HKEX: Poll Results Of 2020 Annual General Meeting And New Appointments

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) today (Thursday) hosted its 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM). All proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of AGM dated 18 March 2020 were passed. Please refer to the regulatory announcement for the results by resolution.
Following the Government’s appointment of Susan Chow and re-appointment of Laura M Cha and Benjamin Hung, and shareholders’ re-election of C H Cheah and Hugo Leung as Directors of HKEX, the HKEX Board today appointed new members to certain committees with immediate effect.
The term of service of each Director on each Committee is coterminous with the individual’s term of directorship with HKEX. The composition of the committees is set out below.
CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY COMMITTEE
- Laura May-Lung CHA (Chairman)
- HU Zuliu, Fred (newly appointed)
- LI Xiaojia, Charles
- John Mackay McCulloch WILLIAMSON
- YIU Kin Wah, Stephen
NOMINATION AND GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE
- Laura May-Lung CHA (Chairman)
- Apurv BAGRI
- CHAN Tze Ching, Ignatius
- CHEAH Cheng Hye
- Rafael GIL-TIENDA
- HUNG Pi Cheng, Benjamin (newly appointed)
REMUNERATION COMMITTEE
- Rafael GIL-TIENDA (Chairman)
- Laura May-Lung CHA
- CHEAH Cheng Hye
- CHOW WOO Mo Fong, Susan (newly appointed)
- HU Zuliu, Fred
- John Mackay McCulloch WILLIAMSON
RISK COMMITTEE
- John Mackay McCulloch WILLIAMSON (Chairman)
- Laura May-Lung CHA
- CHAN Tze Ching, Ignatius
- CHOW WOO Mo Fong, Susan (newly appointed)
- LEUNG Pak Hon, Hugo
- YIU Kin Wah, Stephen
RISK MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE (statutory)
- Laura May-Lung CHA (Chairman)
- CHEUNG Wai Hing, Daisy
- CHOW WOO Mo Fong, Susan (newly appointed)
- LAM Yuk Kun, Lawrence
- LAU Chung Kin, Clement
- LEUNG Chung Yin, Rico
- Barbara SHIU
- John Mackay McCulloch WILLIAMSON