 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?

HKEX Monthly Market Highlights

Date 05/12/2019

Highlights

- Securities Market

  • Market capitalisation was $35.7 trillion at the end of November 2019, an increase of 16 per cent from $30.8 trillion at the end of November 2018.
  • The average daily turnover in November 2019 was $79.6 billion, an increase of 5 per cent when compared with $75.9 billion in October 2019, and a decrease of 10 per cent from $88.9 billion in November 2018.
  • The average daily turnover of CBBCs for the first eleven months of 2019 was $8.3 billion, an increase of 9 per cent when compared with $7.6 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of ETFs for the first eleven months of 2019 was $4.4 billion, an increase of 7 per cent when compared with $4.1 billion for the same period last year.
  • Funds raised through IPOs for the first eleven months of 2019 was $273.9 billion, an increase of 5 per cent when compared with $261.9 billion for the same period last year.

- Derivatives Market

  • The average daily turnover of Stock Futures for the first eleven months of 2019 was 3,736 contracts, an increase of 15 per cent when compared with the 3,262 contracts for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of RMB Currency Futures for the first eleven months of 2019 was 8,223 contracts, an increase of 15 per cent when compared with the 7,142 contracts for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of Gold Futures for the first eleven months of 2019 was 2,318 contracts, an increase of 63 per cent when compared with the 1,420 contracts for the same period last year.
  • On 29 and 15 November 2019, the turnover and the open interest of Weekly Hang Seng Index Options reached a record high of 7,335 contracts and 7,674 contracts respectively.
  • On 18 and 8 November 2019, the turnover and the open interest of Weekly Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options reached a record high of 4,318 contracts and 7,162 contracts respectively.

 

Listed Securities (Main Board and GEM)

Month-end figures

 

Nov 2019

Nov 2018

End 2018

No. of listed companies

2,436

2,294

2,315

Total market capitalisation ($Bil.)

35,709.4

30,784.7

29,909.4

No. of newly listed companies *

28

11

218

No. of listed securities

12,922

13,776

13,290

No. of equity warrants

3

3

3

No. of derivatives warrants

4,703

7,168

6,763

No. of inline warrants

743

-

-

No. of CBBCs

3,490

2,974

2,847

No. of unit trusts

150

148

149

No. of debt securities

1,379

1,171

1,195

* Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board

 

Securities Market Turnover (Main Board and GEM)

 

Nov 2019

Oct 2019

% Change

Monthly turnover ($Mil.) *

1,671,008

1,593,778

4.8%

Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) *

79,572

75,894

4.8%

No. of trading days

21

21

-

* Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included

 

Turnover by Type of Securities (Main Board and GEM)

 

Nov 2019
($Mil)

Oct 2019
($Mil)

% Change

Equities

1,298,185.47

(77.7%)

1,200,607.17

(75.3%)

8.1%

 

Derivative warrants

119,534.14

(7.2%)

127,055.94

(8.0%)

-5.9%

 

CBBCs

140,428.14

(8.4%)

155,153.27

(9.7%)

-9.5%

 

Inline warrants

20.20

(0.0%)

27.34

(0.0%)

-26.1%

 

Unit Trusts

(include ETFs)

108,405.70

(6.5%)

107,053.12

(6.7%)

1.3%

 

( ) % of market total
Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included

 

ATS Transactions

The total turnover of automated trading services’ (ATS) transactions for Nov 2019 was $21,672 million (1.3% of the securities market total turnover).

 

Mainland Enterprises (Main Board and GEM)

Month-end figures

 

Nov 2019

Nov 2018

End 2018

No. of H shares

280

263

267

No. of Red chips Stocks

173

164

164

No. of Mainland private enterprises

774

701

715

Market capitalisation (% of market total)

72.5%

68.0%

67.5%

Turnover value (% of equity turnover)

79.6%

79.1%

79.5%

 

Index Performance

Month-end figures

 

Nov 2019

% Change
over 1 Month

% Change
over 12 Months

S&P/HKEX LargeCap Index

34601.67

-0.7%

0.7%

S&P/HKEX GEM Index

78.35

-5.5%

-50.1%

Hang Seng Index

26346.49

-2.1%

-0.6%

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index

10301.82

-2.2%

-3.0%

Hang Seng China-Affiliated Corporations Index*

4162.16

-2.4%

-4.1%

CES China 120 Index ^

6679.24

-1.8%

12.0%

CESChina HK Mainland Index +

7338.10

-2.1%

0.5%

* - tracks Red chips
^ - tracks 80 Mainland-listed companies and 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises
+ - tracks 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises

 

Derivatives Market Turnover

 

Average Daily Volume (Contracts)

Nov 2019

Oct 2019

% Change

Total Futures

432,063

421,757

2.4%

Hang Seng Index Futures

187,694

186,712

0.5%

Mini Hang Seng Index Futures

83,175

85,087

-2.2%

HSI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSI (Net Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

134,149

123,103

9.0%

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

11,928

13,309

-10.4%

HSCEI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSCEI (Net Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSI Dividend Point Index Futures

60

0

-

HSCEI Dividend Point Index Futures

2,794

1,826

53.0%

HSI Volatility Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures

935

181

416.6%

CES China 120 Index Futures

0

0

-

CES Gaming Top 10 Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Mainland Oil & Gas Index Futures

50

59

-15.3%

Hang Seng Mainland Banks Index Futures

32

45

-28.9%

Hang Seng Mainland Healthcare Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index Futures

33

46

-28.3%

Hang Seng IT Hardware Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Software & Services Index Futures

0

0

-

IBOVESPA Futures

0

0

-

MICEX Index Futures

0

0

-

FTSE/JSE Top40 Futures

0

0

-

Stock Futures

2,520

1,982

27.1%

3-Month HIBOR Futures

0

0

-

1-Month HIBOR Futures

0

0

-

RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Futures

5,768

6,182

-6.7%

RMB Currency Futures - EUR/CNH Futures

13

13

0.0%

RMB Currency Futures - JPY/CNH Futures

9

11

-18.2%

RMB Currency Futures - AUD/CNH Futures

9

9

0.0%

RMB Currency Futures - CNH/USD Futures

11

13

-15.4%

INR Currency Futures - INR/USD Futures *

379

-

-

INR Currency Futures - INR/CNH Futures *

0

-

-

USD Gold Futures

2,003

2,508

-20.1%

CNH Gold Futures

194

289

-32.9%

Iron Ore Futures – Monthly Contracts

129

122

5.7%

Iron Ore Futures – Quarterly Contracts

0

0

-

CNH London Aluminium Mini Futures

1

0

-

CNH London Zinc Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Copper Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Lead Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Nickel Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Tin Mini Futures

0

0

-

USD London Aluminium Mini Futures

83

63

31.7%

USD London Zinc Mini Futures

0

0

-

USD London Copper Mini Futures

104

189

-45.0%

USD London Lead Mini Futures

0

0

-

USD London Nickel Mini Futures

6

6

0.0%

USD London Tin Mini Futures

0

0

-

Total Options

514,234

539,861

-4.7%

Hang Seng Index Options

51,211

43,721

17.1%

Mini Hang Seng Index Options

15,951

12,468

27.9%

Flexible Hang Seng Index Options

0

0

-

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

80,156

85,526

-6.3%

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

3,317

2,357

40.7%

Flexible Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

0

0

-

Weekly Hang Seng Index Options ^

4,658

3,507

32.8%

Weekly Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options ^

1,997

1,165

71.4%

Stock Options

356,896

391,090

-8.7%

RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Options

50

27

85.2%

Total Futures and Options

946,297

961,618

-1.6%

* Trading commenced on 4 November 2019
^ Trading commenced on 16 September 2019

 

Clearing and Settlement

CCASS Statistics (securities market)

Nov 2019

Oct 2019

% Change

Average daily number of exchange trades settled by CCASS

1,327,452

1,271,082

4.43%

Average daily number of settlement instructions (SIs) settled by CCASS

93,371

84,341

10.71%

Average daily number of investor SIs (ISIs) settled by CCASS

203

201

1%

Average daily settlement efficiency of CNS stock positions on due day (T+2)

99.92

99.94

N/A

Shares deposited in the CCASS depository
– % of total issued shares
– % of the total market capitalisation


75.13
56.45


75.00
60.56


N/A
N/A

DCASS Statistics (derivatives market)

Nov 2019

Oct 2019

% Change

Month-end Open Interest (contracts)

 

 

 

– Equity Index Futures

662,831

665,998

-0.5%

– Stock Futures

21,624

18,687

15.7%

– Interest Rates Futures

116

110

5.5%

– RMB Currency Futures

26,567

27,335

-2.8%

– INR Currency Futures

270

-

-

– Gold Futures

924

815

13.4%

– Iron Ore Futures

1,865

1,842

1.2%

– London Metal Mini Futures

320

418

-23.4%

– Equity Index Options

3,163,623

3,024,552

4.6%

– Stock Options

8,271,898

7,976,026

3.7%

– RMB Currency Options

3,978

4,055

-1.9%

 

Year-to-date Statistics

Securities Market

Nov 2019

YTD

Nov 2018

YTD

% Change

No. of newly listed companies #

158

196

-19.4%

Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) ^

88,158

110,383

-20.1%

Average share traded per trading day (Mil. Shares)

251,658

229,562

9.6%

Average no. of trades per trading day

1,474,199

1,625,976

-9.3%

Fund raised by IPOs ($Mil.)

273,900

261,887

4.6%

Total funds raised (including IPOs) ($Mil.)*

404,352

504,332

-19.8%

Derivatives Market

Nov 2019
YTD

Nov 2018
YTD

% Change

Average daily volume (contracts)

 

 

 

– Equity Index Futures

463,715

513,940

-9.8%

– Stock Futures

3,736

3,262

14.5%

– Interest Rates Futures

1

3

-66.7%

– RMB Currency Futures

8,223

7,142

15.1%

– INR Currency Futures

379

-

-

– Gold Futures

2,318

1,420

63.2%

– Iron Ore Futures

245

40

512.5%

– London Metal Mini Futures

115

7

1542.9%

– Equity Index Options

157,761

163,592

-3.6%

– Stock Options

447,252

528,369

-15.4%

– RMB Currency Options

65

123

-47.2%

Clearing & Settlement

Nov 2019
YTD

Nov 2018
YTD

% Change

Average daily number of exchange trades handled by CCASS

1,473,464

1,625,309

-9.34%

Average daily number of settlement instructions (SIs) settled by CCASS

94,769

102,629

-7.66%

Average daily number of investor SIs (ISIs) settled by CCASS

232

311

-25.40%

# Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board
^ Turnover value for traded in non-HKD currency securities have been included
* Provisional figures only

 

Historical Records

up to 30 November 2019

Top 10 Hang Seng Index Closes

Rank

Date

Close

1

2018/01/26

33154.12

2

2018/01/29

32966.89

3

2018/01/24

32958.69

4

2018/01/23

32930.70

5

2018/01/31

32887.27

6

2018/01/25

32654.45

7

2018/02/01

32642.09

8

2018/01/30

32607.29

9

2018/02/02

32601.78

10

2018/01/22

32393.41

 

Top 10 Daily Market Turnover

(Main Board and GEM)

Rank

Date

Turnover ($)

1

2015/04/09

293,910,756,648

2

2018/03/23

284,101,947,853

3

2015/04/13

266,098,632,854

4

2018/02/06

258,799,618,543

5

2015/04/08

252,396,050,844

6

2015/04/14

239,903,336,931

7

2015/07/08

237,429,139,110

8

2015/04/10

222,888,834,174

9

2018/02/09

219,595,292,569

10

2018/02/07

218,890,883,115

 

Top 10 Market Capitalisation

(Main Board and GEM)

Rank

Date

Market Capitalisation ($)

1

2018/01/26

37,715,721,713,817

2

2018/01/29

37,498,267,978,409

3

2018/01/24

37,458,993,282,123

4

2018/01/23

37,434,956,503,062

5

2018/01/31

37,196,824,130,391

6

2018/01/25

37,171,558,627,632

7

2018/01/30

37,034,857,609,118

8

2018/02/02

36,948,839,611,393

9

2018/02/01

36,943,877,577,778

10

2018/01/22

36,925,559,142,548

 

Record High for Top-10 Derivatives Market Products (Based on Contract Volume)

Product

Record High Daily Volume

Record High Open Interest

 

Contracts

Date

Contracts

Date

Stock Options

1,221,324

2015/04/13

13,725,731

2018/03/27

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

477,061

2019/02/25

635,051

2018/12/27

Hang Seng Index Futures

422,450

2018/10/26

206,082

2017/06/27

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

232,994

2018/02/09

3,749,790

2018/11/28

Mini Hang Seng Index Futures

215,927

2018/02/07

22,321

2018/10/26

Hang Seng Index Options

133,419

2019/08/26

594,941

2017/11/28

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

76,471

2018/02/06

16,436

2014/12/11

MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures

55,788

2019/09/17

46,698

2019/09/17

Mini Hang Seng Index Options

36,928

2019/08/26

66,588

2019/08/28

Stock Futures

27,966

2007/03/28

47,050

2013/03/27