HKEX Management Changes

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) today announces the appointment of Ms Glenda So as Head of Post Trade. Ms So will join HKEX on 25 February 2020 and report to HKEX Group’s Chief Executive, Mr Charles Li, and to HKEX Chief Operating Officer, Mr Calvin Tai. She will be a member of the HKEX Management Committee.
Mr John Killian, currently Group Chief Financial Officer, has today been appointed as Group Risk Officer, effective immediately. Prior to HKEX, Mr Killian worked for a number of international investment banks with risk and control responsibilities. Mr Killian will continue to report to the Group’s Chief Executive. Mr Bipin Patel, currently Group Risk Officer, will become a Strategic Risk Advisor to HKEX, reporting to the Group’s Chief Executive.
Ms Lau Bik Yun, Vanessa, Hong Kong Chief Financial Officer, succeeds Mr Killian as Group Chief Financial Officer. As the Group Chief Financial Officer, Ms Lau assumes full responsibility for HKEX Group’s financial, treasury and corporate services functions. She will become a member of the HKEX Management Committee and will report directly to the Group’s Chief Executive.
Biography: Glenda So
Ms So, 50, has over 23 years' experience in managing sizeable operations teams within international financial institutions in Hong Kong, Mainland China and the US, including at Goldman Sachs. She joins HKEX from Allianz Global Investors. Prior to this, she was Chief Operating Officer for the Principal Investment Division at Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited.
Ms So holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance from Baruch College, The City University of New York, USA.
Biography: Vanessa Lau
Ms Lau, aged 47, has over 25 years' experience in the financial services industry. She joined HKEX in October 2015 and her most recent role was as Hong Kong Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining HKEX, she held various senior financial positions with Sanford C. Bernstein (Hong Kong) Limited from 2011 to 2015, and Alcoa Inc. from 2007 to 2011.
Ms Lau holds a Bachelor of Arts (honours) degree and a Master of Arts degree, both in Mathematics and Computation, from the University of Oxford, United Kingdom and a Chartered Accountant qualification from The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.