cent from 2019, the trading fees for 2020 increased by 5 per cent, driven by the fee tariff increment effective 1 January 2020.
