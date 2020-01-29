Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) held an internal ceremony this morning (Wednesday), hosted by HKEX Chairman Laura M Cha and Chief Executive Charles Li, and joined by a group of colleagues, to mark its first trading day of the Year of the Rat.
Please visit this link for video clip showing some highlights of the ceremony: https://www.dropbox.com/s/veoxjrlyt8exgzy/20200129%20Market%20open%20ceremony%201080p.mov?dl=0
HKEX Market Open Ceremony On First Trading Day Of Year Of Rat
Date 29/01/2020
