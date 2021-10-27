 Skip to main Content
HKEX Quarterly Results For The Nine Months Ended 30 September 2021

Date 27/10/2021

Nicolas Aguzin, Chief Executive Officer said: “HKEX had a strong first nine months of 2021, despite a turbulent macro backdrop. Revenue and profit reached record nine-month highs, driven by record Headline Cash Market ADT, excellent Stock Connect volumes, a good IPO market and a very strong IPO pipeline. Throughout the period, Hong Kong markets remained resilient and robust, and the introduction of a range of new products, including A-share derivatives, and new market microstructure enhancements ensure that HKEX remains very well-placed to continue to play a vital role in global markets, poised and ready to capture future growth opportunities.”

