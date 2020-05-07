HKEX: Re-Appointment Of Chairman

The Board of Directors (“Board”) of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (“HKEX”) today resolved to re-appoint Mrs Laura May-Lung Cha (“Mrs Cha”) as the Chairman of the Board (“Chairman”) for a term to be coterminous with her directorship.
Pursuant to Article 109(2) of HKEX’s Articles of Association and Section 69 of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (“SFO”), the re-appointment of Mrs Cha as the Chairman is subject to the written approval of the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (“HKSAR”). A further announcement will be issued upon obtaining such approval.
Mrs Cha’s term of office as a director of HKEX and the Chairman expired at the conclusion of HKEX’s annual general meeting (“AGM”) held on 7 May 2020. On 21 February 2020, the Government of the HKSAR announced the re-appointment of Mrs Cha to the Board for a term of approximately 2 years from the conclusion of the 2020 AGM until the conclusion of the AGM to be held in 2022.
Mrs Cha’s biographical details are available under the About HKEX (Organisation) section of the HKEX Group website (www.hkexgroup.com).