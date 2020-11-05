 Skip to main Content
HKEX Monthly Market Highlights

Date 05/11/2020

Highlights

- Securities Market

  • Market capitalisation was $43.3 trillion at the end of October 2020, an increase of 36 per cent from $31.8 trillion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover in October 2020 was $117.5 billion, an increase of 55 per cent from $75.9 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover for the first ten months of 2020 was $125.0 billion, an increase of 40 per cent when compared with $89.0 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of CBBCs for the first ten months of 2020 was $9.8 billion, an increase of 17 per cent when compared with $8.4 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of ETFs for the first ten months of 2020 was $4.9 billion, an increase of 9 per cent when compared with $4.5 billion for the same period last year.
  • Funds raised through IPOs for the first ten months of 2020 was $249.1 billion, an increase of 66 per cent when compared with $150.4 billion for the same period last year.
  • Total funds raised for the first ten months of 2020 was $534.7 billion, an increase of 105 per cent when compared with $260.6 billion for the same period last year.

 

- Derivatives Market

  • The average daily turnover of futures and options for the first ten months of 2020 was 1,150,174 contracts, an increase of 5 per cent when compared with the 1,097,518 contracts for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of Stock Options for the first ten months of 2020 was 518,556 contracts, an increase of 14 per cent when compared with the 456,508 contracts for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of Stock Futures for the first ten months of 2020 was 4,455 contracts, an increase of 15 per cent when compared with the 3,861 contracts for the same period last year.

 

Listed Securities (Main Board and GEM)

Month-end figures

Oct 2020

Oct 2019

End 2019

No. of listed companies

2,524

2,413

2,449

Total market capitalisation ($Bil.)

43,302.8

31,791.2

38,165.0

No. of newly listed companies *

16

22

183

No. of listed securities

16,770

13,099

12,795

No. of equity warrants

2

3

3

No. of derivatives warrants

6,995

4,922

4,571

No. of inline warrants

661

601

922

No. of CBBCs

4,854

3,624

3,298

No. of unit trusts

161

153

148

No. of debt securities

1,556

1,365

1,388

* Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board

 

Securities Market Turnover (Main Board and GEM)

Oct 2020

Sep 2020

% Change

Monthly turnover ($Mil.) *

2,115,526

2,698,528

-21.6%

Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) *

117,529

122,660

-4.2%

No. of trading days

18

22

-

* Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included

 

Turnover by Type of Securities (Main Board and GEM)

Oct 2020

($Mil)

Sep 2020

($Mil)

% Change

Equities

1,659,042.75

(78.4%)

2,095,610.93

(77.7%)

-20.8%

Derivative warrants

196,943.90

(9.3%)

242,848.12

(9.0%)

-18.9%

CBBCs

168,347.85

(8.0%)

222,972.91

(8.3%)

-24.5%

Inline warrants

56.86

(0.0%)

74.65

(0.0%)

-23.8%

Unit trusts

(include ETFs)

87,743.49

(4.1%)

131,739.17

(4.9%)

-33.4%

( ) % of market total
Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included

 

ATS Transactions

The total turnover of automated trading services’ (ATS) transactions for October 2020 was $28,108 million (1.3% of the securities market total turnover).

 

Mainland Enterprises (Main Board and GEM)

Month-end figures

Oct 2020

Oct 2019

End 2019

No. of H shares

288

278

284

No. of Red chips Stocks

176

175

173

No. of Mainland private enterprises

839

760

784

Market capitalisation (% of market total)

81.2%

68.5%

73.2%

Turnover value (% of equity turnover)

86.1%

75.6%

79.0%

 

Index Performance

Month-end figures


Oct 2020

% Change
over 1 Month

% Change
over 12 Months

S&P/HKEX LargeCap Index

39945.68

6.1%

14.6%

S&P/HKEX GEM Index

110.72

6.2%

33.5%

Hang Seng Index

24107.42

2.8%

-10.4%

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index

9760.24

3.9%

-7.3%

Hang Seng China-Affiliated Corporations Index*

3536.98

-1.5%

-17.1%

CES China 120 Index ^

7788.49

4.2%

14.5%

CESChina HK Mainland Index +

8398.54

5.9%

12.1%

* - tracks Red chips
^ - tracks 80 Mainland-listed companies and 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises
+ - tracks 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises

 

Derivatives Market Turnover

Average Daily Volume (Contracts)

Oct 2020

Sep 2020

% Change

Total Futures

388,295

427,162

-9.1%

Hang Seng Index Futures

135,142

151,504

-10.8%

Mini Hang Seng Index Futures

86,578

105,060

-17.6%

HSI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSI (Net Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

130,736

134,263

-2.6%

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

13,517

15,382

-12.1%

HSCEI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSCEI (Net Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSI Dividend Point Index Futures

21

50

-58.0%

HSCEI Dividend Point Index Futures

481

561

-14.3%

HSI Volatility Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures

22

460

-95.2%

MSCI Australia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI China Free (USD) Index Futures

1

0

-

MSCI China Free Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

137

396

-65.4%

MSCI EM Asia ex China Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM Asia ex Korea Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM Asia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

1,489

2

74350.0%

MSCI EM EMEA Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM ex China Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM ex Korea Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI EM LatAm Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Emerging Markets (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Emerging Markets Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Hong Kong Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI India (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI India Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

3

28

-89.3%

MSCI Indonesia (USD) Index Futures

1

5

-80.0%

MSCI Indonesia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

1

29

-96.6%

MSCI Japan (JPY) Index Futures *

0

0

-

MSCI Japan Net Total Return (JPY) Index Futures *

0

0

-

MSCI Japan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Malaysia (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Malaysia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

6

27

-77.8%

MSCI New Zealand Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Pacific ex Japan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Pacific Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Philippines (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Philippines Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Singapore Free (SGD) Index Futures *

48

21

128.6%

MSCI Singapore Free Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Singapore Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Taiwan (USD) Index Futures

6,954

3,409

104.0%

MSCI Taiwan 25/50 (USD) Index Futures *

96

7

1271.4%

MSCI Taiwan 25/50 Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures *

0

0

-

MSCI Taiwan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

60

1,010

-94.1%

MSCI Thailand (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Thailand Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

14

138

-89.9%

MSCI Vietnam (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI Vietnam Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

0

0

-

CES China 120 Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Mainland Oil & Gas Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Mainland Banks Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index Futures

0

0

-

IBOVESPA Futures

0

0

-

MICEX Index Futures

0

0

-

FTSE/JSE Top40 Futures

0

0

-

Stock Futures

3,826

4,462

-14.3%

3-Month HIBOR Futures

0

0

-

1-Month HIBOR Futures

0

0

-

RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Futures

6,760

7,688

-12.1%

RMB Currency Futures - EUR/CNH Futures

0

1

-100.0%

RMB Currency Futures - JPY/CNH Futures

0

0

-

RMB Currency Futures - AUD/CNH Futures

0

0

-

RMB Currency Futures - CNH/USD Futures

5

4

25.0%

INR Currency Futures - INR/USD Futures

524

1,073

-51.2%

INR Currency Futures - INR/CNH Futures

0

0

-

USD Gold Futures

31

37

-16.2%

CNH Gold Futures

0

0

-

USD Silver Futures

5

6

-16.7%

CNH Silver Futures

0

0

-

Iron Ore Futures – Monthly Contracts

484

397

21.9%

Iron Ore Futures – Quarterly Contracts

0

0

-

CNH London Aluminium Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Zinc Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Copper Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Lead Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Nickel Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Tin Mini Futures

0

0

-

USD London Aluminium Mini Futures

219

125

75.2%

USD London Zinc Mini Futures

195

458

-57.4%

USD London Copper Mini Futures

902

547

64.9%

USD London Lead Mini Futures

0

0

-

USD London Nickel Mini Futures

38

35

8.6%

USD London Tin Mini Futures

0

0

-

Total Options

594,158

592,187

0.3%

Hang Seng Index Options

29,885

35,040

-14.7%

Mini Hang Seng Index Options

11,363

13,398

-15.2%

Weekly Hang Seng Index Options

4,452

6,025

-26.1%

Flexible Hang Seng Index Options

0

0

-

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

67,585

68,523

-1.4%

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

2,644

2,946

-10.3%

Weekly Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

1,746

1,843

-5.3%

Flexible Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

0

0

-

Stock Options

476,457

464,386

2.6%

RMB Currency Options - USD/CNH Options

26

26

0.0%

Total Futures and Options

982,453

1,019,349

-3.6%

*  Trading commenced on 28 September 2020

 

Clearing and Settlement

CCASS Statistics (securities market)

Oct 2020

Sep 2020

% Change

Average daily number of exchange trades settled by CCASS

1,847,047

1,873,089

-1.39%

Average daily number of settlement instructions (“SIs”) settled by CCASS

111,366

112,929

-1.38%

Average daily number of investor SIs (“ISIs”) settled by CCASS

213

262

-18.70%

Average daily settlement efficiency of CNS stock positions on due day (T+2)

99.94

99.93

N/A

Shares deposited in the CCASS depository

– % of total issued shares

– % of the total market capitalisation


76.69

58.63


76.11

58.26


N/A

N/A

DCASS Statistics (derivatives market)

Oct 2020

Sep 2020

% Change

Month-end Open Interest (contracts)




– Equity Index Futures

731,364

673,030

8.7%

– Stock Futures

17,861

16,485

8.3%

– Interest Rates Futures

61

67

-9.0%

– RMB Currency Futures

26,603

25,968

2.4%

– INR Currency Futures

606

540

12.2%

– Gold Futures

30

66

-54.5%

– Silver Futures

100

104

-3.8%

– Iron Ore Futures

1,776

1,690

5.1%

– London Metal Mini Futures

470

2,011

-76.6%

– Equity Index Options

2,611,627

2,588,566

0.9%

– Stock Options

9,418,677

8,718,073

8.0%

– RMB Currency Options

3,083

3,046

1.2%

 

Year-to-date Statistics

Securities Market

Oct 2020

YTD

Oct 2019

YTD

% Change

No. of newly listed companies #

120

130

-7.7%

Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) ^

124,997

89,037

40.4%

Average share traded per trading day (Mil. Shares)

223,094

258,819

-13.8%

Average no. of trades per trading day

1,927,519

1,489,164

29.4%

Fund raised by IPOs ($Mil.)

249,093

150,446

65.6%

Total funds raised (including IPOs) ($Mil.)*

534,740

260,609

105.2%

Derivatives Market

Oct 2020

YTD

Oct 2019

YTD

% Change

Average daily volume (contracts)




– Equity Index Futures

467,196

468,106

-0.2%

– Stock Futures

4,455

3,861

15.4%

– Interest Rates Futures

1

1

0.0%

– RMB Currency Futures

7,008

8,470

-17.3%

– INR Currency Futures

741

-

-

– Gold Futures

331

2,330

-85.8%

– Silver Futures

10

-

-

– Iron Ore Futures

446

257

73.5%

– London Metal Mini Futures

737

107

588.8%

– Equity Index Options

150,657

157,810

-4.5%

– Stock Options

518,556

456,508

13.6%

– RMB Currency Options

40

67

-40.3%

Clearing & Settlement

Oct 2020

YTD

Oct 2019

YTD

% Change

Average daily number of exchange trades handled by CCASS

1,925,927

1,488,421

29.39%

Average daily number of settlement instructions (SIs) settled by CCASS

111,973

94,913

17.97%

Average daily number of investor SIs (ISIs) settled by CCASS

275

235

17.02%

# Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board
^ Turnover value for traded in non-HKD currency securities have been included
* Provisional figures only

 

Historical Records

up to 31 October 2020

Top 10 Hang Seng Index Closes

Rank

Date

Close

1

2018/01/26

33154.12

2

2018/01/29

32966.89

3

2018/01/24

32958.69

4

2018/01/23

32930.70

5

2018/01/31

32887.27

6

2018/01/25

32654.45

7

2018/02/01

32642.09

8

2018/01/30

32607.29

9

2018/02/02

32601.78

10

2018/01/22

32393.41

 

Top 10 Daily Market Turnover

(Main Board and GEM)

Rank

Date

Turnover ($)

1

2015/04/09

293,910,756,648

2

2018/03/23

284,101,947,853

3

2015/04/13

266,098,632,854

4

2018/02/06

258,799,618,543

5

2015/04/08

252,396,050,844

6

2020/07/06

251,286,866,930

7

2020/07/07

240,379,359,587

8

2015/04/14

239,903,336,931

9

2015/07/08

237,429,139,110

10

2015/04/10

222,888,834,174

 

Top 10 Market Capitalisation

(Main Board and GEM)

Rank

Date

Market Capitalisation ($)

1

2020/10/28

44,142,749,561,318

2

2020/10/29

44,126,914,702,642

3

2020/10/14

44,101,301,912,960

4

2020/10/21

44,061,832,010,000

5

2020/10/22

44,026,775,963,203

6

2020/10/12

43,950,721,866,665

7

2020/10/23

43,918,766,889,886

8

2020/10/27

43,896,534,419,700

9

2020/10/20

43,785,264,454,308

10

2020/10/19

43,570,585,548,248

 

Record High for Top-10 Derivatives Market Products (Based on Contract Volume)

Product

Record High Daily Volume

Record High Open Interest


Contracts

Date

Contracts

Date

Stock Options

1,545,227

2020/07/06

13,725,731

2018/03/27

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

477,061

2019/02/25

635,051

2018/12/27

Hang Seng Index Futures

422,450

2018/10/26

206,082

2017/06/27

Mini Hang Seng Index Futures

298,812

2020/03/19

22,321

2018/10/26

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

232,994

2018/02/09

3,749,790

2018/11/28

Hang Seng Index Options

133,419

2019/08/26

594,941

2017/11/28

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

76,471

2018/02/06

16,436

2014/12/11

MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures

56,378

2019/12/16

46,698

2019/09/17

Mini Hang Seng Index Options

36,928

2019/08/26

66,588

2019/08/28

MSCI Taiwan (USD) Index Futures

34,096

2020/10/27

65,267

2020/10/29