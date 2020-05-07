HKEX Monthly Market Highlights

Highlights
- Securities Market
- Market capitalisation was $35.0 trillion at the end of April 2020, an increase of 2 per cent from $34.3 trillion for the same period last year.
- The average daily turnover in April 2020 was $100.5 billion, a decrease of 4 per cent from $104.2 billion for the same period last year.
- The average daily turnover for the first four months of 2020 was $116.1 billion, an increase of 14 per cent when compared with $101.8 billion for the same period last year.
- The average daily turnover of ETFs for the first four months of 2020 was $5.9 billion, an increase of 28 per cent when compared with $4.6 billion for the same period last year.
- Total funds raised for the first four months of 2020 was $112.6 billion, an increase of 24 per cent when compared with $90.9 billion for the same period last year.
- Derivatives Market
- The average daily turnover of futures and options for the first four months of 2020 was 1,218,811 contracts, an increase of 4 per cent when compared with the 1,174,889 contracts for the same period last year.
- The average daily turnover of equity index futures for the first four months of 2020 was 525,190 contacts, an increase of 9 per cent when compared with the 483,863 contacts for the same period last year.
- The average daily turnover of equity index options for the first four months of 2020 was 176,935 contacts, an increase of 15 per cent when compared with the 153,437 contacts for the same period last year.
Listed Securities (Main Board and GEM)
Month-end figures
|
|
Apr 2020
|
Apr 2019
|
End of 2019
|
No. of listed companies
|
2,477
|
2,353
|
2,449
|
Total market capitalisation ($Bil.)
|
35,024.5
|
34,344.4
|
38,165.0
|
No. of newly listed companies *
|
8
|
7
|
25
|
No. of listed securities
|
15,131
|
14,349
|
12,795
|
No. of equity warrants
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
No. of derivatives warrants
|
5,702
|
6,416
|
4,571
|
No. of inline warrants
|
857
|
-
|
922
|
No. of CBBCs
|
4,523
|
4,145
|
3,298
|
No. of unit trusts
|
144
|
149
|
148
|
No. of debt securities
|
1,408
|
1,265
|
1,388
* Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board
Securities Market Turnover (Main Board and GEM)
|
|
Apr 2020
|
Mar 2020
|
% Change
|
Monthly turnover ($Mil.) *
|
1,909,446
|
3,117,403
|
-38.7%
|
Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) *
|
100,497
|
141,700
|
-29.1%
|
No. of trading days
|
19
|
22
|
-
* Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included
Turnover by Type of Securities (Main Board and GEM)
|
|
Apr 2020
($Mil)
|
Mar 2020
($Mil)
|
% Change
|
Equities
|
1,457,151.52
(76.3%)
|
2,553,050.44
(81.9%)
|
-42.9%
|
Derivative warrants
|
132,931.68
(7.0%)
|
146,093.87
(4.7%)
|
-9.0%
|
CBBCs
|
179,251.19
(9.4%)
|
200,450.67
(6.4%)
|
-10.6%
|
Inline warrants
|
95.56
(0.0%)
|
118.04
(0.0%)
|
-19.0%
|
Unit trusts
|
134,931.03
(7.1%)
|
210,528.27
(6.8%)
|
-35.9%
( ) % of market total
Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included
ATS Transactions
The total turnover of automated trading services’ (ATS) transactions for Apr 2020 was $ 25,279 million (1.3% of the securities market total turnover).
Mainland Enterprises (Main Board and GEM)
Month-end figures
|
|
Apr 2020
|
Apr 2019
|
End of 2019
|
No. of H shares
|
282
|
272
|
284
|
No. of Red chips Stocks
|
177
|
173
|
173
|
No. of Mainland private enterprises
|
799
|
730
|
784
|
Market capitalisation (% of market total)
|
75.8%
|
68.3%
|
73.2%
|
Turnover value (% of equity turnover)
|
81.2%
|
81.1%
|
79.0%
Index Performance
Month-end figures
|
|
Apr 2020
|
% Change
|
% Change
|
S&P/HKEX LargeCap Index
|
34430.65
|
6.2%
|
-10.0%
|
S&P/HKEX GEM Index
|
77.84
|
-1.0%
|
-38.0%
|
Hang Seng Index
|
24643.59
|
4.4%
|
-17.0%
|
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index
|
10040.87
|
4.6%
|
-13.0%
|
Hang Seng China-Affiliated Corporations Index*
|
3863.82
|
7.6%
|
-15.8%
|
CES China 120 Index ^
|
6701.48
|
5.5%
|
-3.4%
|
CESChina HK Mainland Index +
|
7266.82
|
5.2%
|
-10.0%
* - tracks Red chips
^ - tracks 80 Mainland-listed companies and 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises
+ - tracks 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises
Derivatives Market Turnover
|
|
Average Daily Volume (Contracts)
|
Apr 2020
|
Mar 2020
|
% Change
|
Total Futures
|
429,267
|
733,489
|
-41.5%
|
Hang Seng Index Futures
|
154,078
|
235,272
|
-34.5%
|
Mini Hang Seng Index Futures
|
117,259
|
199,662
|
-41.3%
|
HSI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures
|
0
|
1
|
-100.0%
|
HSI (Net Total Return Index) Futures
|
0
|
1
|
-100.0%
|
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures
|
129,763
|
236,449
|
-45.1%
|
Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures
|
18,078
|
37,243
|
-51.5%
|
HSCEI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures
|
1
|
0
|
-
|
HSCEI (Net Total Return Index) Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
HSI Dividend Point Index Futures
|
29
|
232
|
-87.5%
|
HSCEI Dividend Point Index Futures
|
1,891
|
5,069
|
-62.7%
|
HSI Volatility Index Futures
|
0
|
3
|
-100.0%
|
MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures
|
215
|
1,672
|
-87.1%
|
CES China 120 Index Futures
|
0
|
1
|
-100.0%
|
Hang Seng Mainland Oil & Gas Index Futures
|
90
|
127
|
-29.1%
|
Hang Seng Mainland Banks Index Futures
|
4
|
23
|
-82.6%
|
Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index Futures
|
2
|
33
|
-93.9%
|
IBOVESPA Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MICEX Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
FTSE/JSE Top40 Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Stock Futures
|
2,848
|
5,646
|
-49.6%
|
3-Month HIBOR Futures
|
4
|
7
|
-42.9%
|
1-Month HIBOR Futures
|
1
|
0
|
-
|
RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Futures
|
4,059
|
9,494
|
-57.2%
|
RMB Currency Futures - EUR/CNH Futures
|
0
|
2
|
-100.0%
|
RMB Currency Futures - JPY/CNH Futures
|
2
|
3
|
-33.3%
|
RMB Currency Futures - AUD/CNH Futures
|
6
|
8
|
-25.0%
|
RMB Currency Futures - CNH/USD Futures
|
5
|
13
|
-61.5%
|
INR Currency Futures - INR/USD Futures
|
450
|
1,223
|
-63.2%
|
INR Currency Futures - INR/CNH Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
USD Gold Futures
|
10
|
110
|
-90.9%
|
CNH Gold Futures
|
0
|
1
|
-100.0%
|
Iron Ore Futures – Monthly Contracts
|
367
|
717
|
-48.8%
|
Iron Ore Futures – Quarterly Contracts
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
CNH London Aluminium Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
CNH London Zinc Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
CNH London Copper Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
CNH London Lead Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
CNH London Nickel Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
CNH London Tin Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
USD London Aluminium Mini Futures
|
51
|
147
|
-65.3%
|
USD London Zinc Mini Futures
|
28
|
112
|
-75.0%
|
USD London Copper Mini Futures
|
26
|
167
|
-84.4%
|
USD London Lead Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
USD London Nickel Mini Futures
|
0
|
54
|
-100.0%
|
USD London Tin Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Total Options
|
530,462
|
781,985
|
-32.2%
|
Hang Seng Index Options
|
32,489
|
55,274
|
-41.2%
|
Mini Hang Seng Index Options
|
10,150
|
17,596
|
-42.3%
|
Weekly Hang Seng Index Options
|
2,510
|
3,520
|
-28.7%
|
Flexible Hang Seng Index Options
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options
|
95,172
|
132,698
|
-28.3%
|
Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options
|
1,544
|
2,856
|
-45.9%
|
Weekly Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options
|
1,067
|
1,288
|
-17.2%
|
Flexible Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Stock Options
|
387,508
|
568,696
|
-31.9%
|
RMB Currency Options - USD/CNH Options
|
22
|
58
|
-62.1%
|
Total Futures and Options
|
959,729
|
1,515,474
|
-36.7%
Clearing and Settlement
|
CCASS Statistics (securities market)
|
Apr 2020
|
Mar 2020
|
% Change
|
Average daily number of exchange trades settled by CCASS
|
1,716,519
|
2,287,164
|
-24.95%
|
Average daily number of settlement instructions (SIs) settled by CCASS
|
104,425
|
126,367
|
-17.36%
|
Average daily number of investor SIs (ISIs) settled by CCASS
|
257
|
344
|
-25.29%
|
Average daily settlement efficiency of CNS stock positions on due day (T+2)
|
99.92
|
99.76
|
N/A
|
Shares deposited in the CCASS depository
|
57.13
|
57.59
|
N/A
|
DCASS Statistics (derivatives market)
|
Apr 2020
|
Mar 2020
|
% Change
|
Month-end Open Interest (contracts)
|
|
|
|
– Equity Index Futures
|
603,874
|
605,490
|
-0.3%
|
– Stock Futures
|
13,870
|
17,964
|
-22.8%
|
– Interest Rates Futures
|
184
|
170
|
8.2%
|
– RMB Currency Futures
|
23,999
|
25,705
|
-6.6%
|
– INR Currency Futures
|
148
|
266
|
-44.4%
|
– Gold Futures
|
368
|
454
|
-18.9%
|
– Iron Ore Futures
|
3,339
|
3,148
|
6.1%
|
– London Metal Mini Futures
|
135
|
314
|
-57.0%
|
– Equity Index Options
|
2,936,656
|
3,026,868
|
-3.0%
|
– Stock Options
|
8,207,211
|
8,420,294
|
-2.5%
|
– RMB Currency Options
|
2,889
|
2,708
|
6.7%
Year-to-date Statistics
|
Securities Market
|
Apr 2020
YTD
|
Apr 2019
YTD
|
% Change
|
No. of newly listed companies #
|
47
|
50
|
-6.0%
|
Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) ^
|
116,148
|
101,800
|
14.1%
|
Average share traded per trading day (Mil. Shares)
|
198,817
|
321,819
|
-38.2%
|
Average no. of trades per trading day
|
1,830,348
|
1,645,033
|
11.3%
|
Fund raised by IPOs ($Mil.)
|
17,800
|
32,807
|
-45.7%
|
Total funds raised (including IPOs) ($Mil.)*
|
112,551
|
90,888
|
23.8%
|
Derivatives Market
|
Apr 2020
YTD
|
Apr 2019
YTD
|
% Change
|
Average daily volume (contracts)
|
|
|
|
– Equity Index Futures
|
525,190
|
483,863
|
8.5%
|
– Stock Futures
|
4,512
|
5,000
|
-9.8%
|
– Interest Rates Futures
|
3
|
0
|
-
|
– RMB Currency Futures
|
7,385
|
8,239
|
-10.4%
|
– INR Currency Futures
|
821
|
-
|
-
|
– Gold Futures
|
803
|
1,723
|
-53.4%
|
– Iron Ore Futures
|
450
|
59
|
662.7%
|
– London Metal Mini Futures
|
490
|
1
|
48900.0%
|
– Equity Index Options
|
176,935
|
153,437
|
15.3%
|
– Stock Options
|
502,171
|
522,501
|
-3.9%
|
– RMB Currency Options
|
50
|
65
|
-23.1%
|
Clearing & Settlement
|
Apr 2020
YTD
|
Apr 2019
YTD
|
% Change
|
Average daily number of exchange trades handled by CCASS
|
1,828,552
|
1,644,357
|
11.20%
|
Average daily number of settlement instructions (SIs) settled by CCASS
|
110,558
|
102,166
|
8.21%
|
Average daily number of investor SIs (ISIs) settled by CCASS
|
272
|
258
|
5.43%
# Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board
^ Turnover value for traded in non-HKD currency securities have been included
* Provisional figures only
Historical Records
up to 30 April 2020
Top 10 Hang Seng Index Closes
|
Rank
|
Date
|
Close
|
1
|
2018/01/26
|
33154.12
|
2
|
2018/01/29
|
32966.89
|
3
|
2018/01/24
|
32958.69
|
4
|
2018/01/23
|
32930.70
|
5
|
2018/01/31
|
32887.27
|
6
|
2018/01/25
|
32654.45
|
7
|
2018/02/01
|
32642.09
|
8
|
2018/01/30
|
32607.29
|
9
|
2018/02/02
|
32601.78
|
10
|
2018/01/22
|
32393.41
Top 10 Daily Market Turnover
(Main Board and GEM)
|
Rank
|
Date
|
Turnover ($)
|
1
|
2015/04/09
|
293,910,756,648
|
2
|
2018/03/23
|
284,101,947,853
|
3
|
2015/04/13
|
266,098,632,854
|
4
|
2018/02/06
|
258,799,618,543
|
5
|
2015/04/08
|
252,396,050,844
|
6
|
2015/04/14
|
239,903,336,931
|
7
|
2015/07/08
|
237,429,139,110
|
8
|
2015/04/10
|
222,888,834,174
|
9
|
2018/02/09
|
219,595,292,569
|
10
|
2018/02/07
|
218,890,883,115
Top 10 Market Capitalisation
(Main Board and GEM)
|
Rank
|
Date
|
Market Capitalisation ($)
|
1
|
2020/01/17
|
39,777,043,764,701
|
2
|
2020/01/16
|
39,551,319,127,028
|
3
|
2020/01/20
|
39,488,778,510,620
|
4
|
2020/01/14
|
39,469,416,334,434
|
5
|
2020/01/13
|
39,463,243,881,100
|
6
|
2020/01/15
|
39,394,950,543,287
|
7
|
2020/01/10
|
39,021,167,900,526
|
8
|
2020/01/22
|
38,987,601,396,951
|
9
|
2020/01/09
|
38,879,245,130,409
|
10
|
2020/01/02
|
38,669,079,848,318
Record High for Top-10 Derivatives Market Products (Based on Contract Volume)
|
Product
|
Record High Daily Volume
|
Record High Open Interest
|
|
Contracts
|
Date
|
Contracts
|
Date
|
Stock Options
|
1,221,324
|
2015/04/13
|
13,725,731
|
2018/03/27
|
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures
|
477,061
|
2019/02/25
|
635,051
|
2018/12/27
|
Hang Seng Index Futures
|
422,450
|
2018/10/26
|
206,082
|
2017/06/27
|
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options
|
232,994
|
2018/02/09
|
3,749,790
|
2018/11/28
|
Mini Hang Seng Index Futures
|
298,812
|
2020/03/19
|
22,321
|
2018/10/26
|
Hang Seng Index Options
|
133,419
|
2019/08/26
|
594,941
|
2017/11/28
|
Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures
|
76,471
|
2018/02/06
|
16,436
|
2014/12/11
|
MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures
|
56,378
|
2019/12/16
|
46,698
|
2019/09/17
|
Mini Hang Seng Index Options
|
36,928
|
2019/08/26
|
66,588
|
2019/08/28
|
Stock Futures
|
27,966
|
2007/03/28
|
47,050
|
2013/03/27