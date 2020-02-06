HKEX Monthly Market Highlights

Highlights
Securities Market
- Market capitalisation was $36.0 trillion at the end of January 2020, a decrease of 6 per cent from $38.2 trillion at the end of December 2019, and an increase of 13 per cent from $32.0 trillion for the same period last year.
- The average daily turnover in January 2020 was $103.9 billion, an increase of 37 per cent when compared with $75.8 billion in December 2019, and an increase of 18 per cent from $88.4 billion for the same period last year.
- The average daily turnover of ETFs in January 2020 was $5.5 billion, an increase of 96 per cent when compared with $2.8 billion for the same period last year.
- There were 22* newly listed companies in January 2020, an increase of 69 per cent when compared with 13* for the same period last year.
- Funds raised through IPOs in January 2020 was $8.5 billion, an increase of 102 per cent when compared with $4.2 billion for the same period last year.
- Total funds raised in January 2020 was $48.0 billion, an increase of 293 per cent when compared with $12.2 billion for the same period last year.
Derivatives Market
- The average daily turnover of futures and options in January 2020 was 1,140,540 contracts, an increase of 4 per cent when compared with 1,091,651 contracts for the same period last year.
- The average daily turnover of equity index options in January 2020 was 167,073 contacts, an increase of 12 per cent when compared with 149,627 contacts for the same period last year.
- The average daily turnover of Stock Options in January 2020 was 523,431 contracts, an increase of 18 per cent when compared with 445,669 contracts for the same period last year.
- The average daily turnover of Gold Futures in January 2020 was 1,917 contracts, an increase of 38 per cent when compared with 1,392 contracts for the same period last year.
- On 30 and 31 January 2020, the turnover and open interest of Weekly Hang Seng Index Options reached a record high of 11,922 contracts and 9,847 contracts respectively.
- On 30 and 31 January 2020, the turnover and open interest of Weekly Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options reached a record high of 7,166 contracts and 9,758 contracts respectively.
- On 13 January 2020, the turnover and open interest of INR Currency Futures - INR/USD Futures reached a record high of 1,391 contracts and 867 contracts respectively.
- On 14 January 2020, the open interest of Iron Ore Futures – Monthly Contracts reached a record high of 2,452 contracts.
* Includes any transfers of listing from GEM to Main Board
Listed Securities (Main Board and GEM)
Month-end figures
|
|
Jan 2020
|
Jan 2019
|
End of 2019
|
No. of listed companies
|
2,468
|
2,324
|
2,449
|
Total market capitalisation ($Bil.)
|
35,972.5
|
32,041.0
|
38,165.0
|
No. of newly listed companies *
|
22
|
13
|
25
|
No. of listed securities
|
13,106
|
13,434
|
12,795
|
No. of equity warrants
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
No. of derivatives warrants
|
4,945
|
6,652
|
4,571
|
No. of inline warrants
|
942
|
-
|
922
|
No. of CBBCs
|
3,182
|
3,082
|
3,298
|
No. of unit trusts
|
148
|
149
|
148
|
No. of debt securities
|
1,402
|
1,206
|
1,388
* Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board
Securities Market Turnover (Main Board and GEM)
|
|
Jan 2020
|
Dec 2019
|
% Change
|
Monthly turnover ($Mil.) *
|
2,078,682
|
1,516,361
|
37.1%
|
Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) *
|
103,934
|
75,818
|
37.1%
|
No. of trading days
|
20
|
20
|
-
* Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included
Turnover by Type of Securities (Main Board and GEM)
|
|
Jan 2020
($Mil)
|
Dec 2019
|
% Change
|
Equities
|
1,575,076.81
(75.8%)
|
1,177,119.33
(77.6%)
|
33.8%
|
Derivative warrants
|
190,840.93
(9.2%)
|
112,458.02
(7.4%)
|
69.7%
|
CBBCs
|
169,242.42
(8.1%)
|
127,430.41
(8.4%)
|
32.8%
|
Inline warrants
|
99.98
(0.0%)
|
31.81
(0.0%)
|
214.3%
|
Unit trusts
|
139,023.11
(6.7%)
|
94,376.20
(6.2%)
|
47.3%
( ) % of market total
Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included
ATS Transactions
The total turnover of automated trading services’ (ATS) transactions for Jan 2020 was $28,335 million (1.4% of the securities market total turnover).
Mainland Enterprises (Main Board and GEM)
Month-end figures
|
|
Jan 2020
|
Jan 2019
|
End of 2019
|
No. of H shares
|
285
|
268
|
284
|
No. of Red chips Stocks
|
178
|
173
|
173
|
No. of Mainland private enterprises
|
795
|
719
|
784
|
Market capitalisation (% of market total)
|
73.3%
|
67.8%
|
73.2%
|
Turnover value (% of equity turnover)
|
82.5%
|
80.0%
|
79.0%
Index Performance
Month-end figures
|
|
Jan 2020
|
% Change
|
% Change
|
S&P/HKEX LargeCap Index
|
35075.44
|
-5.5%
|
-2.8%
|
S&P/HKEX GEM Index
|
78.18
|
-1.6%
|
-42.6%
|
Hang Seng Index
|
26312.63
|
-6.7%
|
-5.8%
|
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index
|
10240.51
|
-8.3%
|
-7.2%
|
Hang Seng China-Affiliated Corporations Index*
|
4098.62
|
-9.7%
|
-6.6%
|
CES China 120 Index ^
|
6773.77
|
-5.4%
|
11.5%
|
CESChina HK Mainland Index +
|
7366.57
|
-7.7%
|
-2.8%
* - tracks Red chips
^ - tracks 80 Mainland-listed companies and 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises
+ - tracks 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises
Derivatives Market Turnover
|
|
Average Daily Volume (Contracts)
|
Jan 2020
|
Dec 2019
|
% Change
|
Total Futures
|
450,002
|
382,175
|
17.7%
|
Hang Seng Index Futures
|
186,425
|
158,649
|
17.5%
|
Mini Hang Seng Index Futures
|
87,078
|
70,062
|
24.3%
|
HSI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures
|
2
|
2
|
0.0%
|
HSI (Net Total Return Index) Futures
|
2
|
2
|
0.0%
|
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures
|
143,877
|
123,921
|
16.1%
|
Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures
|
12,746
|
11,120
|
14.6%
|
HSCEI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
HSCEI (Net Total Return Index) Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
HSI Dividend Point Index Futures
|
99
|
0
|
-
|
HSCEI Dividend Point Index Futures
|
3,420
|
2,320
|
47.4%
|
HSI Volatility Index Futures
|
2
|
0
|
-
|
MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures
|
936
|
3,512
|
-73.3%
|
CES China 120 Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
CES Gaming Top 10 Index Futures *
|
-
|
0
|
-
|
Hang Seng Mainland Oil & Gas Index Futures
|
105
|
46
|
128.3%
|
Hang Seng Mainland Banks Index Futures
|
7
|
34
|
-79.4%
|
Hang Seng Mainland Healthcare Index Futures *
|
-
|
0
|
-
|
Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index Futures
|
2
|
20
|
-90.0%
|
Hang Seng IT Hardware Index Futures *
|
-
|
0
|
-
|
Hang Seng Software & Services Index Futures *
|
-
|
0
|
-
|
IBOVESPA Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MICEX Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
FTSE/JSE Top40 Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Stock Futures
|
4,370
|
3,652
|
19.7%
|
3-Month HIBOR Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
1-Month HIBOR Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Futures
|
7,554
|
5,888
|
28.3%
|
RMB Currency Futures - EUR/CNH Futures
|
2
|
4
|
-50.0%
|
RMB Currency Futures - JPY/CNH Futures
|
2
|
5
|
-60.0%
|
RMB Currency Futures - AUD/CNH Futures
|
2
|
4
|
-50.0%
|
RMB Currency Futures - CNH/USD Futures
|
8
|
90
|
-91.1%
|
INR Currency Futures - INR/USD Futures
|
548
|
178
|
207.9%
|
INR Currency Futures - INR/CNH Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
USD Gold Futures
|
1,579
|
2,134
|
-26.0%
|
CNH Gold Futures
|
337
|
336
|
0.3%
|
Iron Ore Futures – Monthly Contracts
|
189
|
23
|
721.7%
|
Iron Ore Futures – Quarterly Contracts
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
CNH London Aluminium Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
CNH London Zinc Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
CNH London Copper Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
CNH London Lead Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
CNH London Nickel Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
CNH London Tin Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
USD London Aluminium Mini Futures
|
220
|
43
|
411.6%
|
USD London Zinc Mini Futures
|
143
|
0
|
-
|
USD London Copper Mini Futures
|
169
|
126
|
34.1%
|
USD London Lead Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
USD London Nickel Mini Futures
|
175
|
5
|
3,400.0%
|
USD London Tin Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Total Options
|
690,538
|
518,940
|
33.1%
|
Hang Seng Index Options
|
52,565
|
39,100
|
34.4%
|
Mini Hang Seng Index Options
|
14,334
|
11,546
|
24.1%
|
Flexible Hang Seng Index Options
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options
|
89,986
|
74,256
|
21.2%
|
Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options
|
2,386
|
2,708
|
-11.9%
|
Flexible Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Weekly Hang Seng Index Options
|
5,786
|
3,303
|
75.2%
|
Weekly Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options
|
2,017
|
1,252
|
61.1%
|
Stock Options
|
523,431
|
386,743
|
35.3%
|
RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Options
|
34
|
32
|
6.3%
|
Total Futures and Options
|
1,140,540
|
901,114
|
26.6%
* Trading suspended with effect from 30 Dec 2019
Clearing and Settlement
|
CCASS Statistics (securities market)
|
Jan 2020
|
Dec 2019
|
% Change
|
Average daily number of exchange trades settled by CCASS
|
1,532,051
|
1,211,259
|
26.48%
|
Average daily number of settlement instructions (SIs) settled by CCASS
|
105,115
|
94,620
|
11.09%
|
Average daily number of investor SIs (ISIs) settled by CCASS
|
262
|
236
|
11.02%
|
Average daily settlement efficiency of CNS stock positions on due day (T+2)
|
99.93
|
99.93
|
0.00%
|
Shares deposited in the CCASS depository
|
|
|
|
DCASS Statistics (derivatives market)
|
Jan 2020
|
Dec 2019
|
% Change
|
Month-end Open Interest (contracts)
|
|
|
|
– Equity Index Futures
|
648,197
|
604,384
|
7.2%
|
– Stock Futures
|
20,272
|
27,277
|
-25.7%
|
– Interest Rates Futures
|
60
|
60
|
0.0%
|
– RMB Currency Futures
|
24,721
|
24,636
|
0.3%
|
– INR Currency Futures
|
865
|
175
|
394.3%
|
– Gold Futures
|
927
|
1,137
|
-18.5%
|
– Iron Ore Futures
|
2,007
|
1,685
|
19.1%
|
– London Metal Mini Futures
|
654
|
353
|
85.3%
|
– Equity Index Options
|
2,572,111
|
2,334,663
|
10.2%
|
– Stock Options
|
8,054,819
|
6,702,538
|
20.2%
|
– RMB Currency Options
|
1,938
|
1,643
|
18.0%
Year-to-date Statistics
|
Securities Market
|
Jan 2020
YTD
|
Jan 2019
YTD
|
% Change
|
No. of newly listed companies #
|
22
|
13
|
69.2%
|
Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) ^
|
103,934
|
88,374
|
17.6%
|
Average share traded per trading day (Mil. Shares)
|
209,315
|
339,246
|
-38.3%
|
Average no. of trades per trading day
|
1,533,437
|
1,535,670
|
-0.1%
|
Fund raised by IPOs ($Mil.)
|
8,545
|
4,151
|
105.8%
|
Total funds raised (including IPOs) ($Mil.)*
|
47,952
|
12,155
|
294.5%
|
Derivatives Market
|
Jan 2020
|
Jan 2019
|
% Change
|
Average daily volume (contracts)
|
|
|
|
– Equity Index Futures
|
434,702
|
481,204
|
-9.7%
|
– Stock Futures
|
4,370
|
5,821
|
-24.9%
|
– Interest Rates Futures
|
0
|
1
|
-100.0%
|
– RMB Currency Futures
|
7,568
|
7,817
|
-3.2%
|
– INR Currency Futures
|
548
|
-
|
-
|
– Gold Futures
|
1,917
|
1,392
|
37.7%
|
– Iron Ore Futures
|
189
|
45
|
320.0%
|
– London Metal Mini Futures
|
707
|
1
|
70,600.0%
|
– Equity Index Options
|
167,073
|
149,627
|
11.7%
|
– Stock Options
|
523,431
|
445,669
|
17.4%
|
– RMB Currency Options
|
34
|
75
|
-54.7%
|
Clearing & Settlement
|
Jan 2020
|
Jan 2019
|
% Change
|
Average daily number of exchange trades handled by CCASS
|
1,532,051
|
1,535,153
|
-0.20%
|
Average daily number of settlement instructions (SIs) settled by CCASS
|
105,115
|
93,910
|
11.93%
|
Average daily number of investor SIs (ISIs) settled by CCASS
|
262
|
217
|
20.74%
# Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board
^ Turnover value for traded in non-HKD currency securities have been included
* Provisional figures only
Historical Records
up to 31 January 2020
Top 10 Hang Seng Index Closes
|
Rank
|
Date
|
Close
|
1
|
2018/01/26
|
33154.12
|
2
|
2018/01/29
|
32966.89
|
3
|
2018/01/24
|
32958.69
|
4
|
2018/01/23
|
32930.70
|
5
|
2018/01/31
|
32887.27
|
6
|
2018/01/25
|
32654.45
|
7
|
2018/02/01
|
32642.09
|
8
|
2018/01/30
|
32607.29
|
9
|
2018/02/02
|
32601.78
|
10
|
2018/01/22
|
32393.41
Top 10 Daily Market Turnover
(Main Board and GEM)
|
Rank
|
Date
|
Turnover ($)
|
1
|
2015/04/09
|
293,910,756,648
|
2
|
2018/03/23
|
284,101,947,853
|
3
|
2015/04/13
|
266,098,632,854
|
4
|
2018/02/06
|
258,799,618,543
|
5
|
2015/04/08
|
252,396,050,844
|
6
|
2015/04/14
|
239,903,336,931
|
7
|
2015/07/08
|
237,429,139,110
|
8
|
2015/04/10
|
222,888,834,174
|
9
|
2018/02/09
|
219,595,292,569
|
10
|
2018/02/07
|
218,890,883,115
Top 10 Market Capitalisation
(Main Board and GEM)
|
Rank
|
Date
|
Market Capitalisation ($)
|
1
|
2020/01/17
|
39,777,043,764,701
|
2
|
2020/01/16
|
39,551,319,127,028
|
3
|
2020/01/20
|
39,488,778,510,620
|
4
|
2020/01/14
|
39,469,416,334,434
|
5
|
2020/01/13
|
39,463,243,881,100
|
6
|
2020/01/15
|
39,394,950,543,287
|
7
|
2020/01/10
|
39,021,167,900,526
|
8
|
2020/01/22
|
38,987,601,396,951
|
9
|
2020/01/09
|
38,879,245,130,409
|
10
|
2020/01/02
|
38,669,079,848,318
Record High for Top-10 Derivatives Market Products (Based on Contract Volume)
|
Product
|
Record High Daily Volume
|
Record High Open Interest
|
|
Contracts
|
Date
|
Contracts
|
Date
|
Stock Options
|
1,221,324
|
2015/04/13
|
13,725,731
|
2018/03/27
|
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures
|
477,061
|
2019/02/25
|
635,051
|
2018/12/27
|
Hang Seng Index Futures
|
422,450
|
2018/10/26
|
206,082
|
2017/06/27
|
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options
|
232,994
|
2018/02/09
|
3,749,790
|
2018/11/28
|
Mini Hang Seng Index Futures
|
215,927
|
2018/02/07
|
22,321
|
2018/10/26
|
Hang Seng Index Options
|
133,419
|
2019/08/26
|
594,941
|
2017/11/28
|
Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures
|
76,471
|
2018/02/06
|
16,436
|
2014/12/11
|
MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures
|
56,378
|
2019/12/16
|
46,698
|
2019/09/17
|
Mini Hang Seng Index Options
|
36,928
|
2019/08/26
|
66,588
|
2019/08/28
|
Stock Futures
|
27,966
|
2007/03/28
|
47,050
|
2013/03/27