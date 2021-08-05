 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

HKEX Monthly Market Highlights

Date 05/08/2021

Highlights


- Securities Market

  • Market capitalisation was $46.6 trillion at the end of July 2021, an increase of 15 per cent from $40.6 trillion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover in July 2021 was $184.3 billion, an increase of 12 per cent from $165.1 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover for the first seven months of 2021 was $187.6 billion, an increase of 50 per cent when compared with $124.8 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of derivative warrants for the first seven months of 2021 was $12.2 billion, an increase of 45 per cent when compared with $8.4 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of ETFs for the first seven months of 2021 was $6.5 billion, an increase of 20 per cent when compared with $5.4 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of Debt Securities for the first seven months of 2021 was $410 million, an increase of 64 per cent when compared with $250 million for the same period last year.
  • Funds raised through IPOs for the first seven months of 2021 was $253.2 billion, an increase of 85 per cent when compared with $136.5 billion for the same period last year.
  • Total funds raised for the first seven months of 2021 was $536.2 billion, an increase of 71 per cent when compared with $314.4 billion for the same period last year.

 

- Derivatives Market

  • The average daily turnover of futures and options for the first seven months of 2021 was 1,218,703 contracts, an increase of 1 per cent when compared with the 1,209,899 contracts for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of Stock Options for the first seven months of 2021 was 690,419 contracts, an increase of 29 per cent when compared with the 536,802 contracts for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of Stock Futures for the first seven months of 2021 was 11,103 contracts, an increase of 152 per cent when compared with the 4,407 contracts for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of RMB Currency Futures for the first seven months of 2021 was 9,497 contracts, an increase of 37 per cent when compared with the 6,939 contracts for the same period last year.
  • On 27 July 2021, the turnover of Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures reached a record high of 545,816 contracts.
  • On 27 and 28 July 2021, the turnover and open interest of Hang Seng TECH Index Futures reached a record high of 77,480 contracts and 41,602 contracts respectively.
  • On 27 July 2021, the open interest of Hang Seng TECH Index Options reached a record high of 14,445 contracts.
  • On 21 July 2021, the open interest of MSCI Japan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures reached a record high of 15,229 contracts.
  • On 8 and 2 July 2021, the turnover and open interest of Weekly Hang Seng Index Options reached a record high of 20,628 contracts and 14,887 contracts respectively.

 

Listed Securities (Main Board and GEM)

Month-end figures

 

Jul 2021

Jul 2020

End 2020

No. of listed companies

2,568

2,507

2,538

Total market capitalisation ($Bil.)

46,639.7

40,593.0

47,523.0

No. of newly listed companies *

20

24

154

No. of listed securities

18,047

16,708

17,041

No. of equity warrants

2

3

1

No. of derivatives warrants

9,200

6,724

7,507

No. of inline warrants

220

808

507

No. of CBBCs

4,157

5,031

4,739

No. of unit trusts

171

152

159

No. of debt securities

1,713

1,467

1,574

* Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board

 

Securities Market Turnover (Main Board and GEM)

 

Jul 2021

Jun 2021

% Change

Monthly turnover ($Mil.) *

3,870,930

3,055,732

26.7%

Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) *

184,330

145,511

26.7%

No. of trading days

21

21

-

* Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included

 

Turnover by Type of Securities (Main Board and GEM)

 

Jul 2021

($Mil)

Jun 2021

($Mil)

% Change

Equities

3,261,081.40
(84.2%)

2,573,603.99
(84.2%)

26.7%

Derivative warrants

220,121.14

(5.7%)

196,772.13
(6.4%)

11.9%

CBBCs

169,536.93

(4.4%)

149,100.91

(4.9%)

13.7%

Inline warrants

276.22

(0.0%)

119.77

(0.0%)

130.6%

Unit trusts

(include ETFs)

210,994.98
(5.5%)

122,077.51
(4.0%)

72.8%

 ( ) % of market total
 Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included

 

ATS Transactions

The total turnover of automated trading services’ (ATS) transactions for Jul 2021 was $45,686 million (1.2% of the securities market total turnover).

 

Mainland Enterprises (Main Board and GEM)

Month-end figures

 

Jul 2021

Jul 2020

End 2020

No. of H shares

291

286

291

No. of Red chips Stocks

176

177

176

No. of Mainland private enterprises

890

822

852

Market capitalisation (% of market total)

79.2%

79.0%

80.1%

Turnover value (% of equity turnover)

88.5%

87.1%

84.7%

 

Index Performance

Month-end figures

 

Jul 2021

% Change
over 1 Month

% Change
over 12 Months

S&P/HKEX LargeCap Index

37977.00

-11.4%

2.8%

S&P/HKEX GEM Index

85.18

-17.8%

-22.3%

Hang Seng Index

25961.03

-9.9%

5.6%

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index

9233.22

-13.4%

-8.0%

Hang Seng China-Affiliated Corporations Index*

3585.58

-10.2%

-10.6%

CES China 120 Index ^

7119.13

-14.5%

-5.9%

CESChina HK Mainland Index +

7859.23

-15.1%

-0.9%

* - tracks Red chips
^ - tracks 80 Mainland-listed companies and 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises
+ - tracks 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises

 

Derivatives Market Turnover

 

Average Daily Volume (Contracts)

Jul 2021

Jun 2021

% Change

Total Futures

458,296

343,282

33.5%

Hang Seng Index Futures

142,874

111,741

27.9%

Mini Hang Seng Index Futures

98,444

74,910

31.4%

HSI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSI (Net Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

151,231

102,995

46.8%

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

13,604

9,240

47.2%

HSCEI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSCEI (Net Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSI Dividend Point Index Futures

29

53

-45.3%

HSCEI Dividend Point Index Futures

1,637

1,193

37.2%

HSI Volatility Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng TECH Index Futures

20,463

8,835

131.6%

MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures

15

64

-76.6%

MSCI Australia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

3

-100.0%

MSCI China Free (USD) Index Futures

9

6

50.0%

MSCI China Free Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

62

643

-90.4%

MSCI EM Asia ex China Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM Asia ex Korea Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM Asia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

9

9

0.0%

MSCI EM EMEA Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM ex China Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM ex Korea Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM LatAm Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Emerging Markets (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Emerging Markets Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

11

1

1000.0%

MSCI Hong Kong Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI India (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI India Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

4

83

-95.2%

MSCI Indonesia (USD) Index Futures

0

3

-100.0%

MSCI Indonesia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

583

-100.0%

MSCI Japan (JPY) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Japan Net Total Return (JPY) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Japan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

99

1,236

-92.0%

MSCI Malaysia (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Malaysia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

6

48

-87.5%

MSCI New Zealand Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Pacific ex Japan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Pacific Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Philippines (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Philippines Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

9

-100.0%

MSCI Singapore Free (SGD) Index Futures

4

3

33.3%

MSCI Singapore Free Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Singapore Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Taiwan (USD) Index Futures

5,138

4,812

6.8%

MSCI Taiwan 25/50 (USD) Index Futures

25

41

-39.0%

MSCI Taiwan 25/50 Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Taiwan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

26

624

-95.8%

MSCI Thailand (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Thailand Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

11

1,252

-99.1%

MSCI Vietnam (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Vietnam Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

CES China 120 Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Mainland Oil & Gas Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Mainland Banks Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index Futures

0

0

-

IBOVESPA Futures

0

0

-

MICEX Index Futures

0

0

-

FTSE/JSE Top40 Futures

0

0

-

Stock Futures

10,777

8,453

27.5%

3-Month HIBOR Futures

0

0

-

1-Month HIBOR Futures

0

0

-

RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Futures

6,478

6,705

-3.4%

RMB Currency Futures - Mini USD/CNH Futures

4,729

6,273

-24.6%

RMB Currency Futures - EUR/CNH Futures

3

5

-40.0%

RMB Currency Futures - JPY/CNH Futures

2

0

-

RMB Currency Futures - AUD/CNH Futures

0

0

-

RMB Currency Futures - CNH/USD Futures

2

3

-33.3%

INR Currency Futures - INR/USD Futures

734

1,074

-31.7%

INR Currency Futures - INR/CNH Futures

0

0

-

USD Gold Futures

169

82

106.1%

CNH Gold Futures

0

0

-

USD Silver Futures

17

8

112.5%

CNH Silver Futures

0

0

-

Iron Ore Futures – Monthly Contracts

65

44

47.7%

Iron Ore Futures – Quarterly Contracts

0

0

-

CNH London Aluminium Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Zinc Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Copper Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Lead Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Nickel Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Tin Mini Futures

0

0

-

USD London Aluminium Mini Futures

453

581

-22.0%

USD London Zinc Mini Futures

388

523

-25.8%

USD London Copper Mini Futures

776

1,146

-32.3%

USD London Lead Mini Futures

0

0

-

USD London Nickel Mini Futures

0

0

-

USD London Tin Mini Futures

0

0

-

Total Options

840,524

607,345

38.4%

Hang Seng Index Options

33,252

20,440

62.7%

Mini Hang Seng Index Options

13,744

8,430

63.0%

Weekly Hang Seng Index Options

9,353

8,744

7.0%

Flexible Hang Seng Index Options

0

0

-

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

70,961

37,848

87.5%

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

1,955

777

151.6%

Weekly Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

2,693

1,721

56.5%

Flexible Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

0

0

-

Hang Seng TECH Index Options

1,149

556

106.7%

MSCI China Free (USD) Index Options

0

0

-

MSCI Taiwan (USD) Index Options

1

0

-

Stock Options

707,397

528,803

33.8%

RMB Currency Options - USD/CNH Options

20

25

-20.0%

Total Futures and Options

1,298,820

950,628

36.6%

 

Clearing and Settlement

CCASS Statistics (securities market)

Jul 2021

Jun 2021

% Change

Average daily number of exchange trades settled by CCASS

2,527,313

2,063,512

22.48%

Average daily number of settlement instructions (“SIs”) settled by CCASS

125,679

118,245

6.29%

Average daily number of investor SIs (“ISIs”) settled by CCASS

252

252

0%

Average daily settlement efficiency of CNS stock positions on due day (T+2)

99.92

99.91

0.01%

Shares deposited in the CCASS depository

– % of total issued shares

– % of the total market capitalisation


76.79

62.46


76.78

62.51


N/A

N/A

DCASS Statistics (derivatives market)

Jul 2021

Jun 2021

% Change

Month-end Open Interest (contracts)

 

 

 

– Equity Index Futures

692,061

570,610

21.3%

– Stock Futures

39,103

38,230

2.3%

– Interest Rates Futures

0

0

-

– RMB Currency Futures

26,345

28,779

-8.5%

– INR Currency Futures

348

367

-5.2%

– Gold Futures

167

114

46.5%

– Silver Futures

0

0

-

– Iron Ore Futures

418

65

543.1%

– London Metal Mini Futures

2,061

2,027

1.7%

– Equity Index Options

1,833,915

1,335,103

37.4%

– Stock Options

11,182,973

9,674,982

15.6%

– RMB Currency Options

2,456

2,370

3.6%

 

Year-to-date Statistics

Securities Market

Jul 2021

YTD

Jul 2020

YTD

% Change

No. of newly listed companies #

66

88

-25.0%

Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) ^

187,587

124,806

50.3%

Average share traded per trading day (Mil. Shares)

264,417

208,335

26.9%

Average no. of trades per trading day

2,530,159

1,919,271

31.8%

Fund raised by IPOs ($Mil.)

253,159

136,493

85.6%

Total funds raised (including IPOs) ($Mil.)*

536,222

314,354

70.7%

Derivatives Market

Jul 2021

YTD

Jul 2020

YTD

% Change

Average daily volume (contracts)

 

 

 

– Equity Index Futures

405,731

495,487

-18.1%

– Stock Futures

11,103

4,407

151.9%

– Interest Rates Futures

0

2

-100.0%

– RMB Currency Futures

9,497

6,939

36.9%

– INR Currency Futures

1,028

737

39.5%

– Gold Futures

46

460

-90.0%

– Silver Futures

5

17

-70.6%

– Iron Ore Futures

21

444

-95.3%

– London Metal Mini Futures

1,204

581

107.2%

– Equity Index Options

99,622

163,992

-39.3%

– Stock Options

690,419

536,802

28.6%

– RMB Currency Options

26

45

-42.2%

Clearing & Settlement

Jul 2021

YTD

Jul 2020

YTD

% Change

Average daily number of exchange trades handled by CCASS

2,528,263

1,917,619

31.84%

Average daily number of settlement instructions (SIs) settled by CCASS

132,277

111,972

18.13%

Average daily number of investor SIs (ISIs) settled by CCASS

306

286

6.99%

# Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board
^ Turnover value for traded in non-HKD currency securities have been included
* Provisional figures only

 

Historical Records

up to 31 July 2021

Top 10 Hang Seng Index Closes

Rank

Date

Close

1

2018/01/26

33154.12

2

2018/01/29

32966.89

3

2018/01/24

32958.69

4

2018/01/23

32930.70

5

2018/01/31

32887.27

6

2018/01/25

32654.45

7

2018/02/01

32642.09

8

2018/01/30

32607.29

9

2018/02/02

32601.78

10

2018/01/22

32393.41

 

Top 10 Daily Market Turnover

(Main Board and GEM)

Rank

Date

Turnover ($)

1

2021/07/27

361,238,455,648

2

2021/02/24

354,330,826,815

3

2021/02/26

321,313,602,377

4

2021/02/22

303,594,716,032

5

2021/01/19

302,507,509,559

6

2021/01/20

301,244,822,148

7

2015/04/09

293,910,756,648

8

2021/01/25

288,079,469,553

9

2018/03/23

284,101,947,853

10

2021/02/18

284,013,143,876

 

Top 10 Market Capitalisation 

(Main Board and GEM)

Rank

Date

Market Capitalisation ($)

1

2021/02/17

58,672,185,510,043

2

2021/02/16

57,829,770,591,111

3

2021/02/19

57,502,986,918,920

4

2021/02/18

57,470,114,718,778

5

2021/02/11

56,844,960,338,845

6

2021/02/10

56,495,679,850,172

7

2021/02/22

56,276,247,080,503

8

2021/02/23

56,194,869,034,753

9

2021/02/09

55,171,603,385,082

10

2021/02/25

55,137,617,193,968

 

Record High for Top-10 Derivatives Market Products (Based on Contract Volume)

Product

Record High Daily Volume

Record High Open Interest

 

Contracts

Date

Contracts

Date

Stock Options

1,545,227

2020/07/06

15,625,280

2021/03/29

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

545,816

2021/07/27

635,051

2018/12/27

Hang Seng Index Futures

422,450

2018/10/26

206,082

2017/06/27

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

389,483

2021/01/11

3,749,790

2018/11/28

Mini Hang Seng Index Futures

298,812

2020/03/19

22,321

2018/10/26

Hang Seng Index Options

140,628

2021/01/11

594,941

2017/11/28

Hang Seng TECH Index Futures

77,480

2021/07/27

41,602

2021/07/28

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

76,471

2018/02/06

16,436

2014/12/11

MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures

56,378

2019/12/16

46,698

2019/09/17

MSCI Taiwan (USD) Index Futures

42,363

2020/11/24

65,267

2020/10/29
 

Updated 31 Jul 2021