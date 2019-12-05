HKEX Monthly Market Highlights

Highlights
- Securities Market
- Market capitalisation was $35.7 trillion at the end of November 2019, an increase of 16 per cent from $30.8 trillion at the end of November 2018.
- The average daily turnover in November 2019 was $79.6 billion, an increase of 5 per cent when compared with $75.9 billion in October 2019, and a decrease of 10 per cent from $88.9 billion in November 2018.
- The average daily turnover of CBBCs for the first eleven months of 2019 was $8.3 billion, an increase of 9 per cent when compared with $7.6 billion for the same period last year.
- The average daily turnover of ETFs for the first eleven months of 2019 was $4.4 billion, an increase of 7 per cent when compared with $4.1 billion for the same period last year.
- Funds raised through IPOs for the first eleven months of 2019 was $273.9 billion, an increase of 5 per cent when compared with $261.9 billion for the same period last year.
- Derivatives Market
- The average daily turnover of Stock Futures for the first eleven months of 2019 was 3,736 contracts, an increase of 15 per cent when compared with the 3,262 contracts for the same period last year.
- The average daily turnover of RMB Currency Futures for the first eleven months of 2019 was 8,223 contracts, an increase of 15 per cent when compared with the 7,142 contracts for the same period last year.
- The average daily turnover of Gold Futures for the first eleven months of 2019 was 2,318 contracts, an increase of 63 per cent when compared with the 1,420 contracts for the same period last year.
- On 29 and 15 November 2019, the turnover and the open interest of Weekly Hang Seng Index Options reached a record high of 7,335 contracts and 7,674 contracts respectively.
- On 18 and 8 November 2019, the turnover and the open interest of Weekly Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options reached a record high of 4,318 contracts and 7,162 contracts respectively.
Listed Securities (Main Board and GEM)
Month-end figures
|
|
Nov 2019
|
Nov 2018
|
End 2018
|
No. of listed companies
|
2,436
|
2,294
|
2,315
|
Total market capitalisation ($Bil.)
|
35,709.4
|
30,784.7
|
29,909.4
|
No. of newly listed companies *
|
28
|
11
|
218
|
No. of listed securities
|
12,922
|
13,776
|
13,290
|
No. of equity warrants
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
No. of derivatives warrants
|
4,703
|
7,168
|
6,763
|
No. of inline warrants
|
743
|
-
|
-
|
No. of CBBCs
|
3,490
|
2,974
|
2,847
|
No. of unit trusts
|
150
|
148
|
149
|
No. of debt securities
|
1,379
|
1,171
|
1,195
* Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board
Securities Market Turnover (Main Board and GEM)
|
|
Nov 2019
|
Oct 2019
|
% Change
|
Monthly turnover ($Mil.) *
|
1,671,008
|
1,593,778
|
4.8%
|
Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) *
|
79,572
|
75,894
|
4.8%
|
No. of trading days
|
21
|
21
|
-
* Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included
Turnover by Type of Securities (Main Board and GEM)
|
|
Nov 2019
|
Oct 2019
|
% Change
|
Equities
|
1,298,185.47
(77.7%)
|
1,200,607.17
(75.3%)
|
8.1%
|
Derivative warrants
|
119,534.14
(7.2%)
|
127,055.94
(8.0%)
|
-5.9%
|
CBBCs
|
140,428.14
(8.4%)
|
155,153.27
(9.7%)
|
-9.5%
|
Inline warrants
|
20.20
(0.0%)
|
27.34
(0.0%)
|
-26.1%
|
Unit Trusts
(include ETFs)
|
108,405.70
(6.5%)
|
107,053.12
(6.7%)
|
1.3%
( ) % of market total
Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included
ATS Transactions
The total turnover of automated trading services’ (ATS) transactions for Nov 2019 was $21,672 million (1.3% of the securities market total turnover).
Mainland Enterprises (Main Board and GEM)
Month-end figures
|
|
Nov 2019
|
Nov 2018
|
End 2018
|
No. of H shares
|
280
|
263
|
267
|
No. of Red chips Stocks
|
173
|
164
|
164
|
No. of Mainland private enterprises
|
774
|
701
|
715
|
Market capitalisation (% of market total)
|
72.5%
|
68.0%
|
67.5%
|
Turnover value (% of equity turnover)
|
79.6%
|
79.1%
|
79.5%
Index Performance
Month-end figures
|
|
Nov 2019
|
% Change
|
% Change
|
S&P/HKEX LargeCap Index
|
34601.67
|
-0.7%
|
0.7%
|
S&P/HKEX GEM Index
|
78.35
|
-5.5%
|
-50.1%
|
Hang Seng Index
|
26346.49
|
-2.1%
|
-0.6%
|
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index
|
10301.82
|
-2.2%
|
-3.0%
|
Hang Seng China-Affiliated Corporations Index*
|
4162.16
|
-2.4%
|
-4.1%
|
CES China 120 Index ^
|
6679.24
|
-1.8%
|
12.0%
|
CESChina HK Mainland Index +
|
7338.10
|
-2.1%
|
0.5%
* - tracks Red chips
^ - tracks 80 Mainland-listed companies and 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises
+ - tracks 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises
Derivatives Market Turnover
|
|
Average Daily Volume (Contracts)
|
Nov 2019
|
Oct 2019
|
% Change
|
Total Futures
|
432,063
|
421,757
|
2.4%
|
Hang Seng Index Futures
|
187,694
|
186,712
|
0.5%
|
Mini Hang Seng Index Futures
|
83,175
|
85,087
|
-2.2%
|
HSI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
HSI (Net Total Return Index) Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures
|
134,149
|
123,103
|
9.0%
|
Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures
|
11,928
|
13,309
|
-10.4%
|
HSCEI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
HSCEI (Net Total Return Index) Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
HSI Dividend Point Index Futures
|
60
|
0
|
-
|
HSCEI Dividend Point Index Futures
|
2,794
|
1,826
|
53.0%
|
HSI Volatility Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures
|
935
|
181
|
416.6%
|
CES China 120 Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
CES Gaming Top 10 Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Hang Seng Mainland Oil & Gas Index Futures
|
50
|
59
|
-15.3%
|
Hang Seng Mainland Banks Index Futures
|
32
|
45
|
-28.9%
|
Hang Seng Mainland Healthcare Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index Futures
|
33
|
46
|
-28.3%
|
Hang Seng IT Hardware Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Hang Seng Software & Services Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
IBOVESPA Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MICEX Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
FTSE/JSE Top40 Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Stock Futures
|
2,520
|
1,982
|
27.1%
|
3-Month HIBOR Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
1-Month HIBOR Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Futures
|
5,768
|
6,182
|
-6.7%
|
RMB Currency Futures - EUR/CNH Futures
|
13
|
13
|
0.0%
|
RMB Currency Futures - JPY/CNH Futures
|
9
|
11
|
-18.2%
|
RMB Currency Futures - AUD/CNH Futures
|
9
|
9
|
0.0%
|
RMB Currency Futures - CNH/USD Futures
|
11
|
13
|
-15.4%
|
INR Currency Futures - INR/USD Futures *
|
379
|
-
|
-
|
INR Currency Futures - INR/CNH Futures *
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
USD Gold Futures
|
2,003
|
2,508
|
-20.1%
|
CNH Gold Futures
|
194
|
289
|
-32.9%
|
Iron Ore Futures – Monthly Contracts
|
129
|
122
|
5.7%
|
Iron Ore Futures – Quarterly Contracts
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
CNH London Aluminium Mini Futures
|
1
|
0
|
-
|
CNH London Zinc Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
CNH London Copper Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
CNH London Lead Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
CNH London Nickel Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
CNH London Tin Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
USD London Aluminium Mini Futures
|
83
|
63
|
31.7%
|
USD London Zinc Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
USD London Copper Mini Futures
|
104
|
189
|
-45.0%
|
USD London Lead Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
USD London Nickel Mini Futures
|
6
|
6
|
0.0%
|
USD London Tin Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Total Options
|
514,234
|
539,861
|
-4.7%
|
Hang Seng Index Options
|
51,211
|
43,721
|
17.1%
|
Mini Hang Seng Index Options
|
15,951
|
12,468
|
27.9%
|
Flexible Hang Seng Index Options
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options
|
80,156
|
85,526
|
-6.3%
|
Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options
|
3,317
|
2,357
|
40.7%
|
Flexible Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Weekly Hang Seng Index Options ^
|
4,658
|
3,507
|
32.8%
|
Weekly Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options ^
|
1,997
|
1,165
|
71.4%
|
Stock Options
|
356,896
|
391,090
|
-8.7%
|
RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Options
|
50
|
27
|
85.2%
|
Total Futures and Options
|
946,297
|
961,618
|
-1.6%
* Trading commenced on 4 November 2019
^ Trading commenced on 16 September 2019
Clearing and Settlement
|
CCASS Statistics (securities market)
|
Nov 2019
|
Oct 2019
|
% Change
|
Average daily number of exchange trades settled by CCASS
|
1,327,452
|
1,271,082
|
4.43%
|
Average daily number of settlement instructions (SIs) settled by CCASS
|
93,371
|
84,341
|
10.71%
|
Average daily number of investor SIs (ISIs) settled by CCASS
|
203
|
201
|
1%
|
Average daily settlement efficiency of CNS stock positions on due day (T+2)
|
99.92
|
99.94
|
N/A
|
Shares deposited in the CCASS depository
|
|
|
|
DCASS Statistics (derivatives market)
|
Nov 2019
|
Oct 2019
|
% Change
|
Month-end Open Interest (contracts)
|
|
|
|
– Equity Index Futures
|
662,831
|
665,998
|
-0.5%
|
– Stock Futures
|
21,624
|
18,687
|
15.7%
|
– Interest Rates Futures
|
116
|
110
|
5.5%
|
– RMB Currency Futures
|
26,567
|
27,335
|
-2.8%
|
– INR Currency Futures
|
270
|
-
|
-
|
– Gold Futures
|
924
|
815
|
13.4%
|
– Iron Ore Futures
|
1,865
|
1,842
|
1.2%
|
– London Metal Mini Futures
|
320
|
418
|
-23.4%
|
– Equity Index Options
|
3,163,623
|
3,024,552
|
4.6%
|
– Stock Options
|
8,271,898
|
7,976,026
|
3.7%
|
– RMB Currency Options
|
3,978
|
4,055
|
-1.9%
Year-to-date Statistics
|
Securities Market
|
Nov 2019
YTD
|
Nov 2018
YTD
|
% Change
|
No. of newly listed companies #
|
158
|
196
|
-19.4%
|
Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) ^
|
88,158
|
110,383
|
-20.1%
|
Average share traded per trading day (Mil. Shares)
|
251,658
|
229,562
|
9.6%
|
Average no. of trades per trading day
|
1,474,199
|
1,625,976
|
-9.3%
|
Fund raised by IPOs ($Mil.)
|
273,900
|
261,887
|
4.6%
|
Total funds raised (including IPOs) ($Mil.)*
|
404,352
|
504,332
|
-19.8%
|
Derivatives Market
|
Nov 2019
|
Nov 2018
|
% Change
|
Average daily volume (contracts)
|
|
|
|
– Equity Index Futures
|
463,715
|
513,940
|
-9.8%
|
– Stock Futures
|
3,736
|
3,262
|
14.5%
|
– Interest Rates Futures
|
1
|
3
|
-66.7%
|
– RMB Currency Futures
|
8,223
|
7,142
|
15.1%
|
– INR Currency Futures
|
379
|
-
|
-
|
– Gold Futures
|
2,318
|
1,420
|
63.2%
|
– Iron Ore Futures
|
245
|
40
|
512.5%
|
– London Metal Mini Futures
|
115
|
7
|
1542.9%
|
– Equity Index Options
|
157,761
|
163,592
|
-3.6%
|
– Stock Options
|
447,252
|
528,369
|
-15.4%
|
– RMB Currency Options
|
65
|
123
|
-47.2%
|
Clearing & Settlement
|
Nov 2019
|
Nov 2018
|
% Change
|
Average daily number of exchange trades handled by CCASS
|
1,473,464
|
1,625,309
|
-9.34%
|
Average daily number of settlement instructions (SIs) settled by CCASS
|
94,769
|
102,629
|
-7.66%
|
Average daily number of investor SIs (ISIs) settled by CCASS
|
232
|
311
|
-25.40%
# Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board
^ Turnover value for traded in non-HKD currency securities have been included
* Provisional figures only
Historical Records
up to 30 November 2019
Top 10 Hang Seng Index Closes
|
Rank
|
Date
|
Close
|
1
|
2018/01/26
|
33154.12
|
2
|
2018/01/29
|
32966.89
|
3
|
2018/01/24
|
32958.69
|
4
|
2018/01/23
|
32930.70
|
5
|
2018/01/31
|
32887.27
|
6
|
2018/01/25
|
32654.45
|
7
|
2018/02/01
|
32642.09
|
8
|
2018/01/30
|
32607.29
|
9
|
2018/02/02
|
32601.78
|
10
|
2018/01/22
|
32393.41
Top 10 Daily Market Turnover
(Main Board and GEM)
|
Rank
|
Date
|
Turnover ($)
|
1
|
2015/04/09
|
293,910,756,648
|
2
|
2018/03/23
|
284,101,947,853
|
3
|
2015/04/13
|
266,098,632,854
|
4
|
2018/02/06
|
258,799,618,543
|
5
|
2015/04/08
|
252,396,050,844
|
6
|
2015/04/14
|
239,903,336,931
|
7
|
2015/07/08
|
237,429,139,110
|
8
|
2015/04/10
|
222,888,834,174
|
9
|
2018/02/09
|
219,595,292,569
|
10
|
2018/02/07
|
218,890,883,115
Top 10 Market Capitalisation
(Main Board and GEM)
|
Rank
|
Date
|
Market Capitalisation ($)
|
1
|
2018/01/26
|
37,715,721,713,817
|
2
|
2018/01/29
|
37,498,267,978,409
|
3
|
2018/01/24
|
37,458,993,282,123
|
4
|
2018/01/23
|
37,434,956,503,062
|
5
|
2018/01/31
|
37,196,824,130,391
|
6
|
2018/01/25
|
37,171,558,627,632
|
7
|
2018/01/30
|
37,034,857,609,118
|
8
|
2018/02/02
|
36,948,839,611,393
|
9
|
2018/02/01
|
36,943,877,577,778
|
10
|
2018/01/22
|
36,925,559,142,548
Record High for Top-10 Derivatives Market Products (Based on Contract Volume)
|
Product
|
Record High Daily Volume
|
Record High Open Interest
|
|
Contracts
|
Date
|
Contracts
|
Date
|
Stock Options
|
1,221,324
|
2015/04/13
|
13,725,731
|
2018/03/27
|
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures
|
477,061
|
2019/02/25
|
635,051
|
2018/12/27
|
Hang Seng Index Futures
|
422,450
|
2018/10/26
|
206,082
|
2017/06/27
|
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options
|
232,994
|
2018/02/09
|
3,749,790
|
2018/11/28
|
Mini Hang Seng Index Futures
|
215,927
|
2018/02/07
|
22,321
|
2018/10/26
|
Hang Seng Index Options
|
133,419
|
2019/08/26
|
594,941
|
2017/11/28
|
Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures
|
76,471
|
2018/02/06
|
16,436
|
2014/12/11
|
MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures
|
55,788
|
2019/09/17
|
46,698
|
2019/09/17
|
Mini Hang Seng Index Options
|
36,928
|
2019/08/26
|
66,588
|
2019/08/28
|
Stock Futures
|
27,966
|
2007/03/28
|
47,050
|
2013/03/27