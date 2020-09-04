 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

HKEX Monthly Market Highlights

Date 04/09/2020

Highlights

- Securities Market

  • Market capitalisation was $42.6 trillion at the end of August 2020, an increase of 42 per cent from $30.0 trillion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover in August 2020 was $135.2 billion, an increase of 56 per cent from $86.4 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover for the first eight months of 2020 was $126.1 billion, an increase of 36 per cent when compared with $92.4 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of CBBCs for the first eight months of 2020 was $9.8 billion, an increase of 13 per cent when compared with $8.7 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of ETFs for the first eight months of 2020 was $5.2 billion, an increase of 11 per cent when compared with $4.7 billion for the same period last year.
  • Funds raised through IPOs for the first eight months of 2020 was $147.7 billion, an increase of 74 per cent when compared with $84.9 billion for the same period last year.
  • Total funds raised for the first eight months of 2020 was $369.2 billion, an increase of 99 per cent when compared with $185.2 billion for the same period last year.

 

- Derivatives Market

  • The average daily turnover of futures and options for the first eight months of 2020 was 1,186,931 contracts, an increase of 5 per cent when compared with the 1,135,316 contracts for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of Stock Options for the first eight months of 2020 was 530,627 contracts, an increase of 12 per cent when compared with the 475,716 contracts for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of Stock Futures for the first eight months of 2020 was 4,527 contracts, an increase of 7 per cent when compared with the 4,221 contracts for the same period last year.

 

Listed Securities (Main Board and GEM)

Month-end figures

 

Aug 2020

Aug 2019

End 2019

No. of listed companies

2,509

2,392

2,449

Total market capitalisation ($Bil.)

42,553.2

29,999.3

38,165.0

No. of newly listed companies *

3

1

183

No. of listed securities

17,130

13,270

12,795

No. of equity warrants

3

2

3

No. of derivatives warrants

7,019

5,626

4,571

No. of inline warrants

779

287

922

No. of CBBCs

5,156

3,476

3,298

No. of unit trusts

155

150

148

No. of debt securities

1,493

1,318

1,388

* Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board

 

Securities Market Turnover (Main Board and GEM) 

 

Aug 2020

Jul 2020

% Change

Monthly turnover ($Mil.) *

2,838,335

3,632,257

-21.9%

Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) *

135,159

165,103

-18.1%

No. of trading days

21

22

-

* Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included

 

Turnover by Type of Securities (Main Board and GEM)

 

Aug 2020

($Mil)

Jul 2020

($Mil)

% Change

Equities

2,253,262.97

(79.4%)

2,981,225.65

(82.1%)

-24.4%

 

Derivative warrants

243,812.39

(8.6%)

241,415.97

(6.6%)

1.0%

 

CBBCs

209,586.59

(7.4%)

233,911.44

(6.4%)

-10.4%

 

Inline warrants

84.51

(0.0%)

97.51

(0.0%)

-13.3%

 

Unit trusts

(include ETFs)

126,660.64

(4.5%)

170,500.09

(4.7%)

-25.7%

 

( ) % of market total
Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included

 

ATS Transactions 

The total turnover of automated trading services’ (ATS) transactions for August 2020 was $30,890 million (1.1% of the securities market total turnover).

 

Mainland Enterprises (Main Board and GEM)

Month-end figures

 

Aug 2020

Aug 2019

End 2019

No. of H shares

287

275

284

No. of Red chips Stocks

177

175

173

No. of Mainland private enterprises

823

752

784

Market capitalisation (% of market total)

79.3%

69.1%

73.2%

Turnover value (% of equity turnover)

85.6%

76.1%

79.0%

 

Index Performance

Month-end figures

 

 

Aug 2020

% Change
over 1 Month

% Change
over 12 Months

S&P/HKEX LargeCap Index

39672.25

7.4%

18.9%

S&P/HKEX GEM Index

110.03

0.3%

20.3%

Hang Seng Index

25177.05

2.4%

-2.1%

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index

9991.48

-0.5%

-0.9%

Hang Seng China-Affiliated Corporations Index*

3977.54

-0.9%

-4.3%

CES China 120 Index ^

7838.57

3.6%

18.2%

CESChina HK Mainland Index +

8390.01

5.8%

17.9%

* - tracks Red chips
^ - tracks 80 Mainland-listed companies and 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises
+ - tracks 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises

 

Derivatives Market Turnover

 

Average Daily Volume (Contracts)

Aug 2020

Jul 2020

% Change

Total Futures

428,092

501,604

-14.7%

Hang Seng Index Futures

156,360

188,263

-16.9%

Mini Hang Seng Index Futures

107,576

124,142

-13.3%

HSI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSI (Net Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

129,652

151,882

-14.6%

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

18,370

22,294

-17.6%

HSCEI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSCEI (Net Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSI Dividend Point Index Futures

414

7

5814.3%

HSCEI Dividend Point Index Futures

815

926

-12.0%

HSI Volatility Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures

162

392

-58.7%

MSCI Australia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures #

1

2

-50.0%

MSCI China Free (USD) Index Futures *

0

-

-

MSCI China Free Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures #

7

1

600.0%

MSCI EM Asia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures #

2

4

-50.0%

MSCI EM Asia ex China Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures **

0

-

-

MSCI EM Asia ex Korea Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures **

0

-

-

MSCI EM ex China Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures **

0

-

-

MSCI EM ex Korea Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures **

0

-

-

MSCI EM EMEA Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures **

0

-

-

MSCI EM LatAm Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures **

0

-

-

MSCI Emerging Markets (USD) Index Futures ^

10

0

-

MSCI Emerging Markets Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures ^

0

0

-

MSCI Hong Kong Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures ^

0

0

-

MSCI India (USD) Index Futures *

0

-

-

MSCI India Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures #

3

0

-

MSCI Indonesia (USD) Index Futures ^

7

9

-22.2%

MSCI Indonesia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures #

15

0

-

MSCI Japan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures #

0

0

-

MSCI Malaysia (USD) Index Futures *

0

-

-

MSCI Malaysia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures #

16

0

-

MSCI New Zealand Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures *

0

-

-

MSCI Pacific Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures **

0

-

-

MSCI Pacific ex Japan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures **

0

-

-

MSCI Philippines (USD) Index Futures *

0

-

-

MSCI Philippines Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures ^

0

0

-

MSCI Singapore Free Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures *

0

-

-

MSCI Singapore Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures ^

0

0

-

MSCI Taiwan (USD) Index Futures #

357

233

53.2%

MSCI Taiwan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures #

7

1

600%

MSCI Thailand (USD) Index Futures *

0

-

-

MSCI Thailand Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures #

53

0

-

MSCI Vietnam (USD) Index Futures *

0

-

-

MSCI Vietnam Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures ^

0

0

-

CES China 120 Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Mainland Oil & Gas Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Mainland Banks Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index Futures

0

0

-

IBOVESPA Futures

0

0

-

MICEX Index Futures

0

0

-

FTSE/JSE Top40 Futures

0

0

-

Stock Futures

5,349

5,566

-3.9%

3-Month HIBOR Futures

0

0

-

1-Month HIBOR Futures

0

0

-

RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Futures

6,980

5,818

20.0%

RMB Currency Futures - EUR/CNH Futures

0

5

-100.0%

RMB Currency Futures - JPY/CNH Futures

0

0

-

RMB Currency Futures - AUD/CNH Futures

0

0

-

RMB Currency Futures - CNH/USD Futures

2

4

-50.0%

INR Currency Futures - INR/USD Futures

618

841

-26.5%

INR Currency Futures - INR/CNH Futures

0

0

-

USD Gold Futures

29

17

70.6%

CNH Gold Futures

0

0

-

USD Silver Futures

7

23

-69.6%

CNH Silver Futures

0

0

-

Iron Ore Futures – Monthly Contracts

478

434

10.1%

Iron Ore Futures – Quarterly Contracts

0

0

-

CNH London Aluminium Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Zinc Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Copper Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Lead Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Nickel Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Tin Mini Futures

0

0

-

USD London Aluminium Mini Futures

114

127

-10.2%

USD London Zinc Mini Futures

361

334

8.1%

USD London Copper Mini Futures

300

289

3.8%

USD London Lead Mini Futures

0

0

-

USD London Nickel Mini Futures

24

16

50.0%

USD London Tin Mini Futures

0

0

-

Total Options

601,343

900,544

-33.2%

Hang Seng Index Options

34,892

39,500

-11.7%

Mini Hang Seng Index Options

13,767

17,510

-21.4%

Weekly Hang Seng Index Options

4,429

5,051

-12.3%

Flexible Hang Seng Index Options

0

0

-

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

56,982

102,769

-44.6%

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

1,800

3,335

-46.0%

Weekly Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

1,158

1,801

-35.7%

Flexible Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

0

0

-

Stock Options

488,282

730,550

-33.2%

RMB Currency Options - USD/CNH Options

33

29

13.8%

Total Futures and Options

1,029,435

1,402,148

-26.6%

# Trading commenced on 6 Jul 2020
^ Trading commenced on 20 Jul 2020
*  Trading commenced on 3 Aug 2020
**  Trading commenced on 17 Aug 2020

 

Clearing and Settlement

CCASS Statistics (securities market)

Aug 2020

Jul 2020

% Change

Average daily number of exchange trades settled by CCASS

2,105,862

2,387,914

-11.81%

Average daily number of settlement instructions (“SIs”) settled by CCASS

111,504

119,726

-6.87%

Average daily number of investor SIs (“ISIs”) settled by CCASS

269

349

-22.92%

Average daily settlement efficiency of CNS stock positions on due day (T+2)

99.97

99.91

N/A

Shares deposited in the CCASS depository

– % of total issued shares

– % of the total market capitalisation


76.34

57.70


76.25

58.13


N/A

N/A

DCASS Statistics (derivatives market)

Aug 2020

Jul 2020

% Change

Month-end Open Interest (contracts)

 

 

 

– Equity Index Futures

610,088

616,690

-1.1%

– Stock Futures

21,335

20,758

2.8%

– Interest Rates Futures

111

106

4.7%

– RMB Currency Futures

24,292

23,267

4.4%

– INR Currency Futures

287

390

-26.4%

– Gold Futures

142

185

-23.2%

– Silver Futures

112

108

3.7%

– Iron Ore Futures

2,183

1,763

23.8%

– London Metal Mini Futures

757

603

25.5%

– Equity Index Options

2,939,286

3,015,221

-2.5%

– Stock Options

10,476,787

10,253,513

2.2%

– RMB Currency Options

3,726

3,467

7.5%

 

Year-to-date Statistics

Securities Market

Aug 2020

YTD

Aug 2019

YTD

% Change

No. of newly listed companies #

91

101

-9.9%

Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) ^

126,124

92,431

36.5%

Average share traded per trading day (Mil. Shares)

213,852

273,984

-21.9%

Average no. of trades per trading day

1,943,255

1,538,143

26.3%

Fund raised by IPOs ($Mil.)

147,699

84,916

73.9%

Total funds raised (including IPOs) ($Mil.)*

369,151

185,248

99.3%

Derivatives Market

Aug 2020

YTD

Aug 2019

YTD

% Change

Average daily volume (contracts)

 

 

 

– Equity Index Futures

485,093

483,623

0.3%

– Stock Futures

4,527

4,221

7.2%

– Interest Rates Futures

2

2

0.0%

– RMB Currency Futures

6,944

8,755

-20.7%

– INR Currency Futures

722

-

-

– Gold Futures

405

2,257

-82.1%

– Silver Futures

14

-

-

– Iron Ore Futures

448

291

54.0%

– London Metal Mini Futures

609

56

987.5%

– Equity Index Options

157,506

160,325

-1.8%

– Stock Options

530,627

475,716

11.5%

– RMB Currency Options

43

70

-38.6%

Clearing & Settlement

Aug 2020

YTD

Aug 2019

YTD

% Change

Average daily number of exchange trades handled by CCASS

1,941,578

1,537,411

26.29%

Average daily number of settlement instructions (SIs) settled by CCASS

111,912

97,348

14.96%

Average daily number of investor SIs (ISIs) settled by CCASS

284

242

17.36%

# Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board
^ Turnover value for traded in non-HKD currency securities have been included
* Provisional figures only

 

Historical Records 

up to 31 August 2020

 Top 10 Hang Seng Index Closes

Rank

Date

Close

1

2018/01/26

33154.12

2

2018/01/29

32966.89

3

2018/01/24

32958.69

4

2018/01/23

32930.70

5

2018/01/31

32887.27

6

2018/01/25

32654.45

7

2018/02/01

32642.09

8

2018/01/30

32607.29

9

2018/02/02

32601.78

10

2018/01/22

32393.41

 

Top 10 Daily Market Turnover

(Main Board and GEM)

Rank

Date

Turnover ($)

1

2015/04/09

293,910,756,648

2

2018/03/23

284,101,947,853

3

2015/04/13

266,098,632,854

4

2018/02/06

258,799,618,543

5

2015/04/08

252,396,050,844

6

2020/07/06

251,286,866,930

7

2020/07/07

240,379,359,587

8

2015/04/14

239,903,336,931

9

2015/07/08

237,429,139,110

10

2015/04/10

222,888,834,174

 

 Top 10 Market Capitalisation

(Main Board and GEM)

Rank

Date

Market Capitalisation ($)

1

2020/08/27

42,963,381,094,248

2

2020/08/26

42,910,475,931,187

3

2020/08/28

42,902,899,277,668

4

2020/08/24

42,670,120,266,332

5

2020/08/25

42,601,215,402,469

6

2020/08/31

42,553,243,932,183

7

2020/07/09

42,197,806,391,725

8

2020/08/18

41,798,716,815,076

9

2020/08/21

41,761,912,115,082

10

2020/07/21

41,754,240,946,333

 

 Record High for Top-10 Derivatives Market Products (Based on Contract Volume)

Product

Record High Daily Volume

Record High Open Interest

 

Contracts

Date

Contracts

Date

Stock Options

1,545,227

2020/07/06

13,725,731

2018/03/27

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

477,061

2019/02/25

635,051

2018/12/27

Hang Seng Index Futures

422,450

2018/10/26

206,082

2017/06/27

Mini Hang Seng Index Futures

298,812

2020/03/19

22,321

2018/10/26

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

232,994

2018/02/09

3,749,790

2018/11/28

Hang Seng Index Options

133,419

2019/08/26

594,941

2017/11/28

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

76,471

2018/02/06

16,436

2014/12/11

MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures

56,378

2019/12/16

46,698

2019/09/17

Mini Hang Seng Index Options

36,928

2019/08/26

66,588

2019/08/28

Stock Futures

27,966

2007/03/28

47,050

2013/03/27

 