HKEX Names New Group Chief Compliance Officer

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is today (Friday) pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Adam Singer as HKEX Group Chief Compliance Officer.
Mr Singer will work across HKEX to lead, and oversee, the Group’s compliance function, further strengthening the Group’s compliance practice.
Mr Singer will join HKEX in September, and will report to Richard Wise, Group Chief Risk Officer. Mr Singer will also become a member of the Group’s Management Committee.
HKEX Chief Executive Nicolas Aguzin said: “I am very pleased to welcome Adam to the HKEX family. He has more than 20 years of experience and his expertise will be invaluable to us as we continue to strengthen and advance Hong Kong’s role as an international financial centre.”
Mr Singer joins HKEX from J.P. Morgan, where he was Managing Director, Head of Core Compliance and Operational Risk, Asia Pacific, responsible for all central compliance functions. Previously, he held regional leadership roles within the equity sales and research division of J.P. Morgan.
Mr Singer holds a Master of Business Administration from Columbia Business School, and a Bachelor of Engineering in Civil Engineering and Applied Mathematics from McGill University.
Adam Singer