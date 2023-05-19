HKEX Names Head Of Digital Assets

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is today (Friday) pleased to announce that Andrew Loong has joined the Group as Managing Director and Head of Digital Assets.

In his role, Mr Loong will oversee the development of the digital assets ecosystem in HKEX’s markets, including digital product offerings and building robust digital infrastructure.

Mr Loong will report to HKEX Group Head of Emerging Business & FIC, Glenda So. He succeeds Andrew Walton who leaves HKEX in July.

HKEX Group Head of Emerging Business & FIC, Glenda So, said: “We are very pleased to welcome Andrew to HKEX. He brings to us unique skillsets in the financial and legal sectors and has a wealth of experience driving digital assets and asset management platform strategies. His expertise will be invaluable to HKEX as we continue to grow our footprint in the digital assets space, harnessing the potentials of emerging megatrends and connecting today and tomorrow.”

For nearly two decades, Mr Loong has worked in a number of major banks and financial institutions, with extensive experience in the digital assets and fixed income market space. He was the Head of Security Token Offering Structuring at BC Technology Group and most recently oversaw digital asset product and operation development at a Singapore-based digital family office. Prior to his time in finance, he was a private legal practitioner for eight years.

Mr Loong holds a Bachelor of Commerce and a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Sydney, a Graduate Diploma in Legal Practice from the College of Law, Sydney, and a Post-graduate Diploma in European Competition Law from the University of London, King’s College.

Andrew Loong