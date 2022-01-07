HKEX Megatrend Whitepaper: Transformative Forces In ETF Investment

From climate change to the rise of developing nations, new trends are transforming our world faster than ever. The forces driving these long-term changes, known as ‘megatrends’, are impacting every aspect of our lives while transforming the investment landscape.
Unlike short-term cyclical trends, megatrends evolve over longer time horizons, and their impact on our lives could take years or decades to fully materialise. The four widely recognised megatrends of the 21st century are rapid urbanisation, rising economic wealth, climate change and demographic shifts.
A common thread that runs through these four megatrends is technological innovation, especially in the areas of artificial intelligence (AI), big data, electric vehicles and robotics, to name a few. The advent of technological innovation is often motivated by a need to understand and combat broader challenges - and a single technological breakthrough can be the solution to multiple problems.
