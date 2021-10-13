HKEX: No Trading Today In Securities And Derivatives Markets Due To Issuance Of Typhoon Signal No. 8

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) announced that trading sessions in the securities and derivatives markets today (Wednesday), including After-Hours Trading, have been cancelled due to the issuance of Typhoon Signal No. 8.
No securities clearing and settlement services will be provided for the day.
Please note that today is a non-trading day for Stock Connect Northbound trading.
For details of the arrangements for trading, and clearing and settlement during typhoons and black rainstorms / Extreme Conditions, please refer to the rule books and summary table, which can be accessed via the Services - Trading Overview-Severe Weather Arrangements section of the HKEX website.
For the latest typhoon news, please refer to the website of the Hong Kong Observatory.