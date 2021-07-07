 Skip to main Content
HKEX Monthly Market Highlights

Date 07/07/2021

Highlights

- Securities Market

  • Market capitalisation was $52.8 trillion at the end of June 2021, an increase of 39 per cent from $37.9 trillion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover in June 2021 was $145.5 billion, an increase of 16 per cent from $125.6 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover for the first six months of 2021 was $188.2 billion, an increase of 60 per cent when compared with $117.5 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of derivative warrants for the first six months of 2021 was $12.5 billion, an increase of 58 per cent when compared with $7.9 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of ETFs for the first six months of 2021 was $6.1 billion, an increase of 15 per cent when compared with $5.3 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of Debt Securities for the first six months of 2021 was $0.40 billion, an increase of 60 per cent when compared with $0.25 billion for the same period last year.
  • Funds raised through IPOs for the first six months of 2021 was $210.4 billion, an increase of 127 per cent when compared with $92.8 billion for the same period last year.
  • Total funds raised for the first six months of 2021 was $482.5 billion, an increase of 108 per cent when compared with $232.3 billion for the same period last year.

- Derivatives Market

  • The average daily turnover of futures and options for the first six months of 2021 was 1,204,798 contracts, an increase of 3 per cent when compared with the 1,175,231 contracts for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of Stock Options for the first six months of 2021 was 687,473 contracts, an increase of 37 per cent when compared with the 501,864 contracts for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of Stock Futures for the first six months of 2021 was 11,160 contracts, an increase of 166 per cent when compared with the 4,198 contracts for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of RMB Currency Futures for the first six months of 2021 was 9,199 contracts, an increase of 29 per cent when compared with the 7,139 contracts for the same period last year.
  • On 25 June 2021, the open interest of Hang Seng TECH Index Futures reached a record high of 25,152 contracts.
  • On 18 June 2021, the open interest of Weekly Hang Seng Index Options reached a record high of 14,702 contracts.
  • On 15 and 18 June 2021, the turnover and open interest of MSCI Japan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures reached a record high of 25,441 contracts and 14,769 contracts respectively.
  • On 16 June 2021, the turnover and open interest of MSCI Thailand Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures reached a record high of 23,200 contracts and 25,873 contracts respectively.

 

Listed Securities (Main Board and GEM)

Month-end figures

 

Jun 2021

Jun 2020

End 2020

No. of listed companies

2,554

2,487

2,538

Total market capitalisation ($Bil.)

52,840.4

37,905.7

47,523.0

No. of newly listed companies *

7

9

154

No. of listed securities

18,740

15,798

17,041

No. of equity warrants

2

3

1

No. of derivatives warrants

9,036

6,172

7,507

No. of inline warrants

257

833

507

No. of CBBCs

5,026

4,695

4,739

No. of unit trusts

169

147

159

No. of debt securities

1,680

1,444

1,574

* Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board

 

Securities Market Turnover (Main Board and GEM)

 

Jun 2021

May 2021

% Change

Monthly turnover ($Mil.) *

3,055,732

3,062,945

-0.2%

Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) *

145,511

153,147

-5.0%

No. of trading days

21

20

-

* Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included

 

Turnover by Type of Securities (Main Board and GEM)

 

Jun 2021

($Mil)

May 2021

($Mil)

% Change

Equities

2,573,603.99
(84.2%)

2,541,925.94

(83.0%)

1.2%

Derivative warrants

196,772.13

(6.4%)

211,607.72

(6.9%)

-7.0%

CBBCs

149,100.91

(4.9%)

162,071.54

(5.3%)

-8.0%

Inline warrants

119.77

(0.0%)

127.56

(0.0%)

-6.1%

Unit trusts

(include ETFs)

122,077.51
(4.0%)

142,921.05

(4.7%)

-14.6%

( ) % of market total
 Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included

 

ATS Transactions

The total turnover of automated trading services’ (ATS) transactions for Jun 2021 was $35,752 million (1.2% of the securities market total turnover).

 

Mainland Enterprises (Main Board and GEM)

Month-end figures

 

Jun 2021

Jun 2020

End 2020

No. of H shares

291

281

291

No. of Red chips Stocks

176

177

176

No. of Mainland private enterprises

874

807

852

Market capitalisation (% of market total)

80.6%

77.8%

80.1%

Turnover value (% of equity turnover)

87.8%

81.3%

84.7%

 

Index Performance

Month-end figures

 

Jun 2021

% Change
over 1 Month

% Change
over 12 Months

S&P/HKEX LargeCap Index

42873.96

-1.0%

18.1%

S&P/HKEX GEM Index

103.60

-2.3%

9.2%

Hang Seng Index

28827.95

-1.1%

18.0%

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index

10663.39

-2.1%

9.3%

Hang Seng China-Affiliated Corporations Index*

3992.37

-2.8%

6.3%

CES China 120 Index ^

8326.78

-2.3%

17.7%

CESChina HK Mainland Index +

9255.89

-1.6%

21.3%

* - tracks Red chips
^ - tracks 80 Mainland-listed companies and 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises
+ - tracks 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises

 

Derivatives Market Turnover

 

Average Daily Volume (Contracts)

Jun 2021

May 2021

% Change

Total Futures

343,282

385,364

-10.9%

Hang Seng Index Futures

111,741

127,269

-12.2%

Mini Hang Seng Index Futures

74,910

90,620

-17.3%

HSI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSI (Net Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

102,995

110,892

-7.1%

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

9,240

11,800

-21.7%

HSCEI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSCEI (Net Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSI Dividend Point Index Futures

53

20

165.0%

HSCEI Dividend Point Index Futures

1,193

1,577

-24.4%

HSI Volatility Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng TECH Index Futures

8,835

10,033

-11.9%

MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures

64

38

68.4%

MSCI Australia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

3

1

200.0%

MSCI China Free (USD) Index Futures

6

18

-66.7%

MSCI China Free Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

643

51

1160.8%

MSCI EM Asia ex China Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM Asia ex Korea Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM Asia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

9

12

-25.0%

MSCI EM EMEA Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM ex China Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM ex Korea Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM LatAm Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Emerging Markets (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Emerging Markets Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

1

4

-75.0%

MSCI Hong Kong Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI India (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI India Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

83

4

1975.0%

MSCI Indonesia (USD) Index Futures

3

1

200.0%

MSCI Indonesia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

583

13

4384.6%

MSCI Japan (JPY) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Japan Net Total Return (JPY) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Japan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

1,236

0

-

MSCI Malaysia (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Malaysia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

48

12

300.0%

MSCI New Zealand Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Pacific ex Japan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Pacific Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Philippines (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Philippines Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

9

1

800.0%

MSCI Singapore Free (SGD) Index Futures

3

5

-40.0%

MSCI Singapore Free Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Singapore Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Taiwan (USD) Index Futures

4,812

7,681

-37.4%

MSCI Taiwan 25/50 (USD) Index Futures

41

60

-31.7%

MSCI Taiwan 25/50 Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Taiwan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

624

116

437.9%

MSCI Thailand (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Thailand Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

1,252

36

3377.8%

MSCI Vietnam (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Vietnam Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

CES China 120 Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Mainland Oil & Gas Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Mainland Banks Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index Futures

0

0

-

IBOVESPA Futures

0

0

-

MICEX Index Futures

0

0

-

FTSE/JSE Top40 Futures

0

0

-

Stock Futures

8,453

8,485

-0.4%

3-Month HIBOR Futures

0

0

-

1-Month HIBOR Futures

0

0

-

RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Futures

6,705

6,209

8.0%

RMB Currency Futures - Mini USD/CNH Futures

6,273

8,210

-23.6%

RMB Currency Futures - EUR/CNH Futures

5

6

-16.7%

RMB Currency Futures - JPY/CNH Futures

0

0

-

RMB Currency Futures - AUD/CNH Futures

0

0

-

RMB Currency Futures - CNH/USD Futures

3

1

200.0%

INR Currency Futures - INR/USD Futures

1,074

910

18.0%

INR Currency Futures - INR/CNH Futures

0

0

-

USD Gold Futures

82

29

182.8%

CNH Gold Futures

0

0

-

USD Silver Futures

8

2

300.0%

CNH Silver Futures

0

0

-

Iron Ore Futures – Monthly Contracts

44

4

1000.0%

Iron Ore Futures – Quarterly Contracts

0

0

-

CNH London Aluminium Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Zinc Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Copper Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Lead Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Nickel Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Tin Mini Futures

0

0

-

USD London Aluminium Mini Futures

581

325

78.8%

USD London Zinc Mini Futures

523

283

84.8%

USD London Copper Mini Futures

1,146

635

80.5%

USD London Lead Mini Futures

0

0

-

USD London Nickel Mini Futures

0

0

-

USD London Tin Mini Futures

0

0

-

Total Options

607,345

621,359

-2.3%

Hang Seng Index Options

20,440

23,316

-12.3%

Mini Hang Seng Index Options

8,430

10,635

-20.7%

Weekly Hang Seng Index Options

8,744

7,002

24.9%

Flexible Hang Seng Index Options

0

0

-

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

37,848

31,705

19.4%

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

777

1,016

-23.5%

Weekly Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

1,721

1,301

32.3%

Flexible Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

0

0

-

Hang Seng TECH Index Options

556

876

-36.5%

MSCI China Free (USD) Index Options

0

0

-

MSCI Taiwan (USD) Index Options

0

1

-100.0%

Stock Options

528,803

545,480

-3.1%

RMB Currency Options - USD/CNH Options

25

26

-3.8%

Total Futures and Options

950,628

1,006,723

-5.6%

 

Clearing and Settlement 

CCASS Statistics (securities market)

Jun 2021

May 2021

% Change

Average daily number of exchange trades settled by CCASS

2,063,512

2,157,782

-4.37%

Average daily number of settlement instructions (“SIs”) settled by CCASS

118,245

123,030

-3.89%

Average daily number of investor SIs (“ISIs”) settled by CCASS

252

276

-8.7%

Average daily settlement efficiency of CNS stock positions on due day (T+2)

99.91

99.93

N/A

Shares deposited in the CCASS depository

– % of total issued shares

– % of the total market capitalisation


76.78

62.51


76.90

61.61


N/A

N/A

DCASS Statistics (derivatives market)

Jun 2021

May 2021

% Change

Month-end Open Interest (contracts)

 

 

 

– Equity Index Futures

570,610

523,416

9.0%

– Stock Futures

38,230

38,576

-0.9%

– Interest Rates Futures

0

0

-

– RMB Currency Futures

28,779

26,064

10.4%

– INR Currency Futures

367

622

-41.0%

– Gold Futures

114

107

6.5%

– Silver Futures

0

0

-

– Iron Ore Futures

65

15

333.3%

– London Metal Mini Futures

2,027

1,010

100.7%

– Equity Index Options

1,335,103

1,629,546

-18.1%

– Stock Options

9,674,982

10,973,915

-11.8%

– RMB Currency Options

2,370

2,754

-13.9%

 

Year-to-date Statistics

Securities Market

Jun 2021

YTD

Jun 2020

YTD

% Change

No. of newly listed companies #

46

64

-28.1%

Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) ^

188,152

117,539

60.1%

Average share traded per trading day (Mil. Shares)

268,649

203,432

32.1%

Average no. of trades per trading day

2,530,314

1,834,359

37.9%

Fund raised by IPOs ($Mil.)

210,362

92,816

126.6%

Total funds raised (including IPOs) ($Mil.)*

482,549

232,340

107.7%

Derivatives Market

Jun 2021

YTD

Jun 2020

YTD

% Change

Average daily volume (contracts)

 

 

 

– Equity Index Futures

400,876

496,813

-19.3%

– Stock Futures

11,160

4,198

165.8%

– Interest Rates Futures

0

2

-100.0%

– RMB Currency Futures

9,199

7,139

28.9%

– INR Currency Futures

1,079

718

50.3%

– Gold Futures

24

540

-95.6%

– Silver Futures

2

9

-77.8%

– Iron Ore Futures

14

445

-96.9%

– London Metal Mini Futures

1,132

548

106.6%

– Equity Index Options

93,811

162,915

-42.4%

– Stock Options

687,473

501,864

37.0%

– RMB Currency Options

27

47

-42.6%

Clearing & Settlement

Jun 2021

YTD

Jun 2020

YTD

% Change

Average daily number of exchange trades handled by CCASS

2,528,428

1,832,812

37.95%

Average daily number of settlement instructions (SIs) settled by CCASS

133,431

110,562

20.68%

Average daily number of investor SIs (ISIs) settled by CCASS

315

274

14.96%

# Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board
^ Turnover value for traded in non-HKD currency securities have been included
* Provisional figures only

 

Historical Records

up to 30 June 2021

Top 10 Hang Seng Index Closes

Rank

Date

Close

1

2018/01/26

33154.12

2

2018/01/29

32966.89

3

2018/01/24

32958.69

4

2018/01/23

32930.70

5

2018/01/31

32887.27

6

2018/01/25

32654.45

7

2018/02/01

32642.09

8

2018/01/30

32607.29

9

2018/02/02

32601.78

10

2018/01/22

32393.41

 

Top 10 Daily Market Turnover

(Main Board and GEM)

Rank

Date

Turnover ($)

1

2021/02/24

354,330,826,815

2

2021/02/26

321,313,602,377

3

2021/02/22

303,594,716,032

4

2021/01/19

302,507,509,559

5

2021/01/20

301,244,822,148

6

2015/04/09

293,910,756,648

7

2021/01/25

288,079,469,553

8

2018/03/23

284,101,947,853

9

2021/02/18

284,013,143,876

10

2021/04/08

281,396,756,199

 

Top 10 Market Capitalisation

(Main Board and GEM)

Rank

Date

Market Capitalisation ($)

1

2021/02/17

58,672,185,510,043

2

2021/02/16

57,829,770,591,111

3

2021/02/19

57,502,986,918,920

4

2021/02/18

57,470,114,718,778

5

2021/02/11

56,844,960,338,845

6

2021/02/10

56,495,679,850,172

7

2021/02/22

56,276,247,080,503

8

2021/02/23

56,194,869,034,753

9

2021/02/09

55,171,603,385,082

10

2021/02/25

55,137,617,193,968

 

Record High for Top-10 Derivatives Market Products (Based on Contract Volume)

Product

Record High Daily Volume

Record High Open Interest

 

Contracts

Date

Contracts

Date

Stock Options

1,545,227

2020/07/06

15,625,280

2021/03/29

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

477,061

2019/02/25

635,051

2018/12/27

Hang Seng Index Futures

422,450

2018/10/26

206,082

2017/06/27

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

389,483

2021/01/11

3,749,790

2018/11/28

Mini Hang Seng Index Futures

298,812

2020/03/19

22,321

2018/10/26

Hang Seng Index Options

140,628

2021/01/11

594,941

2017/11/28

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

76,471

2018/02/06

16,436

2014/12/11

MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures

56,378

2019/12/16

46,698

2019/09/17

MSCI Taiwan (USD) Index Futures

42,363

2020/11/24

65,267

2020/10/29

Stock Futures

36,944

2021/03/09

61,238

2021/03/22