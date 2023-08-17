HKEX Names New Head Of Listed Issuer Regulation

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is pleased to announce today (Thursday) the appointment of Ms Catherine Yien as Managing Director and Head of Listed Issuer Regulation, Listing Division.

Ms Yien will lead the team responsible for the frontline regulation of over 2,600 listed issuers in Hong Kong, supporting issuer understanding and compliance with the Listing Rules and working with directors and senior executives from across the issuer community. She will report to HKEX Head of Listing, Katherine Ng.

Ms Yien, who joins on 1 September 2023, succeeds Christine Kan, who after a total of 27 years of dedicated service will be retiring from the Group. The two executives will work together to ensure a smooth transition, before Ms Kan retires on 31 December 2023. Ms Yien will officially assume the role of Head of Listed Issuer Regulation on 1 January 2024.

HKEX Head of Listing, Katherine Ng, said: “Christine Kan has been a highly valued and integral part of the Listing Division for nearly three decades, leading the Listed Issuer Regulation team with distinction for the last 17 years. The work of her team has undoubtedly reinforced the long-term quality and strength of our listing franchise and of our markets whilst also driving innovation to enhance the efficiency of our listing regulatory processes. I would like to extend sincere thanks to Christine on her distinguished career at HKEX and wish her a very well-deserved retirement at the end of the year.”

“I am delighted to welcome Catherine Yien to HKEX and to the Listing Division. She brings with her more than 30 years of financial market experience, having advised companies across the region on initial public offerings, fundraising and mergers and acquisitions. She has a strong understanding of our Listing Rules, having served as a member and Deputy Chairman of the Listing Committee, and I look forward to be working with her as we continue to elevate Hong Kong’s role as a pre-eminent international listing venue.”

Ms Yien joins HKEX from Rothschild & Co, where she has worked for nearly 28 years, most recently as Managing Director in the firm’s Global Advisory team. She has served in various other roles at Rothschild, including Director and Chief Operating Officer, and Compliance Officer.

Since 2019, Ms Yien has been a member of the Advisory Committee of the Securities and Futures Commission, and between 2015 and 2021, she also served as a member and later Deputy Chairman of the Listing Committee of the Main Board and GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

Ms Yien has a BSc in Mathematics and Management from Imperial College UK, and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Catherine Yien