HKEX Launches HKEX Impact Funding Scheme

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is pleased to announce today (Monday) the launch of the HKEX Impact Funding Scheme, a new HKEX Foundation charitable programme.
HKEX Foundation will this year allocate $10 million to the Impact Funding Scheme to support short-to-medium term local community projects run by local NGOs, with a focus on four themes; Financial Literacy, Diversity and Inclusion, Poverty Relief, and Environmental Sustainability. The Scheme will target some of the most needy in the community, and also specifically seek to support innovation in service and solution provision for key social and environmental challenges.
HKEX Chairman Laura M Cha said: “HKEX Foundation is very proud to be launching this programme as part of its overall philanthropic initiatives. In the last 12 months, HKEX Foundation has channeled more than $174 million to those most in need in Hong Kong and beyond. This new Impact Funding Scheme will enhance our outreach, channeling another $10 million to support small proactive charities, without other major support, to run projects that brings positive changes to our community.”
“The HKEX Impact Funding Scheme, in partnership with Hong Kong Council of Social Service, will extend our commitment to the most vulnerable people in Hong Kong, reflecting HKEX’s commitment to our collective future.”
The HKEX Impact Funding Scheme will be managed by the Hong Kong Council of Social Service. The Scheme is now open for application until 11 August. Please refer to the HKEX Group website for further details.