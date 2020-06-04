 Skip to main Content
HKEX Monthly Market Highlights

Date 04/06/2020

Highlights

- Securities Market

  • Market capitalisation was $34.0 trillion at the end of May 2020, an increase of 10 per cent from $31.0 trillion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover in May 2020 was $114.7 billion, an increase of 18 per cent from $97.4 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover for the first five months of 2020 was $115.9 billion, an increase of 15 per cent when compared with $100.9 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of ETFs for the first five months of 2020 was $5.5 billion, an increase of 12 per cent when compared with $4.9 billion for the same period last year.
  • Total funds raised for the first five months of 2020 was $134.5 billion, an increase of 27 per cent when compared with $105.7 billion for the same period last year.

- Derivatives Market

  • The average daily turnover of futures and options for the first five months of 2020 was 1,183,172 contracts, a decrease of 2 per cent when compared with the 1,203,009 contracts for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of equity index futures for the first five months of 2020 was 505,800 contacts, an increase of 2 per cent when compared with the 497,847 contacts for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of equity index options for the first five months of 2020 was 167,084 contacts, an increase of 5 per cent when compared with the 159,090 contacts for the same period last year.

 

Listed Securities (Main Board and GEM)

Month-end figures

 

May 2020

May 2019

End of 2019

No. of listed companies

2,482

2,365

2,449

Total market capitalisation ($Bil.)

33,984.7

31,039.5

38,165.0

No. of newly listed companies *

8

14

25

No. of listed securities

15,361

13,930

12,795

No. of equity warrants

3

3

3

No. of derivatives warrants

5,984

6,285

4,571

No. of inline warrants

849

-

922

No. of CBBCs

4,464

3,845

3,298

No. of unit trusts

145

148

148

No. of debt securities

1,417

1,266

1,388

* Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board

 

Securities Market Turnover (Main Board and GEM)

 

May 2020

Apr 2020

% Change

Monthly turnover ($Mil.) *

2,294,253

1,909,446

20.2%

Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) *

114,713

100,497

14.1%

No. of trading days

20

19

-

* Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included

 

Turnover by Type of Securities (Main Board and GEM)

 

May 2020

($Mil)

Apr 2020

($Mil)

% Change

Equities

1,817,458.10

(79.2%)

1,457,151.52

(76.3%)

24.7%

 

Derivative warrants

144,369.62

(6.3%)

132,931.68

(7.0%)

8.6%

 

CBBCs

186,295.73

(8.1%)

179,251.19

(9.4%)

3.9%

 

Inline warrants

93.49

(0.0%)

95.56

(0.0%)

-2.2%

 

Unit trusts

(include ETFs)

140,640.15

(6.1%)

134,931.03

(7.1%)

4.2%

 

( ) % of market total
Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included

 

ATS Transactions

The total turnover of automated trading services’ (ATS) transactions for May 2020 was $28,185 million (1.2% of the securities market total turnover).

 

Mainland Enterprises (Main Board and GEM)

Month-end figures

 

May 2020

May 2019

End of 2019

No. of H shares

281

272

284

No. of Red chips Stocks

177

174

173

No. of Mainland private enterprises

803

737

784

Market capitalisation (% of market total)

76.9%

67.6%

73.2%

Turnover value (% of equity turnover)

81.9%

79.2%

79.0%

 

Index Performance

Month-end figures

 

 

May 2020

% Change
over 1 Month

% Change
over 12 Months

S&P/HKEX LargeCap Index

33356.45

-3.1%

-4.0%

S&P/HKEX GEM Index

77.88

0.1%

-28.2%

Hang Seng Index

22961.47

-6.8%

-14.6%

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index

9561.03

-4.8%

-8.0%

Hang Seng China-Affiliated Corporations Index*

3656.71

-5.4%

-14.7%

CES China 120 Index ^

6675.63

-0.4%

4.7%

CESChina HK Mainland Index +

7241.78

-0.3%

0.1%

* - tracks Red chips
^ - tracks 80 Mainland-listed companies and 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises
+ - tracks 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises

 

Derivatives Market Turnover

 

Average Daily Volume (Contracts)

May 2020

Apr 2020

% Change

Total Futures

438,207

429,267

2.1%

Hang Seng Index Futures

160,967

154,078

4.5%

Mini Hang Seng Index Futures

110,753

117,259

-5.5%

HSI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures

2

0

-

HSI (Net Total Return Index) Futures

1

0

-

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

136,951

129,763

5.5%

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

16,649

18,078

-7.9%

HSCEI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures

2

1

100.0%

HSCEI (Net Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSI Dividend Point Index Futures

33

29

13.8%

HSCEI Dividend Point Index Futures

1,376

1,891

-27.2%

HSI Volatility Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures

419

215

94.9%

CES China 120 Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Mainland Oil & Gas Index Futures

116

90

28.9%

Hang Seng Mainland Banks Index Futures

1

4

-75.0%

Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index Futures

1

2

-50.0%

IBOVESPA Futures

0

0

-

MICEX Index Futures

0

0

-

FTSE/JSE Top40 Futures

0

0

-

Stock Futures

3,251

2,848

14.2%

3-Month HIBOR Futures

1

4

-75.0%

1-Month HIBOR Futures

0

1

-100.0%

RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Futures

6,276

4,059

54.6%

RMB Currency Futures - EUR/CNH Futures

2

0

-

RMB Currency Futures - JPY/CNH Futures

0

2

-100.0%

RMB Currency Futures - AUD/CNH Futures

8

6

33.3%

RMB Currency Futures - CNH/USD Futures

46

5

820.0%

INR Currency Futures - INR/USD Futures

382

450

-15.1%

INR Currency Futures - INR/CNH Futures

0

0

-

USD Gold Futures

19

10

90.0%

CNH Gold Futures

1

0

-

Iron Ore Futures – Monthly Contracts

339

367

-7.6%

Iron Ore Futures – Quarterly Contracts

0

0

-

CNH London Aluminium Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Zinc Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Copper Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Lead Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Nickel Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Tin Mini Futures

0

0

-

USD London Aluminium Mini Futures

103

51

102.0%

USD London Zinc Mini Futures

319

28

1039.3%

USD London Copper Mini Futures

165

26

534.6%

USD London Lead Mini Futures

0

0

-

USD London Nickel Mini Futures

24

0

-

USD London Tin Mini Futures

0

0

-

Total Options

600,630

530,462

13.2%

Hang Seng Index Options

38,637

32,489

18.9%

Mini Hang Seng Index Options

11,448

10,150

12.8%

Weekly Hang Seng Index Options

3,922

2,510

56.3%

Flexible Hang Seng Index Options

0

0

-

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

70,584

95,172

-25.8%

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

1,421

1,544

-8.0%

Weekly Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

1,172

1,067

9.8%

Flexible Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

0

0

-

Stock Options

473,410

387,508

22.2%

RMB Currency Options - USD/CNH Options

35

22

59.1%

Total Futures and Options

1,038,837

959,729

8.2%

 

Clearing and Settlement

CCASS Statistics (securities market)

May 2020

Apr 2020

% Change

Average daily number of exchange trades settled by CCASS

1,787,205

1,716,519

4.12%

Average daily number of settlement instructions (SIs) settled by CCASS

104,127

104,425

-0.29%

Average daily number of investor SIs (ISIs) settled by CCASS

261

257

1.56%

Average daily settlement efficiency of CNS stock positions on due day (T+2)

99.93

99.92

N/A

Shares deposited in the CCASS depository
– % of total issued shares
– % of the total market capitalisation


75.68

58.12


75.81

57.13


N/A

N/A

DCASS Statistics (derivatives market)

May 2020

Apr 2020

% Change

Month-end Open Interest (contracts)

 

 

 

– Equity Index Futures

679,823

603,874

12.6%

– Stock Futures

15,713

13,870

13.3%

– Interest Rates Futures

170

184

-7.6%

– RMB Currency Futures

24,389

23,999

1.6%

– INR Currency Futures

77

148

-48.0%

– Gold Futures

260

368

-29.3%

– Iron Ore Futures

3,385

3,339

1.4%

– London Metal Mini Futures

257

135

90.4%

– Equity Index Options

2,959,738

2,936,656

0.8%

– Stock Options

8,678,561

8,207,211

5.7%

– RMB Currency Options

3,245

2,889

12.3%

 

Year-to-date Statistics

Securities Market

May 2020

YTD

May 2019

YTD

% Change

No. of newly listed companies #

55

64

-14.1%

Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) ^

115,864

100,877

14.9%

Average share traded per trading day (Mil. Shares)

199,380

309,680

-35.6%

Average no. of trades per trading day

1,821,996

1,643,267

10.9%

Fund raised by IPOs ($Mil.)

25,182

44,437

-43.3%

Total funds raised (including IPOs) ($Mil.)*

134,467

105,659

27.3%

Derivatives Market

May 2020

YTD

May 2019

YTD

% Change

Average daily volume (contracts)

 

 

 

– Equity Index Futures

505,800

497,847

1.6%

– Stock Futures

4,263

5,006

-14.8%

– Interest Rates Futures

3

0

-

– RMB Currency Futures

7,177

8,664

-17.2%

– INR Currency Futures

734

-

-

– Gold Futures

648

1,879

-65.5%

– Iron Ore Futures

428

63

579.4%

– London Metal Mini Futures

514

1

51300.0%

– Equity Index Options

167,084

159,090

5.0%

– Stock Options

496,476

530,384

-6.4%

– RMB Currency Options

47

74

-36.5%

Clearing & Settlement

May 2020

YTD

May 2019

YTD

% Change

Average daily number of exchange trades handled by CCASS

1,820,365

1,642,568

10.82%

Average daily number of settlement instructions (SIs) settled by CCASS

109,272

102,204

6.92%

Average daily number of investor SIs (ISIs) settled by CCASS

270

256

5.47%

# Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board
^ Turnover value for traded in non-HKD currency securities have been included
* Provisional figures only

 

Historical Records

up to 31 May 2020

Top 10 Hang Seng Index Closes

Rank

Date

Close

1

2018/01/26

33154.12

2

2018/01/29

32966.89

3

2018/01/24

32958.69

4

2018/01/23

32930.70

5

2018/01/31

32887.27

6

2018/01/25

32654.45

7

2018/02/01

32642.09

8

2018/01/30

32607.29

9

2018/02/02

32601.78

10

2018/01/22

32393.41

 

Top 10 Daily Market Turnover

(Main Board and GEM)

Rank

Date

Turnover ($)

1

2015/04/09

293,910,756,648

2

2018/03/23

284,101,947,853

3

2015/04/13

266,098,632,854

4

2018/02/06

258,799,618,543

5

2015/04/08

252,396,050,844

6

2015/04/14

239,903,336,931

7

2015/07/08

237,429,139,110

8

2015/04/10

222,888,834,174

9

2018/02/09

219,595,292,569

10

2018/02/07

218,890,883,115

 

Top 10 Market Capitalisation

(Main Board and GEM)

Rank

Date

Market Capitalisation ($)

1

2020/01/17

39,777,043,764,701

2

2020/01/16

39,551,319,127,028

3

2020/01/20

39,488,778,510,620

4

2020/01/14

39,469,416,334,434

5

2020/01/13

39,463,243,881,100

6

2020/01/15

39,394,950,543,287

7

2020/01/10

39,021,167,900,526

8

2020/01/22

38,987,601,396,951

9

2020/01/09

38,879,245,130,409

10

2020/01/02

38,669,079,848,318

 

Record High for Top-10 Derivatives Market Products (Based on Contract Volume)

Product

Record High Daily Volume

Record High Open Interest

 

Contracts

Date

Contracts

Date

Stock Options

1,221,324

2015/04/13

13,725,731

2018/03/27

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

477,061

2019/02/25

635,051

2018/12/27

Hang Seng Index Futures

422,450

2018/10/26

206,082

2017/06/27

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

232,994

2018/02/09

3,749,790

2018/11/28

Mini Hang Seng Index Futures

298,812

2020/03/19

22,321

2018/10/26

Hang Seng Index Options

133,419

2019/08/26

594,941

2017/11/28

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

76,471

2018/02/06

16,436

2014/12/11

MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures

56,378

2019/12/16

46,698

2019/09/17

Mini Hang Seng Index Options

36,928

2019/08/26

66,588

2019/08/28

Stock Futures

27,966

2007/03/28

47,050

2013/03/27