HKEX Releases Annual Results For 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is pleased to announce record annual results for 2019.
Charles Li, Chief Executive said: “2019 was a good year for HKEX. Despite a challenging political and economic backdrop, we are reporting record revenue and other income, and profit, for the second consecutive financial year. Very strong Stock Connect revenue, a buoyant IPO market and good returns from investments offset macro-driven softness in trading volumes in the Cash and Derivatives Markets.
Total revenue and other income for the year ended 31 December 2019 was $16.3 billion, up 3 per cent from 2018, resulting in record-high profit attributable to shareholders of $9,391 million, up 1 per cent.
The macro environment dampened investor confidence, impacting volumes and trading which fell from their record highs of 2018. New trading records, however, were set across various individual derivatives market products. Northbound Trading through Stock Connect, continued setting new highs, following successful inclusion of A shares into various major international stock indices. Bond Connect also celebrated record levels in trading volume and number of investors. Hong Kong’s IPO market was again the world’s largest in 2019, the seventh time in 11 years.
In the UK, the LME had a solid year with chargeable average daily volume of metals contracts traded on the LME broadly in line with 2018.
