HKEX Names New Head Of EMEA Issuer Services

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is pleased to announce today (Friday) that Chris Roberts has joined the Group as Managing Director and Head of EMEA Issuer Services.

In this new London-based role, Mr Roberts will oversee all marketing and promotional activities for Hong Kong's IPO and primary markets, across Europe, Middle East and Africa. He will also have responsibility for ancillary and other post-IPO services in the region, working with international issuers and the European listing community. He will report to HKEX Co-Head of Sales and Marketing, Christina Bao.

HKEX Co-Head of Sales and Marketing, Christina Bao, said: “We are delighted to welcome Chris to HKEX. His extensive capital markets' experience, advising on many corporate finance transactions and equity capital market fundraising, including IPOs in a career spanning over 25 years in the UK, EMEA, and the US, will be a great addition to our global issuer services team. Chris’s appointment will help us to further strengthen our commitment to building Hong Kong’s role as a preferred international listing venue of choice, connecting capital with opportunities.”

Mr Roberts has held various senior investment banking roles at Moelis & Co., JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley in the UK and the US, and more recently founded an independent advisory firm. Mr Roberts started his career practicing corporate law at Slaughter & May.

He holds a BA in French from University College London, and postgraduate qualifications in Law from UEA Law School, Norwich and The University of Law, London.

Chris Roberts