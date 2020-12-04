 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

HKEX Monthly Market Highlights

Date 04/12/2020

Highlights

- Securities Market

  • Market capitalisation was $45.7 trillion at the end of November 2020, an increase of 28 per cent from $35.7 trillion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover in November 2020 was $161.3 billion, an increase of 103 per cent from $79.6 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover for the first eleven months of 2020 was $128.4 billion, an increase of 46 per cent when compared with $88.2 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of CBBCs for the first eleven months of 2020 was $9.7 billion, an increase of 17 per cent when compared with $8.3 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of ETFs for the first eleven months of 2020 was $4.9 billion, an increase of 11 per cent when compared with $4.4 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of Debt Securities for the first eleven months of 2020 was $0.26 billion, an increase of 4 per cent when compared with $0.25 billion for the same period last year.
  • Funds raised through IPOs for the first eleven months of 2020 was $305.0 billion, an increase of 6 per cent when compared with $288.0 billion for the same period last year.
  • Total funds raised for the first eleven months of 2020 was $596.3 billion, an increase of 42 per cent when compared with $419.1 billion for the same period last year.

- Derivatives Market

  • The average daily turnover of futures and options for the first eleven months of 2020 was 1,146,987 contracts, an increase of 6 per cent when compared with the 1,083,467 contracts for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of Stock Options for the first eleven months of 2020 was 522,696 contracts, an increase of 17 per cent when compared with the 447,252 contracts for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of Stock Futures for the first eleven months of 2020 was 4,559 contracts, an increase of 22 per cent when compared with the 3,736 contracts for the same period last year.

 

Listed Securities (Main Board and GEM)

Month-end figures

 

Nov 2020

Nov 2019

End 2019

No. of listed companies

2,528

2,436

2,449

Total market capitalisation ($Bil.)

45,739.8

35,709.4

38,165.0

No. of newly listed companies *

12

28

183

No. of listed securities

17,645

12,922

12,795

No. of equity warrants

1

3

3

No. of derivatives warrants

7,460

4,703

4,571

No. of inline warrants

606

743

922

No. of CBBCs

5,292

3,490

3,298

No. of unit trusts

157

150

148

No. of debt securities

1,584

1,379

1,388

* Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board

 

Securities Market Turnover (Main Board and GEM) 

 

Nov 2020

Oct 2020

% Change

Monthly turnover ($Mil.) *

3,387,017

2,115,526

60.1%

Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) *

161,287

117,529

37.2%

No. of trading days

21

18

-

* Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included

 

Turnover by Type of Securities (Main Board and GEM)

 

Nov 2020

($Mil)

Oct 2020

($Mil)

% Change

Equities

2,838,836.46
(83.8%)

1,659,042.75
(78.4%)

71.1%

Derivative warrants

213,024.65

(6.3%)

196,943.90
(9.3%)

8.2%

CBBCs

187,212.16

(5.5%)

168,347.85

(8.0%)

11.2%

Inline warrants

98.97

(0.0%)

56.86

(0.0%)

74.1%

 

Unit trusts

(include ETFs)

138,555.08
(4.1%)

87,743.49
(4.1%)

57.9%

( ) % of market total
 Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included

 

ATS Transactions

The total turnover of automated trading services’ (ATS) transactions for November 2020 was $46,891 million (1.4% of the securities market total turnover).

 

Mainland Enterprises (Main Board and GEM)

Month-end figures

 

Nov 2020

Nov 2019

End 2019

No. of H shares

290

280

284

No. of Red chips Stocks

175

173

173

No. of Mainland private enterprises

843

774

784

Market capitalisation (% of market total)

80.0%

72.5%

73.2%

Turnover value (% of equity turnover)

86.9%

79.6%

79.0%

 

Index Performance

Month-end figures

 

 

Nov 2020

% Change
over 1 Month

% Change
over 12 Months

S&P/HKEX LargeCap Index

41334.74

3.5%

19.5%

S&P/HKEX GEM Index

121.31

9.6%

54.8%

Hang Seng Index

26341.49

9.3%

0.0%

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index

10546.47

8.1%

2.4%

Hang Seng China-Affiliated Corporations Index*

3747.19

5.9%

-10.0%

CES China 120 Index ^

8156.79

4.7%

22.1%

CESChina HK Mainland Index +

8934.91

6.4%

21.8%

* - tracks Red chips
^ - tracks 80 Mainland-listed companies and 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises
+ - tracks 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises

 

 Derivatives Market Turnover

 

Average Daily Volume (Contracts)

Nov 2020

Oct 2020

% Change

Total Futures

420,114

388,295

8.2%

Hang Seng Index Futures

144,688

135,142

7.1%

Mini Hang Seng Index Futures

92,735

86,578

7.1%

HSI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSI (Net Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

141,396

130,736

8.2%

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

14,407

13,517

6.6%

HSCEI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSCEI (Net Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSI Dividend Point Index Futures

94

21

347.6%

HSCEI Dividend Point Index Futures

1,871

481

289.0%

HSI Volatility Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng TECH Index Futures *

1,102

-

-

MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures

123

22

459.1%

MSCI Australia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI China Free (USD) Index Futures

0

1

-100.0%

MSCI China Free Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

34

137

-75.2%

MSCI EM Asia ex China Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM Asia ex Korea Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM Asia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

463

1,489

-68.9%

MSCI EM EMEA Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM ex China Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM ex Korea Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM LatAm Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Emerging Markets (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Emerging Markets Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

2

0

-

MSCI Hong Kong Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI India (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI India Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

10

3

233.3%

MSCI Indonesia (USD) Index Futures

4

1

300.0%

MSCI Indonesia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

1

-100.0%

MSCI Japan (JPY) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Japan Net Total Return (JPY) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Japan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Malaysia (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Malaysia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

6

-100.0%

MSCI New Zealand Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Pacific ex Japan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Pacific Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Philippines (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Philippines Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

2

0

-

MSCI Singapore Free (SGD) Index Futures

49

48

2.1%

MSCI Singapore Free Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Singapore Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Taiwan (USD) Index Futures

8,392

6,954

20.7%

MSCI Taiwan 25/50 (USD) Index Futures

131

96

36.5%

MSCI Taiwan 25/50 Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Taiwan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

278

60

363.3%

MSCI Thailand (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Thailand Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

85

14

507.1%

MSCI Vietnam (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Vietnam Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

CES China 120 Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Mainland Oil & Gas Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Mainland Banks Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index Futures

0

0

-

IBOVESPA Futures

0

0

-

MICEX Index Futures

0

0

-

FTSE/JSE Top40 Futures

0

0

-

Stock Futures

5,571

3,826

45.6%

3-Month HIBOR Futures

0

0

-

1-Month HIBOR Futures

0

0

-

RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Futures

7,922

6,760

17.2%

RMB Currency Futures - EUR/CNH Futures

0

0

-

RMB Currency Futures - JPY/CNH Futures

0

0

-

RMB Currency Futures - AUD/CNH Futures

0

0

-

RMB Currency Futures - CNH/USD Futures

5

5

0.0%

INR Currency Futures - INR/USD Futures

398

524

-24.0%

INR Currency Futures - INR/CNH Futures

0

0

-

USD Gold Futures

15

31

-51.6%

CNH Gold Futures

0

0

-

USD Silver Futures

1

5

-80.0%

CNH Silver Futures

0

0

-

Iron Ore Futures – Monthly Contracts

182

484

-62.4%

Iron Ore Futures – Quarterly Contracts

0

0

-

CNH London Aluminium Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Zinc Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Copper Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Lead Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Nickel Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Tin Mini Futures

0

0

-

USD London Aluminium Mini Futures

63

219

-71.2%

USD London Zinc Mini Futures

135

195

-30.8%

USD London Copper Mini Futures

730

902

-19.1%

USD London Lead Mini Futures

0

0

-

USD London Nickel Mini Futures

13

38

-65.8%

USD London Tin Mini Futures

0

0

-

Total Options

695,609

594,158

17.1%

Hang Seng Index Options

34,302

29,885

14.8%

Mini Hang Seng Index Options

11,594

11,363

2.0%

Weekly Hang Seng Index Options

4,756

4,452

6.8%

Flexible Hang Seng Index Options

0

0

-

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

77,542

67,585

14.7%

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

2,346

2,644

-11.3%

Weekly Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

1,755

1,746

0.5%

Flexible Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

0

0

-

Stock Options

563,301

476,457

18.2%

RMB Currency Options - USD/CNH Options

14

26

-46.2%

Total Futures and Options

1,115,724

982,453

13.6%

*  Trading commenced on 23 November 2020

 

Clearing and Settlement

CCASS Statistics (securities market)

Nov 2020

Oct 2020

% Change

Average daily number of exchange trades settled by CCASS

2,230,143

1,847,047

20.74%

Average daily number of settlement instructions (“SIs”) settled by CCASS

124,849

111,366

12.11%

Average daily number of investor SIs (“ISIs”) settled by CCASS

300

213

40.85%

Average daily settlement efficiency of CNS stock positions on due day (T+2)

99.92

99.94

N/A

Shares deposited in the CCASS depository

– % of total issued shares

– % of the total market capitalisation


76.49

59.77


76.69

58.63


N/A

N/A

DCASS Statistics (derivatives market)

Nov 2020

Oct 2020

% Change

Month-end Open Interest (contracts)

 

 

 

– Equity Index Futures

665,686

731,364

-9.0%

– Stock Futures

17,995

17,861

0.8%

– Interest Rates Futures

60

61

-1.6%

– RMB Currency Futures

27,696

26,603

4.1%

– INR Currency Futures

219

606

-63.9%

– Gold Futures

12

30

-60.0%

– Silver Futures

100

100

0.0%

– Iron Ore Futures

1,465

1,776

-17.5%

– London Metal Mini Futures

947

470

101.5%

– Equity Index Options

2,662,499

2,611,627

1.9%

– Stock Options

10,640,435

9,418,677

13.0%

– RMB Currency Options

3,269

3,083

6.0%

 

Year-to-date Statistics

Securities Market

Nov 2020

YTD

Nov 2019

YTD

% Change

No. of newly listed companies #

132

158

-16.5%

Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) ^

128,369

88,158

45.6%

Average share traded per trading day (Mil. Shares)

223,917

251,658

-11.0%

Average no. of trades per trading day

1,955,789

1,474,199

32.7%

Fund raised by IPOs ($Mil.)

305,047

287,981

5.9%

Total funds raised (including IPOs) ($Mil.)*

596,312

419,103

42.3%

Derivatives Market

Nov 2020

YTD

Nov 2019

YTD

% Change

Average daily volume (contracts)

 

 

 

– Equity Index Futures

461,450

463,715

-0.5%

– Stock Futures

4,559

3,736

22.0%

– Interest Rates Futures

1

1

0.0%

– RMB Currency Futures

7,093

8,223

-13.7%

– INR Currency Futures

709

379

87.1%

– Gold Futures

302

2,318

-87.0%

– Silver Futures

9

-

-

– Iron Ore Futures

421

245

71.8%

– London Metal Mini Futures

756

115

557.4%

– Equity Index Options

148,958

157,761

-5.6%

– Stock Options

522,696

447,252

16.9%

– RMB Currency Options

37

65

-43.1%

Clearing & Settlement

Nov 2020

YTD

Nov 2019

YTD

% Change

Average daily number of exchange trades handled by CCASS

1,954,195

1,473,464

32.63%

Average daily number of settlement instructions (SIs) settled by CCASS

113,175

94,769

19.42%

Average daily number of investor SIs (ISIs) settled by CCASS

277

232

19.40%

# Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board
^ Turnover value for traded in non-HKD currency securities have been included
* Provisional figures only

 

Historical Records

up to 30 November 2020

Top 10 Hang Seng Index Closes

Rank

Date

Close

1

2018/01/26

33154.12

2

2018/01/29

32966.89

3

2018/01/24

32958.69

4

2018/01/23

32930.70

5

2018/01/31

32887.27

6

2018/01/25

32654.45

7

2018/02/01

32642.09

8

2018/01/30

32607.29

9

2018/02/02

32601.78

10

2018/01/22

32393.41

 

Top 10 Daily Market Turnover

(Main Board and GEM)

Rank

Date

Turnover ($)

1

2015/04/09

293,910,756,648

2

2018/03/23

284,101,947,853

3

2020/11/11

267,929,184,159

4

2015/04/13

266,098,632,854

5

2018/02/06

258,799,618,543

6

2015/04/08

252,396,050,844

7

2020/07/06

251,286,866,930

8

2020/11/30

243,333,478,824

9

2020/07/07

240,379,359,587

10

2015/04/14

239,903,336,931

 

Top 10 Market Capitalisation

(Main Board and GEM)

Rank

Date

Market Capitalisation ($)

1

2020/11/27

46,633,235,041,702

2

2020/11/09

46,547,556,033,957

3

2020/11/24

46,510,714,200,048

4

2020/11/26

46,461,813,607,985

5

2020/11/23

46,395,898,661,970

6

2020/11/25

46,063,981,871,007

7

2020/11/20

46,034,899,713,085

8

2020/11/05

45,961,377,519,056

9

2020/11/16

45,943,532,191,009

10

2020/11/10

45,923,803,962,025

 

 Record High for Top-10 Derivatives Market Products (Based on Contract Volume)

Product

Record High Daily Volume

Record High Open Interest

 

Contracts

Date

Contracts

Date

Stock Options

1,545,227

2020/07/06

13,725,731

2018/03/27

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

477,061

2019/02/25

635,051

2018/12/27

Hang Seng Index Futures

422,450

2018/10/26

206,082

2017/06/27

Mini Hang Seng Index Futures

298,812

2020/03/19

22,321

2018/10/26

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

232,994

2018/02/09

3,749,790

2018/11/28

Hang Seng Index Options

133,419

2019/08/26

594,941

2017/11/28

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

76,471

2018/02/06

16,436

2014/12/11

MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures

56,378

2019/12/16

46,698

2019/09/17

MSCI Taiwan (USD) Index Futures

42,363

2020/11/24

65,267

2020/10/29

Mini Hang Seng Index Options

36,928

2019/08/26

66,588

2019/08/28