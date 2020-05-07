 Skip to main Content
HKEX Monthly Market Highlights

Date 07/05/2020

Highlights

- Securities Market

  • Market capitalisation was $35.0 trillion at the end of April 2020, an increase of 2 per cent from $34.3 trillion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover in April 2020 was $100.5 billion, a decrease of 4 per cent from $104.2 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover for the first four months of 2020 was $116.1 billion, an increase of 14 per cent when compared with $101.8 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of ETFs for the first four months of 2020 was $5.9 billion, an increase of 28 per cent when compared with $4.6 billion for the same period last year.
  • Total funds raised for the first four months of 2020 was $112.6 billion, an increase of 24 per cent when compared with $90.9 billion for the same period last year.

- Derivatives Market

  • The average daily turnover of futures and options for the first four months of 2020 was 1,218,811 contracts, an increase of 4 per cent when compared with the 1,174,889 contracts for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of equity index futures for the first four months of 2020 was 525,190 contacts, an increase of 9 per cent when compared with the 483,863 contacts for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of equity index options for the first four months of 2020 was 176,935 contacts, an increase of 15 per cent when compared with the 153,437 contacts for the same period last year.

 

 

Listed Securities (Main Board and GEM)

Month-end figures

 

Apr 2020

Apr 2019

End of 2019

No. of listed companies

2,477

2,353

2,449

Total market capitalisation ($Bil.)

35,024.5

34,344.4

38,165.0

No. of newly listed companies *

8

7

25

No. of listed securities

15,131

14,349

12,795

No. of equity warrants

3

3

3

No. of derivatives warrants

5,702

6,416

4,571

No. of inline warrants

857

-

922

No. of CBBCs

4,523

4,145

3,298

No. of unit trusts

144

149

148

No. of debt securities

1,408

1,265

1,388

* Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board

 

Securities Market Turnover (Main Board and GEM)

 

Apr 2020

Mar 2020

% Change

Monthly turnover ($Mil.) *

1,909,446

3,117,403

-38.7%

Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) *

100,497

141,700

-29.1%

No. of trading days

19

22

-

* Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included

 

Turnover by Type of Securities (Main Board and GEM)

 

Apr 2020

($Mil)

Mar 2020

($Mil)

% Change

Equities

1,457,151.52

(76.3%)

2,553,050.44

(81.9%)

-42.9%

 

Derivative warrants

132,931.68

(7.0%)

146,093.87

(4.7%)

-9.0%

 

CBBCs

179,251.19

(9.4%)

200,450.67

(6.4%)

-10.6%

 

Inline warrants

95.56

(0.0%)

118.04

(0.0%)

-19.0%

 

Unit trusts

134,931.03

(7.1%)

210,528.27

(6.8%)

-35.9%

 

( ) % of market total
Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included

 

ATS Transactions

The total turnover of automated trading services’ (ATS) transactions for Apr 2020 was $ 25,279 million (1.3% of the securities market total turnover).

 

Mainland Enterprises (Main Board and GEM)

Month-end figures

 

Apr 2020

Apr 2019

End of 2019

No. of H shares

282

272

284

No. of Red chips Stocks

177

173

173

No. of Mainland private enterprises

799

730

784

Market capitalisation (% of market total)

75.8%

68.3%

73.2%

Turnover value (% of equity turnover)

81.2%

81.1%

79.0%

 

Index Performance

Month-end figures

 

 

Apr 2020

% Change
over 1 Month

% Change
over 12 Months

S&P/HKEX LargeCap Index

34430.65

6.2%

-10.0%

S&P/HKEX GEM Index

77.84

-1.0%

-38.0%

Hang Seng Index

24643.59

4.4%

-17.0%

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index

10040.87

4.6%

-13.0%

Hang Seng China-Affiliated Corporations Index*

3863.82

7.6%

-15.8%

CES China 120 Index ^

6701.48

5.5%

-3.4%

CESChina HK Mainland Index +

7266.82

5.2%

-10.0%

* - tracks Red chips
^ - tracks 80 Mainland-listed companies and 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises
+ - tracks 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises

 

Derivatives Market Turnover

 

Average Daily Volume (Contracts)

Apr 2020

Mar 2020

% Change

Total Futures

429,267

733,489

-41.5%

Hang Seng Index Futures

154,078

235,272

-34.5%

Mini Hang Seng Index Futures

117,259

199,662

-41.3%

HSI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures

0

1

-100.0%

HSI (Net Total Return Index) Futures

0

1

-100.0%

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

129,763

236,449

-45.1%

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

18,078

37,243

-51.5%

HSCEI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures

1

0

-

HSCEI (Net Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSI Dividend Point Index Futures

29

232

-87.5%

HSCEI Dividend Point Index Futures

1,891

5,069

-62.7%

HSI Volatility Index Futures

0

3

-100.0%

MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures

215

1,672

-87.1%

CES China 120 Index Futures

0

1

-100.0%

Hang Seng Mainland Oil & Gas Index Futures

90

127

-29.1%

Hang Seng Mainland Banks Index Futures

4

23

-82.6%

Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index Futures

2

33

-93.9%

IBOVESPA Futures

0

0

-

MICEX Index Futures

0

0

-

FTSE/JSE Top40 Futures

0

0

-

Stock Futures

2,848

5,646

-49.6%

3-Month HIBOR Futures

4

7

-42.9%

1-Month HIBOR Futures

1

0

-

RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Futures

4,059

9,494

-57.2%

RMB Currency Futures - EUR/CNH Futures

0

2

-100.0%

RMB Currency Futures - JPY/CNH Futures

2

3

-33.3%

RMB Currency Futures - AUD/CNH Futures

6

8

-25.0%

RMB Currency Futures - CNH/USD Futures

5

13

-61.5%

INR Currency Futures - INR/USD Futures

450

1,223

-63.2%

INR Currency Futures - INR/CNH Futures

0

0

-

USD Gold Futures

10

110

-90.9%

CNH Gold Futures

0

1

-100.0%

Iron Ore Futures – Monthly Contracts

367

717

-48.8%

Iron Ore Futures – Quarterly Contracts

0

0

-

CNH London Aluminium Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Zinc Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Copper Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Lead Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Nickel Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Tin Mini Futures

0

0

-

USD London Aluminium Mini Futures

51

147

-65.3%

USD London Zinc Mini Futures

28

112

-75.0%

USD London Copper Mini Futures

26

167

-84.4%

USD London Lead Mini Futures

0

0

-

USD London Nickel Mini Futures

0

54

-100.0%

USD London Tin Mini Futures

0

0

-

Total Options

530,462

781,985

-32.2%

Hang Seng Index Options

32,489

55,274

-41.2%

Mini Hang Seng Index Options

10,150

17,596

-42.3%

Weekly Hang Seng Index Options

2,510

3,520

-28.7%

Flexible Hang Seng Index Options

0

0

-

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

95,172

132,698

-28.3%

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

1,544

2,856

-45.9%

Weekly Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

1,067

1,288

-17.2%

Flexible Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

0

0

-

Stock Options

387,508

568,696

-31.9%

RMB Currency Options - USD/CNH Options

22

58

-62.1%

Total Futures and Options

959,729

1,515,474

-36.7%

 

Clearing and Settlement

CCASS Statistics (securities market)

Apr 2020

Mar 2020

% Change

Average daily number of exchange trades settled by CCASS

1,716,519

2,287,164

-24.95%

Average daily number of settlement instructions (SIs) settled by CCASS

104,425

126,367

-17.36%

Average daily number of investor SIs (ISIs) settled by CCASS

257

344

-25.29%

Average daily settlement efficiency of CNS stock positions on due day (T+2)

99.92

99.76

N/A

Shares deposited in the CCASS depository
– % of total issued shares
– % of the total market capitalisation


75.81

57.13


75.14

57.59


N/A

N/A

DCASS Statistics (derivatives market)

Apr 2020

Mar 2020

% Change

Month-end Open Interest (contracts)

 

 

 

– Equity Index Futures

603,874

605,490

-0.3%

– Stock Futures

13,870

17,964

-22.8%

– Interest Rates Futures

184

170

8.2%

– RMB Currency Futures

23,999

25,705

-6.6%

– INR Currency Futures

148

266

-44.4%

– Gold Futures

368

454

-18.9%

– Iron Ore Futures

3,339

3,148

6.1%

– London Metal Mini Futures

135

314

-57.0%

– Equity Index Options

2,936,656

3,026,868

-3.0%

– Stock Options

8,207,211

8,420,294

-2.5%

– RMB Currency Options

2,889

2,708

6.7%

 

Year-to-date Statistics

Securities Market

Apr 2020

YTD

Apr 2019

YTD

% Change

No. of newly listed companies #

47

50

-6.0%

Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) ^

116,148

101,800

14.1%

Average share traded per trading day (Mil. Shares)

198,817

321,819

-38.2%

Average no. of trades per trading day

1,830,348

1,645,033

11.3%

Fund raised by IPOs ($Mil.)

17,800

32,807

-45.7%

Total funds raised (including IPOs) ($Mil.)*

112,551

90,888

23.8%

Derivatives Market

Apr 2020

YTD

Apr 2019

YTD

% Change

Average daily volume (contracts)

 

 

 

– Equity Index Futures

525,190

483,863

8.5%

– Stock Futures

4,512

5,000

-9.8%

– Interest Rates Futures

3

0

-

– RMB Currency Futures

7,385

8,239

-10.4%

– INR Currency Futures

821

-

-

– Gold Futures

803

1,723

-53.4%

– Iron Ore Futures

450

59

662.7%

– London Metal Mini Futures

490

1

48900.0%

– Equity Index Options

176,935

153,437

15.3%

– Stock Options

502,171

522,501

-3.9%

– RMB Currency Options

50

65

-23.1%

Clearing & Settlement

Apr 2020

YTD

Apr 2019

YTD

% Change

Average daily number of exchange trades handled by CCASS

1,828,552

1,644,357

11.20%

Average daily number of settlement instructions (SIs) settled by CCASS

110,558

102,166

8.21%

Average daily number of investor SIs (ISIs) settled by CCASS

272

258

5.43%

# Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board
^ Turnover value for traded in non-HKD currency securities have been included
* Provisional figures only

 

Historical Records

up to 30 April 2020

Top 10 Hang Seng Index Closes

Rank

Date

Close

1

2018/01/26

33154.12

2

2018/01/29

32966.89

3

2018/01/24

32958.69

4

2018/01/23

32930.70

5

2018/01/31

32887.27

6

2018/01/25

32654.45

7

2018/02/01

32642.09

8

2018/01/30

32607.29

9

2018/02/02

32601.78

10

2018/01/22

32393.41

 

Top 10 Daily Market Turnover

(Main Board and GEM)

Rank

Date

Turnover ($)

1

2015/04/09

293,910,756,648

2

2018/03/23

284,101,947,853

3

2015/04/13

266,098,632,854

4

2018/02/06

258,799,618,543

5

2015/04/08

252,396,050,844

6

2015/04/14

239,903,336,931

7

2015/07/08

237,429,139,110

8

2015/04/10

222,888,834,174

9

2018/02/09

219,595,292,569

10

2018/02/07

218,890,883,115

 

Top 10 Market Capitalisation

(Main Board and GEM)

Rank

Date

Market Capitalisation ($)

1

2020/01/17

39,777,043,764,701

2

2020/01/16

39,551,319,127,028

3

2020/01/20

39,488,778,510,620

4

2020/01/14

39,469,416,334,434

5

2020/01/13

39,463,243,881,100

6

2020/01/15

39,394,950,543,287

7

2020/01/10

39,021,167,900,526

8

2020/01/22

38,987,601,396,951

9

2020/01/09

38,879,245,130,409

10

2020/01/02

38,669,079,848,318

 

Record High for Top-10 Derivatives Market Products (Based on Contract Volume)

Product

Record High Daily Volume

Record High Open Interest

 

Contracts

Date

Contracts

Date

Stock Options

1,221,324

2015/04/13

13,725,731

2018/03/27

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

477,061

2019/02/25

635,051

2018/12/27

Hang Seng Index Futures

422,450

2018/10/26

206,082

2017/06/27

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

232,994

2018/02/09

3,749,790

2018/11/28

Mini Hang Seng Index Futures

298,812

2020/03/19

22,321

2018/10/26

Hang Seng Index Options

133,419

2019/08/26

594,941

2017/11/28

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

76,471

2018/02/06

16,436

2014/12/11

MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures

56,378

2019/12/16

46,698

2019/09/17

Mini Hang Seng Index Options

36,928

2019/08/26

66,588

2019/08/28

Stock Futures

27,966

2007/03/28

47,050

2013/03/27