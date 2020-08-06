 Skip to main Content
HKEX Monthly Market Highlights

Date 06/08/2020

 Highlights

- Securities Market 

  • Market capitalisation was $40.4 trillion at the end of July 2020, an increase of 26 per cent from $32.1 trillion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover in July 2020 was $165.1 billion, an increase of 140 per cent from $68.7 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover for the first seven months of 2020 was $124.8 billion, an increase of 34 per cent when compared with $93.4 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of CBBCs for the first seven months of 2020 was $9.7 billion, an increase of 9 per cent when compared with $8.9 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of ETFs for the first seven months of 2020 was $5.4 billion, an increase of 15 per cent when compared with $4.7 billion for the same period last year.
  • Funds raised through IPOs for the first seven months of 2020 was $132.1 billion, an increase of 56 per cent when compared with $84.8 billion for the same period last year.
  • Total funds raised for the first seven months of 2020 was $308.1 billion, an increase of 80 per cent when compared with $170.7 billion for the same period last year.

- Derivatives Market

  • The average daily turnover of futures and options for the first seven months of 2020 was 1,209,899 contracts, an increase of 8 per cent when compared with the 1,124,976 contracts for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of equity index futures for the first seven months of 2020 was 495,487 contacts, an increase of 4 per cent when compared with the 477,487 contacts for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of equity index options for the first seven months of 2020 was 163,992 contacts, an increase of 6 per cent when compared with the 155,119 contacts for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of Stock Options for the first seven months of 2020 was 536,802 contracts, an increase of 13 per cent when compared with the 476,959 contracts for the same period last year.
  • On 6 July 2020, the turnover of Stock Options reached a record high of 1,545,227 contracts.

 

Listed Securities (Main Board and GEM)

Month-end figures

 

Jul 2020

Jul 2019

End 2019

No. of listed companies

2,507

2,394

2,449

Total market capitalisation ($Bil.)

40,353.8

32,085.7

38,165.0

No. of newly listed companies *

24

16

183

No. of listed securities

16,708

13,311

12,795

No. of equity warrants

3

2

3

No. of derivatives warrants

6,724

5,473

4,571

No. of inline warrants

808

129

922

No. of CBBCs

5,031

3,827

3,298

No. of unit trusts

152

150

148

No. of debt securities

1,467

1,317

1,388

* Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board


Securities Market Turnover (Main Board and GEM)

 

Jul 2020

Jun 2020

% Change

Monthly turnover ($Mil.) *

3,632,257

2,637,569

37.7%

Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) *

165,103

125,599

31.5%

No. of trading days

22

21

-

* Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included

 

Turnover by Type of Securities (Main Board and GEM)

 

Jul 2020

($Mil)

Jun 2020

($Mil)

% Change

Equities

2,981,225.65

(82.1%)

2,084,968.40

(79.0%)

43.0%

 

Derivative warrants

241,415.97

(6.6%)

188,157.51

(7.1%)

28.3%

 

CBBCs

233,911.44

(6.4%)

213,310.52

(8.1%)

9.7%

 

Inline warrants

97.51

(0.0%)

86.53

(0.0%)

12.7%

 

Unit trusts

(include ETFs)

170,500.09

(4.7%)

145,822.73

(5.5%)

16.9%

 

( ) % of market total
 Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included

 

ATS Transactions

The total turnover of automated trading services’ (ATS) transactions for July 2020 was $34,352 million (0.9% of the securities market total turnover).

 

Mainland Enterprises (Main Board and GEM)

Month-end figures

 

Jul 2020

Jul 2019

End 2019

No. of H shares

286

276

284

No. of Red chips Stocks

177

176

173

No. of Mainland private enterprises

822

753

784

Market capitalisation (% of market total)

78.9%

68.2%

73.2%

Turnover value (% of equity turnover)

87.1%

78.8%

79.0%

 

Index Performance

Month-end figures

 

 

Jul 2020

% Change
over 1 Month

% Change
over 12 Months

S&P/HKEX LargeCap Index

36931.62

1.7%

3.3%

S&P/HKEX GEM Index

109.65

15.6%

13.5%

Hang Seng Index

24595.35

0.7%

-11.5%

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index

10039.96

2.9%

-6.0%

Hang Seng China-Affiliated Corporations Index*

4011.91

6.8%

-7.6%

CES China 120 Index ^

7566.48

7.0%

12.1%

CESChina HK Mainland Index +

7928.79

3.9%

5.8%

* - tracks Red chips
^ - tracks 80 Mainland-listed companies and 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises
+ - tracks 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises

 

Derivatives Market Turnover

 

Average Daily Volume (Contracts)

Jul 2020

Jun 2020

% Change

Total Futures

501,604

466,347

7.6%

Hang Seng Index Futures

188,263

168,861

11.5%

Mini Hang Seng Index Futures

124,142

123,735

0.3%

HSI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures

0

2

-100.0%

HSI (Net Total Return Index) Futures

0

1

-100.0%

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

151,882

138,267

9.8%

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

22,294

20,079

11.0%

HSCEI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSCEI (Net Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSI Dividend Point Index Futures

7

13

-46.2%

HSCEI Dividend Point Index Futures

926

1,294

-28.4%

HSI Volatility Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures

392

1,306

-70.0%

MSCI Australia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures *

2

-

-

MSCI China Free Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures *

1

-

-

MSCI EM Asia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures *

4

-

-

MSCI Emerging Markets (USD) Index Futures #

0

-

-

MSCI Emerging Markets Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures #

0

-

-

MSCI Hong Kong Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures #

0

-

-

MSCI India Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures *

0

-

-

MSCI Indonesia (USD) Index Futures #

9

-

-

MSCI Indonesia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures *

0

-

-

MSCI Japan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures *

0

-

-

MSCI Malaysia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures *

0

-

-

MSCI Philippines Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures #

0

-

-

MSCI Singapore Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures #

0

-

-

MSCI Taiwan (USD) Index Futures *

233

-

-

MSCI Taiwan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures *

1

-

-

MSCI Thailand Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures *

0

-

-

MSCI Vietnam Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures #

0

-

-

CES China 120 Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Mainland Oil & Gas Index Futures

0

30

-100.0%

Hang Seng Mainland Banks Index Futures

0

2

-100.0%

Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index Futures

0

2

-100.0%

IBOVESPA Futures

0

0

-

MICEX Index Futures

0

0

-

FTSE/JSE Top40 Futures

0

0

-

Stock Futures

5,566

3,886

43.2%

3-Month HIBOR Futures

0

0

-

1-Month HIBOR Futures

0

0

-

RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Futures

5,818

6,943

-16.2%

RMB Currency Futures - EUR/CNH Futures

5

3

66.7%

RMB Currency Futures - JPY/CNH Futures

0

2

-100.0%

RMB Currency Futures - AUD/CNH Futures

0

3

-100.0%

RMB Currency Futures - CNH/USD Futures

4

8

-50.0%

INR Currency Futures - INR/USD Futures

841

642

31.0%

INR Currency Futures - INR/CNH Futures

0

0

-

USD Gold Futures

17

20

-15.0%

CNH Gold Futures

0

0

-

USD Silver Futures ^

23

9

155.6%

CNH Silver Futures ^

0

0

-

Iron Ore Futures – Monthly Contracts

434

530

-18.1%

Iron Ore Futures – Quarterly Contracts

0

0

-

CNH London Aluminium Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Zinc Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Copper Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Lead Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Nickel Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Tin Mini Futures

0

0

-

USD London Aluminium Mini Futures

127

169

-24.9%

USD London Zinc Mini Futures

334

276

21.0%

USD London Copper Mini Futures

289

243

18.9%

USD London Lead Mini Futures

0

0

-

USD London Nickel Mini Futures

16

22

-27.3%

USD London Tin Mini Futures

0

0

-

Total Options

900,544

670,693

34.3%

Hang Seng Index Options

39,500

40,440

-2.3%

Mini Hang Seng Index Options

17,510

14,107

24.1%

Weekly Hang Seng Index Options

5,051

4,946

2.1%

Flexible Hang Seng Index Options

0

0

-

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

102,769

80,890

27.0%

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

3,335

1,635

104.0%

Weekly Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

1,801

849

112.1%

Flexible Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

0

0

-

Stock Options

730,550

527,778

38.4%

RMB Currency Options - USD/CNH Options

29

48

-39.6%

Total Futures and Options

1,402,148

1,137,040

23.3%

*  Trading commenced on 6 Jul 2020

# Trading commenced on 20 Jul 2020

^ Trading commenced on 8 Jun 2020

 

Clearing and Settlement

CCASS Statistics (securities market)

 

Jul 2020

 

Jun 2020

% Change

Average daily number of exchange trades settled by CCASS

2,387,914

1,892,678

26.17

Average daily number of settlement instructions (“SIs”) settled by CCASS

119,726

116,704

2.59

Average daily number of investor SIs (“ISIs”) settled by CCASS

349

293

19.11

Average daily settlement efficiency of CNS stock positions on due day (T+2)

99.91

99.91

N/A

Shares deposited in the CCASS depository

– % of total issued shares

– % of the total market capitalisation

76.25

58.13

75.91

57.81

N/A

N/A

DCASS Statistics (derivatives market)

 

Jul 2020

 

Jun 2020

% Change

Month-end Open Interest (contracts)

 

 

 

– Equity Index Futures

616,690

626,849

-1.6%

– Stock Futures

20,758

16,067

29.2%

– Interest Rates Futures

106

105

1.0%

– RMB Currency Futures

23,267

24,375

-4.5%

– INR Currency Futures

390

285

36.8%

– Gold Futures

185

242

-23.6%

– Silver Futures

108

135

-20.0%

– Iron Ore Futures

1,763

3,184

-44.6%

– London Metal Mini Futures

603

407

48.2%

– Equity Index Options

3,015,221

2,610,423

15.5%

– Stock Options

10,253,513

7,904,587

29.7%

– RMB Currency Options

3,467

3,183

8.9%

 

 

Year-to-date Statistics

Securities Market

Jul 2020

YTD

Jul 2019

YTD

% Change

No. of newly listed companies #

88

100

-12.0%

Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) ^

124,806

93,373

33.7%

Average share traded per trading day (Mil. Shares)

208,335

286,285

-27.2%

Average no. of trades per trading day

1,919,271

1,545,490

24.2%

Fund raised by IPOs ($Mil.)

132,142

84,786

55.9%

Total funds raised (including IPOs) ($Mil.)*

308,070

170,696

80.5%

Derivatives Market

Jul 2020

YTD

Jul 2019

YTD

% Change

Average daily volume (contracts)

 

 

 

– Equity Index Futures

495,487

477,487

3.8%

– Stock Futures

4,407

4,492

-1.9%

– Interest Rates Futures

2

1

100.0%

– RMB Currency Futures

6,939

8,447

-17.9%

– INR Currency Futures

737

-

-

– Gold Futures

460

2,159

-78.7%

– Silver Futures

17

-

-

– Iron Ore Futures

444

245

81.2%

– London Metal Mini Futures

581

1

58000.0%

– Equity Index Options

163,992

155,119

5.7%

– Stock Options

536,802

476,959

12.5%

– RMB Currency Options

45

66

-31.8%

Clearing & Settlement

Jul 2020

YTD

Jul 2019

YTD

% Change

Average daily number of exchange trades handled by CCASS

1,917,619

1,544,773

24.14

Average daily number of settlement instructions (SIs) settled by CCASS

111,972

98,015

14.24

Average daily number of investor SIs (ISIs) settled by CCASS

286

240

19.17

# Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board
^ Turnover value for traded in non-HKD currency securities have been included
* Provisional figures only

 

Historical Records

up to 31 July 2020

Top 10 Hang Seng Index Closes

Rank

Date

Close

1

2018/01/26

33154.12

2

2018/01/29

32966.89

3

2018/01/24

32958.69

4

2018/01/23

32930.70

5

2018/01/31

32887.27

6

2018/01/25

32654.45

7

2018/02/01

32642.09

8

2018/01/30

32607.29

9

2018/02/02

32601.78

10

2018/01/22

32393.41

 

Top 10 Daily Market Turnover

(Main Board and GEM)

Rank

Date

Turnover ($)

1

2015/04/09

293,910,756,648

2

2018/03/23

284,101,947,853

3

2015/04/13

266,098,632,854

4

2018/02/06

258,799,618,543

5

2015/04/08

252,396,050,844

6

2020/07/06

251,286,866,930

7

2020/07/07

240,379,359,587

8

2015/04/14

239,903,336,931

9

2015/07/08

237,429,139,110

10

2015/04/10

222,888,834,174

 

Top 10 Market Capitalisation

(Main Board and GEM)

Rank

Date

Market Capitalisation ($)

1

2020/07/09

42,197,806,391,725

2

2020/07/21

41,754,240,946,333

3

2020/07/13

41,709,791,294,275

4

2020/07/10

41,517,968,631,324

5

2020/07/08

41,287,650,433,622

6

2020/07/23

41,140,235,354,648

7

2020/07/15

41,029,513,958,385

8

2020/07/06

40,844,837,777,796

9

2020/07/14

40,803,163,844,301

10

2020/07/22

40,711,760,812,623

 

Record High for Top-10 Derivatives Market Products (Based on Contract Volume)

Product

Record High Daily Volume

Record High Open Interest

 

Contracts

Date

Contracts

Date

Stock Options

1,545,227

2020/07/06

13,725,731

2018/03/27

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

477,061

2019/02/25

635,051

2018/12/27

Hang Seng Index Futures

422,450

2018/10/26

206,082

2017/06/27

Mini Hang Seng Index Futures

298,812

2020/03/19

22,321

2018/10/26

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

232,994

2018/02/09

3,749,790

2018/11/28

Hang Seng Index Options

133,419

2019/08/26

594,941

2017/11/28

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

76,471

2018/02/06

16,436

2014/12/11

MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures

56,378

2019/12/16

46,698

2019/09/17

Mini Hang Seng Index Options

36,928

2019/08/26

66,588

2019/08/28

Stock Futures

27,966

2007/03/28

47,050

2013/03/27

 