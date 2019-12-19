Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) has had a very busy year; early in 2019, we launched our new three-year strategic plan, focused on three pillars: China Anchored, Globally Connected and Technology Empowered.
Over the year we have begun to deliver against this plan, with an expanded suite of product offerings across asset class, key market microstructure enhancements, record volumes for our Stock and Bond Connect platforms, and a number of other initiatives to further diversify, build and grow our business…
Find out more in our
HKEX in 2019: Year in Review Press Release<https://www.hkex.com.hk/News/News-Release/2019/191219news?sc_lang=en>