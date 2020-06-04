HKEX Monthly Market Highlights

Highlights
- Securities Market
- Market capitalisation was $34.0 trillion at the end of May 2020, an increase of 10 per cent from $31.0 trillion for the same period last year.
- The average daily turnover in May 2020 was $114.7 billion, an increase of 18 per cent from $97.4 billion for the same period last year.
- The average daily turnover for the first five months of 2020 was $115.9 billion, an increase of 15 per cent when compared with $100.9 billion for the same period last year.
- The average daily turnover of ETFs for the first five months of 2020 was $5.5 billion, an increase of 12 per cent when compared with $4.9 billion for the same period last year.
- Total funds raised for the first five months of 2020 was $134.5 billion, an increase of 27 per cent when compared with $105.7 billion for the same period last year.
- Derivatives Market
- The average daily turnover of futures and options for the first five months of 2020 was 1,183,172 contracts, a decrease of 2 per cent when compared with the 1,203,009 contracts for the same period last year.
- The average daily turnover of equity index futures for the first five months of 2020 was 505,800 contacts, an increase of 2 per cent when compared with the 497,847 contacts for the same period last year.
- The average daily turnover of equity index options for the first five months of 2020 was 167,084 contacts, an increase of 5 per cent when compared with the 159,090 contacts for the same period last year.
Listed Securities (Main Board and GEM)
Month-end figures
|
|
May 2020
|
May 2019
|
End of 2019
|
No. of listed companies
|
2,482
|
2,365
|
2,449
|
Total market capitalisation ($Bil.)
|
33,984.7
|
31,039.5
|
38,165.0
|
No. of newly listed companies *
|
8
|
14
|
25
|
No. of listed securities
|
15,361
|
13,930
|
12,795
|
No. of equity warrants
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
No. of derivatives warrants
|
5,984
|
6,285
|
4,571
|
No. of inline warrants
|
849
|
-
|
922
|
No. of CBBCs
|
4,464
|
3,845
|
3,298
|
No. of unit trusts
|
145
|
148
|
148
|
No. of debt securities
|
1,417
|
1,266
|
1,388
* Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board
Securities Market Turnover (Main Board and GEM)
|
|
May 2020
|
Apr 2020
|
% Change
|
Monthly turnover ($Mil.) *
|
2,294,253
|
1,909,446
|
20.2%
|
Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) *
|
114,713
|
100,497
|
14.1%
|
No. of trading days
|
20
|
19
|
-
* Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included
Turnover by Type of Securities (Main Board and GEM)
|
|
May 2020
($Mil)
|
Apr 2020
($Mil)
|
% Change
|
Equities
|
1,817,458.10
(79.2%)
|
1,457,151.52
(76.3%)
|
24.7%
|
Derivative warrants
|
144,369.62
(6.3%)
|
132,931.68
(7.0%)
|
8.6%
|
CBBCs
|
186,295.73
(8.1%)
|
179,251.19
(9.4%)
|
3.9%
|
Inline warrants
|
93.49
(0.0%)
|
95.56
(0.0%)
|
-2.2%
|
Unit trusts
(include ETFs)
|
140,640.15
(6.1%)
|
134,931.03
(7.1%)
|
4.2%
( ) % of market total
Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included
ATS Transactions
The total turnover of automated trading services’ (ATS) transactions for May 2020 was $28,185 million (1.2% of the securities market total turnover).
Mainland Enterprises (Main Board and GEM)
Month-end figures
|
|
May 2020
|
May 2019
|
End of 2019
|
No. of H shares
|
281
|
272
|
284
|
No. of Red chips Stocks
|
177
|
174
|
173
|
No. of Mainland private enterprises
|
803
|
737
|
784
|
Market capitalisation (% of market total)
|
76.9%
|
67.6%
|
73.2%
|
Turnover value (% of equity turnover)
|
81.9%
|
79.2%
|
79.0%
Index Performance
Month-end figures
|
|
May 2020
|
% Change
|
% Change
|
S&P/HKEX LargeCap Index
|
33356.45
|
-3.1%
|
-4.0%
|
S&P/HKEX GEM Index
|
77.88
|
0.1%
|
-28.2%
|
Hang Seng Index
|
22961.47
|
-6.8%
|
-14.6%
|
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index
|
9561.03
|
-4.8%
|
-8.0%
|
Hang Seng China-Affiliated Corporations Index*
|
3656.71
|
-5.4%
|
-14.7%
|
CES China 120 Index ^
|
6675.63
|
-0.4%
|
4.7%
|
CESChina HK Mainland Index +
|
7241.78
|
-0.3%
|
0.1%
* - tracks Red chips
^ - tracks 80 Mainland-listed companies and 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises
+ - tracks 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises
Derivatives Market Turnover
|
|
Average Daily Volume (Contracts)
|
May 2020
|
Apr 2020
|
% Change
|
Total Futures
|
438,207
|
429,267
|
2.1%
|
Hang Seng Index Futures
|
160,967
|
154,078
|
4.5%
|
Mini Hang Seng Index Futures
|
110,753
|
117,259
|
-5.5%
|
HSI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures
|
2
|
0
|
-
|
HSI (Net Total Return Index) Futures
|
1
|
0
|
-
|
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures
|
136,951
|
129,763
|
5.5%
|
Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures
|
16,649
|
18,078
|
-7.9%
|
HSCEI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures
|
2
|
1
|
100.0%
|
HSCEI (Net Total Return Index) Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
HSI Dividend Point Index Futures
|
33
|
29
|
13.8%
|
HSCEI Dividend Point Index Futures
|
1,376
|
1,891
|
-27.2%
|
HSI Volatility Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures
|
419
|
215
|
94.9%
|
CES China 120 Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Hang Seng Mainland Oil & Gas Index Futures
|
116
|
90
|
28.9%
|
Hang Seng Mainland Banks Index Futures
|
1
|
4
|
-75.0%
|
Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index Futures
|
1
|
2
|
-50.0%
|
IBOVESPA Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MICEX Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
FTSE/JSE Top40 Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Stock Futures
|
3,251
|
2,848
|
14.2%
|
3-Month HIBOR Futures
|
1
|
4
|
-75.0%
|
1-Month HIBOR Futures
|
0
|
1
|
-100.0%
|
RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Futures
|
6,276
|
4,059
|
54.6%
|
RMB Currency Futures - EUR/CNH Futures
|
2
|
0
|
-
|
RMB Currency Futures - JPY/CNH Futures
|
0
|
2
|
-100.0%
|
RMB Currency Futures - AUD/CNH Futures
|
8
|
6
|
33.3%
|
RMB Currency Futures - CNH/USD Futures
|
46
|
5
|
820.0%
|
INR Currency Futures - INR/USD Futures
|
382
|
450
|
-15.1%
|
INR Currency Futures - INR/CNH Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
USD Gold Futures
|
19
|
10
|
90.0%
|
CNH Gold Futures
|
1
|
0
|
-
|
Iron Ore Futures – Monthly Contracts
|
339
|
367
|
-7.6%
|
Iron Ore Futures – Quarterly Contracts
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
CNH London Aluminium Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
CNH London Zinc Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
CNH London Copper Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
CNH London Lead Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
CNH London Nickel Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
CNH London Tin Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
USD London Aluminium Mini Futures
|
103
|
51
|
102.0%
|
USD London Zinc Mini Futures
|
319
|
28
|
1039.3%
|
USD London Copper Mini Futures
|
165
|
26
|
534.6%
|
USD London Lead Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
USD London Nickel Mini Futures
|
24
|
0
|
-
|
USD London Tin Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Total Options
|
600,630
|
530,462
|
13.2%
|
Hang Seng Index Options
|
38,637
|
32,489
|
18.9%
|
Mini Hang Seng Index Options
|
11,448
|
10,150
|
12.8%
|
Weekly Hang Seng Index Options
|
3,922
|
2,510
|
56.3%
|
Flexible Hang Seng Index Options
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options
|
70,584
|
95,172
|
-25.8%
|
Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options
|
1,421
|
1,544
|
-8.0%
|
Weekly Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options
|
1,172
|
1,067
|
9.8%
|
Flexible Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Stock Options
|
473,410
|
387,508
|
22.2%
|
RMB Currency Options - USD/CNH Options
|
35
|
22
|
59.1%
|
Total Futures and Options
|
1,038,837
|
959,729
|
8.2%
Clearing and Settlement
|
CCASS Statistics (securities market)
|
May 2020
|
Apr 2020
|
% Change
|
Average daily number of exchange trades settled by CCASS
|
1,787,205
|
1,716,519
|
4.12%
|
Average daily number of settlement instructions (SIs) settled by CCASS
|
104,127
|
104,425
|
-0.29%
|
Average daily number of investor SIs (ISIs) settled by CCASS
|
261
|
257
|
1.56%
|
Average daily settlement efficiency of CNS stock positions on due day (T+2)
|
99.93
|
99.92
|
N/A
|
Shares deposited in the CCASS depository
|
58.12
|
57.13
|
N/A
|
DCASS Statistics (derivatives market)
|
May 2020
|
Apr 2020
|
% Change
|
Month-end Open Interest (contracts)
|
|
|
|
– Equity Index Futures
|
679,823
|
603,874
|
12.6%
|
– Stock Futures
|
15,713
|
13,870
|
13.3%
|
– Interest Rates Futures
|
170
|
184
|
-7.6%
|
– RMB Currency Futures
|
24,389
|
23,999
|
1.6%
|
– INR Currency Futures
|
77
|
148
|
-48.0%
|
– Gold Futures
|
260
|
368
|
-29.3%
|
– Iron Ore Futures
|
3,385
|
3,339
|
1.4%
|
– London Metal Mini Futures
|
257
|
135
|
90.4%
|
– Equity Index Options
|
2,959,738
|
2,936,656
|
0.8%
|
– Stock Options
|
8,678,561
|
8,207,211
|
5.7%
|
– RMB Currency Options
|
3,245
|
2,889
|
12.3%
Year-to-date Statistics
|
Securities Market
|
May 2020
YTD
|
May 2019
YTD
|
% Change
|
No. of newly listed companies #
|
55
|
64
|
-14.1%
|
Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) ^
|
115,864
|
100,877
|
14.9%
|
Average share traded per trading day (Mil. Shares)
|
199,380
|
309,680
|
-35.6%
|
Average no. of trades per trading day
|
1,821,996
|
1,643,267
|
10.9%
|
Fund raised by IPOs ($Mil.)
|
25,182
|
44,437
|
-43.3%
|
Total funds raised (including IPOs) ($Mil.)*
|
134,467
|
105,659
|
27.3%
|
Derivatives Market
|
May 2020
YTD
|
May 2019
YTD
|
% Change
|
Average daily volume (contracts)
|
|
|
|
– Equity Index Futures
|
505,800
|
497,847
|
1.6%
|
– Stock Futures
|
4,263
|
5,006
|
-14.8%
|
– Interest Rates Futures
|
3
|
0
|
-
|
– RMB Currency Futures
|
7,177
|
8,664
|
-17.2%
|
– INR Currency Futures
|
734
|
-
|
-
|
– Gold Futures
|
648
|
1,879
|
-65.5%
|
– Iron Ore Futures
|
428
|
63
|
579.4%
|
– London Metal Mini Futures
|
514
|
1
|
51300.0%
|
– Equity Index Options
|
167,084
|
159,090
|
5.0%
|
– Stock Options
|
496,476
|
530,384
|
-6.4%
|
– RMB Currency Options
|
47
|
74
|
-36.5%
|
Clearing & Settlement
|
May 2020
YTD
|
May 2019
YTD
|
% Change
|
Average daily number of exchange trades handled by CCASS
|
1,820,365
|
1,642,568
|
10.82%
|
Average daily number of settlement instructions (SIs) settled by CCASS
|
109,272
|
102,204
|
6.92%
|
Average daily number of investor SIs (ISIs) settled by CCASS
|
270
|
256
|
5.47%
# Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board
^ Turnover value for traded in non-HKD currency securities have been included
* Provisional figures only
Historical Records
up to 31 May 2020
Top 10 Hang Seng Index Closes
|
Rank
|
Date
|
Close
|
1
|
2018/01/26
|
33154.12
|
2
|
2018/01/29
|
32966.89
|
3
|
2018/01/24
|
32958.69
|
4
|
2018/01/23
|
32930.70
|
5
|
2018/01/31
|
32887.27
|
6
|
2018/01/25
|
32654.45
|
7
|
2018/02/01
|
32642.09
|
8
|
2018/01/30
|
32607.29
|
9
|
2018/02/02
|
32601.78
|
10
|
2018/01/22
|
32393.41
Top 10 Daily Market Turnover
(Main Board and GEM)
|
Rank
|
Date
|
Turnover ($)
|
1
|
2015/04/09
|
293,910,756,648
|
2
|
2018/03/23
|
284,101,947,853
|
3
|
2015/04/13
|
266,098,632,854
|
4
|
2018/02/06
|
258,799,618,543
|
5
|
2015/04/08
|
252,396,050,844
|
6
|
2015/04/14
|
239,903,336,931
|
7
|
2015/07/08
|
237,429,139,110
|
8
|
2015/04/10
|
222,888,834,174
|
9
|
2018/02/09
|
219,595,292,569
|
10
|
2018/02/07
|
218,890,883,115
Top 10 Market Capitalisation
(Main Board and GEM)
|
Rank
|
Date
|
Market Capitalisation ($)
|
1
|
2020/01/17
|
39,777,043,764,701
|
2
|
2020/01/16
|
39,551,319,127,028
|
3
|
2020/01/20
|
39,488,778,510,620
|
4
|
2020/01/14
|
39,469,416,334,434
|
5
|
2020/01/13
|
39,463,243,881,100
|
6
|
2020/01/15
|
39,394,950,543,287
|
7
|
2020/01/10
|
39,021,167,900,526
|
8
|
2020/01/22
|
38,987,601,396,951
|
9
|
2020/01/09
|
38,879,245,130,409
|
10
|
2020/01/02
|
38,669,079,848,318
Record High for Top-10 Derivatives Market Products (Based on Contract Volume)
|
Product
|
Record High Daily Volume
|
Record High Open Interest
|
|
Contracts
|
Date
|
Contracts
|
Date
|
Stock Options
|
1,221,324
|
2015/04/13
|
13,725,731
|
2018/03/27
|
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures
|
477,061
|
2019/02/25
|
635,051
|
2018/12/27
|
Hang Seng Index Futures
|
422,450
|
2018/10/26
|
206,082
|
2017/06/27
|
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options
|
232,994
|
2018/02/09
|
3,749,790
|
2018/11/28
|
Mini Hang Seng Index Futures
|
298,812
|
2020/03/19
|
22,321
|
2018/10/26
|
Hang Seng Index Options
|
133,419
|
2019/08/26
|
594,941
|
2017/11/28
|
Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures
|
76,471
|
2018/02/06
|
16,436
|
2014/12/11
|
MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures
|
56,378
|
2019/12/16
|
46,698
|
2019/09/17
|
Mini Hang Seng Index Options
|
36,928
|
2019/08/26
|
66,588
|
2019/08/28
|
Stock Futures
|
27,966
|
2007/03/28
|
47,050
|
2013/03/27