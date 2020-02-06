 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?

HKEX Monthly Market Highlights

Date 06/02/2020

Highlights

 Securities Market

  • Market capitalisation was $36.0 trillion at the end of January 2020, a decrease of 6 per cent from $38.2 trillion at the end of December 2019, and an increase of 13 per cent from $32.0 trillion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover in January 2020 was $103.9 billion, an increase of 37 per cent when compared with $75.8 billion in December 2019, and an increase of 18 per cent from $88.4 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of ETFs in January 2020 was $5.5 billion, an increase of 96 per cent when compared with $2.8 billion for the same period last year.
  • There were 22* newly listed companies in January 2020, an increase of 69 per cent when compared with 13* for the same period last year.
  • Funds raised through IPOs in January 2020 was $8.5 billion, an increase of 102 per cent when compared with $4.2 billion for the same period last year.
  • Total funds raised in January 2020 was $48.0 billion, an increase of 293 per cent when compared with $12.2 billion for the same period last year.

Derivatives Market

  • The average daily turnover of futures and options in January 2020 was 1,140,540 contracts, an increase of 4 per cent when compared with 1,091,651 contracts for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of equity index options in January 2020 was 167,073 contacts, an increase of 12 per cent when compared with 149,627 contacts for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of Stock Options in January 2020 was 523,431 contracts, an increase of 18 per cent when compared with 445,669 contracts for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of Gold Futures in January 2020 was 1,917 contracts, an increase of 38 per cent when compared with 1,392 contracts for the same period last year.
  • On 30 and 31 January 2020, the turnover and open interest of Weekly Hang Seng Index Options reached a record high of 11,922 contracts and 9,847 contracts respectively.
  • On 30 and 31 January 2020, the turnover and open interest of Weekly Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options reached a record high of 7,166 contracts and 9,758 contracts respectively.
  • On 13 January 2020, the turnover and open interest of INR Currency Futures - INR/USD Futures reached a record high of 1,391 contracts and 867 contracts respectively.
  • On 14 January 2020, the open interest of Iron Ore Futures – Monthly Contracts reached a record high of 2,452 contracts.

* Includes any transfers of listing from GEM to Main Board

 

Listed Securities (Main Board and GEM)

Month-end figures

 

Jan 2020

Jan 2019

End of 2019

No. of listed companies

2,468

2,324

2,449

Total market capitalisation ($Bil.)

35,972.5

32,041.0

38,165.0

No. of newly listed companies *

22

13

25

No. of listed securities

13,106

13,434

12,795

No. of equity warrants

3

3

3

No. of derivatives warrants

4,945

6,652

4,571

No. of inline warrants

942

-

922

No. of CBBCs

3,182

3,082

3,298

No. of unit trusts

148

149

148

No. of debt securities

1,402

1,206

1,388

 * Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board

 

Securities Market Turnover (Main Board and GEM)

 

Jan 2020

Dec 2019

% Change

Monthly turnover ($Mil.) *

2,078,682

1,516,361

37.1%

Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) *

103,934

75,818

37.1%

No. of trading days

20

20

-

* Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included

 

Turnover by Type of Securities (Main Board and GEM)

 

Jan 2020

($Mil)

Dec 2019
($Mil)

% Change

Equities

1,575,076.81

(75.8%)

1,177,119.33

(77.6%)

33.8%

 

Derivative warrants

190,840.93

(9.2%)

112,458.02

(7.4%)

69.7%

 

CBBCs

169,242.42

(8.1%)

127,430.41

(8.4%)

32.8%

 

Inline warrants

99.98

(0.0%)

31.81

(0.0%)

214.3%

 

Unit trusts

139,023.11

(6.7%)

94,376.20

(6.2%)

47.3%

 

( ) % of market total
Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included

 

ATS Transactions

The total turnover of automated trading services’ (ATS) transactions for Jan 2020 was $28,335 million (1.4% of the securities market total turnover).

 

Mainland Enterprises (Main Board and GEM)

Month-end figures

 

Jan 2020

Jan 2019

End of 2019

No. of H shares

285

268

284

No. of Red chips Stocks

178

173

173

No. of Mainland private enterprises

795

719

784

Market capitalisation (% of market total)

73.3%

67.8%

73.2%

Turnover value (% of equity turnover)

82.5%

80.0%

79.0%

 

Index Performance

Month-end figures

 

Jan 2020

% Change
over 1 Month

% Change
over 12 Months

S&P/HKEX LargeCap Index

35075.44

-5.5%

-2.8%

S&P/HKEX GEM Index

78.18

-1.6%

-42.6%

Hang Seng Index

26312.63

-6.7%

-5.8%

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index

10240.51

-8.3%

-7.2%

Hang Seng China-Affiliated Corporations Index*

4098.62

-9.7%

-6.6%

CES China 120 Index ^

6773.77

-5.4%

11.5%

CESChina HK Mainland Index +

7366.57

-7.7%

-2.8%

* - tracks Red chips
^ - tracks 80 Mainland-listed companies and 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises
+ - tracks 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises

 

Derivatives Market Turnover

 

Average Daily Volume (Contracts)

Jan 2020

Dec 2019

% Change

Total Futures

450,002

382,175

17.7%

Hang Seng Index Futures

186,425

158,649

17.5%

Mini Hang Seng Index Futures

87,078

70,062

24.3%

HSI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures

2

2

0.0%

HSI (Net Total Return Index) Futures

2

2

0.0%

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

143,877

123,921

16.1%

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

12,746

11,120

14.6%

HSCEI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSCEI (Net Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSI Dividend Point Index Futures

99

0

-

HSCEI Dividend Point Index Futures

3,420

2,320

47.4%

HSI Volatility Index Futures

2

0

-

MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures

936

3,512

-73.3%

CES China 120 Index Futures

0

0

-

CES Gaming Top 10 Index Futures *

-

0

-

Hang Seng Mainland Oil & Gas Index Futures

105

46

128.3%

Hang Seng Mainland Banks Index Futures

7

34

-79.4%

Hang Seng Mainland Healthcare Index Futures *

-

0

-

Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index Futures

2

20

-90.0%

Hang Seng IT Hardware Index Futures *

-

0

-

Hang Seng Software & Services Index Futures *

-

0

-

IBOVESPA Futures

0

0

-

MICEX Index Futures

0

0

-

FTSE/JSE Top40 Futures

0

0

-

Stock Futures

4,370

3,652

19.7%

3-Month HIBOR Futures

0

0

-

1-Month HIBOR Futures

0

0

-

RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Futures

7,554

5,888

28.3%

RMB Currency Futures - EUR/CNH Futures

2

4

-50.0%

RMB Currency Futures - JPY/CNH Futures

2

5

-60.0%

RMB Currency Futures - AUD/CNH Futures

2

4

-50.0%

RMB Currency Futures - CNH/USD Futures

8

90

-91.1%

INR Currency Futures - INR/USD Futures

548

178

207.9%

INR Currency Futures - INR/CNH Futures

0

0

-

USD Gold Futures

1,579

2,134

-26.0%

CNH Gold Futures

337

336

0.3%

Iron Ore Futures – Monthly Contracts

189

23

721.7%

Iron Ore Futures – Quarterly Contracts

0

0

-

CNH London Aluminium Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Zinc Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Copper Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Lead Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Nickel Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Tin Mini Futures

0

0

-

USD London Aluminium Mini Futures

220

43

411.6%

USD London Zinc Mini Futures

143

0

-

USD London Copper Mini Futures

169

126

34.1%

USD London Lead Mini Futures

0

0

-

USD London Nickel Mini Futures

175

5

3,400.0%

USD London Tin Mini Futures

0

0

-

Total Options

690,538

518,940

33.1%

Hang Seng Index Options

52,565

39,100

34.4%

Mini Hang Seng Index Options

14,334

11,546

24.1%

Flexible Hang Seng Index Options

0

0

-

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

89,986

74,256

21.2%

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

2,386

2,708

-11.9%

Flexible Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

0

0

-

Weekly Hang Seng Index Options

5,786

3,303

75.2%

Weekly Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

2,017

1,252

61.1%

Stock Options

523,431

386,743

35.3%

RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Options

34

32

6.3%

Total Futures and Options

1,140,540

901,114

26.6%

* Trading suspended with effect from 30 Dec 2019

 

Clearing and Settlement 

CCASS Statistics (securities market)

Jan 2020

Dec 2019

% Change

Average daily number of exchange trades settled by CCASS

1,532,051

1,211,259

26.48%

Average daily number of settlement instructions (SIs) settled by CCASS

105,115

94,620

11.09%

Average daily number of investor SIs (ISIs) settled by CCASS

262

236

11.02%

Average daily settlement efficiency of CNS stock positions on due day (T+2)

99.93

99.93

0.00%

Shares deposited in the CCASS depository
– % of total issued shares
– % of the total market capitalisation


75.06
56.38


75.41
56.79


N/A
N/A

DCASS Statistics (derivatives market)

Jan 2020

Dec 2019

% Change

Month-end Open Interest (contracts)

 

 

 

– Equity Index Futures

648,197

604,384

7.2%

– Stock Futures

20,272

27,277

-25.7%

– Interest Rates Futures

60

60

0.0%

– RMB Currency Futures

24,721

24,636

0.3%

– INR Currency Futures

865

175

394.3%

– Gold Futures

927

1,137

-18.5%

– Iron Ore Futures

2,007

1,685

19.1%

– London Metal Mini Futures

654

353

85.3%

– Equity Index Options

2,572,111

2,334,663

10.2%

– Stock Options

8,054,819

6,702,538

20.2%

– RMB Currency Options

1,938

1,643

18.0%

 

Year-to-date Statistics

Securities Market

Jan 2020

YTD

Jan 2019

YTD

% Change

No. of newly listed companies #

22

13

69.2%

Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) ^

103,934

88,374

17.6%

Average share traded per trading day (Mil. Shares)

209,315

339,246

-38.3%

Average no. of trades per trading day

1,533,437

1,535,670

-0.1%

Fund raised by IPOs ($Mil.)

8,545

4,151

105.8%

Total funds raised (including IPOs) ($Mil.)*

47,952

12,155

294.5%

Derivatives Market

Jan 2020
YTD

Jan 2019
YTD

% Change

Average daily volume (contracts)

 

 

 

– Equity Index Futures

434,702

481,204

-9.7%

– Stock Futures

4,370

5,821

-24.9%

– Interest Rates Futures

0

1

-100.0%

– RMB Currency Futures

7,568

7,817

-3.2%

– INR Currency Futures

548

-

-

– Gold Futures

1,917

1,392

37.7%

– Iron Ore Futures

189

45

320.0%

– London Metal Mini Futures

707

1

70,600.0%

– Equity Index Options

167,073

149,627

11.7%

– Stock Options

523,431

445,669

17.4%

– RMB Currency Options

34

75

-54.7%

Clearing & Settlement

Jan 2020
YTD

Jan 2019
YTD

% Change

Average daily number of exchange trades handled by CCASS

1,532,051

1,535,153

-0.20%

Average daily number of settlement instructions (SIs) settled by CCASS

105,115

93,910

11.93%

Average daily number of investor SIs (ISIs) settled by CCASS

262

217

20.74%

# Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board
^ Turnover value for traded in non-HKD currency securities have been included
* Provisional figures only

 

Historical Records

up to 31 January 2020

 Top 10 Hang Seng Index Closes

Rank

Date

Close

1

2018/01/26

33154.12

2

2018/01/29

32966.89

3

2018/01/24

32958.69

4

2018/01/23

32930.70

5

2018/01/31

32887.27

6

2018/01/25

32654.45

7

2018/02/01

32642.09

8

2018/01/30

32607.29

9

2018/02/02

32601.78

10

2018/01/22

32393.41

 

Top 10 Daily Market Turnover

(Main Board and GEM)

Rank

Date

Turnover ($)

1

2015/04/09

293,910,756,648

2

2018/03/23

284,101,947,853

3

2015/04/13

266,098,632,854

4

2018/02/06

258,799,618,543

5

2015/04/08

252,396,050,844

6

2015/04/14

239,903,336,931

7

2015/07/08

237,429,139,110

8

2015/04/10

222,888,834,174

9

2018/02/09

219,595,292,569

10

2018/02/07

218,890,883,115

 

Top 10 Market Capitalisation

(Main Board and GEM)

Rank

Date

Market Capitalisation ($)

1

2020/01/17

39,777,043,764,701

2

2020/01/16

39,551,319,127,028

3

2020/01/20

39,488,778,510,620

4

2020/01/14

39,469,416,334,434

5

2020/01/13

39,463,243,881,100

6

2020/01/15

39,394,950,543,287

7

2020/01/10

39,021,167,900,526

8

2020/01/22

38,987,601,396,951

9

2020/01/09

38,879,245,130,409

10

2020/01/02

38,669,079,848,318

 

Record High for Top-10 Derivatives Market Products (Based on Contract Volume)

Product

Record High Daily Volume

Record High Open Interest

 

Contracts

Date

Contracts

Date

Stock Options

1,221,324

2015/04/13

13,725,731

2018/03/27

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

477,061

2019/02/25

635,051

2018/12/27

Hang Seng Index Futures

422,450

2018/10/26

206,082

2017/06/27

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

232,994

2018/02/09

3,749,790

2018/11/28

Mini Hang Seng Index Futures

215,927

2018/02/07

22,321

2018/10/26

Hang Seng Index Options

133,419

2019/08/26

594,941

2017/11/28

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

76,471

2018/02/06

16,436

2014/12/11

MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures

56,378

2019/12/16

46,698

2019/09/17

Mini Hang Seng Index Options

36,928

2019/08/26

66,588

2019/08/28

Stock Futures

27,966

2007/03/28

47,050

2013/03/27