HKEX Releases 2023 Full Year Results

Nicolas Aguzin, Chief Executive Officer said:

“HKEX delivered a strong set of 2023 full-year results, fuelled by notable growth in its derivatives, fixed-income and currencies business. Despite the persistent challenging global backdrop and softer Cash Market, we are pleased to be reporting our second-best revenue and other income, and profits, on record, with profit attributable to shareholders for 2023 up 18 per cent. Excellent strategic progress complemented the Group’s financial performance, with delivery of new milestones in the Connect programme, including the launch of Swap Connect and HKEX Synapse; the opening of new Group offices in New York and London, better supporting our customers on-the-ground across time-zones; and the rollout of new enhancements to HKEX’s listing franchise, including Chapter 18C and the launch of FINI. A particular highlight this year, has been the success of the Group’s continued product diversification focus and market microstructure enhancements, which have been instrumental in driving new daily trading records in 2023 for HKEX’s equity derivatives, RMB Currency Futures, OTC Clear and ETP markets. Looking ahead, whilst the macroeconomic and geopolitical environment remains turbulent, we are cautiously optimistic that, as sentiment improves, we are well placed to capitalise on the global pivot to Asia, on Hong Kong’s unique role as an East-West superconnector, on our unrivalled China advantage and on the megatrends, such as sustainability, that are shaping capital markets around the world.”

